Two Collections, Two Canons: What Andrew and Paul Mellon Built, One Generation Apart

Most of the great American collections were made by one person operating on one instinct. Frick’s was built through resolve and a growing intolerance for anything less than the best. Gardner’s was built through decades of looking before she ever bought. The National Gallery of Art in Washington was built differently, by two people who barely overlapped in their taste and never really discussed a shared plan: a father who spent thirty years buying Old Masters as a private citizen, and a son who inherited an unfinished museum at thirty and spent the rest of his life finishing it, funding it and eventually building an entirely separate collection that had almost nothing to do with his father’s.

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Andrew Mellon conceived the National Gallery. Paul Mellon built it, kept it running for over four decades and then quietly developed something else beside it. Their story is really about what happens when one generation hands an unfinished project to the next—and what the next generation chooses to do with the room that leaves.

Andrew Mellon: a banker’s eye, built in private

Andrew Mellon did not set out to found a museum. For most of his adult life, he was simply a serious, private collector—a banker and industrialist from Pittsburgh who began buying art in the mid-1890s, encouraged by his friend Henry Clay Frick and guided, in his early years, by the dealer Charles Carstairs. It’s worth pausing on that detail: the same relationship that shaped Frick’s collecting—Carstairs, Knoedler, a Pittsburgh fortune learning to recognize a masterpiece—shaped Mellon’s as well. The two men moved in the same circles, competed for some of the same pictures and were educated, in a sense, by the same dealer.

Mellon bought steadily and without fanfare for decades, working primarily through Knoedler and, at times, Joseph Duveen, building a collection that by the 1920s was already considered among the finest in Washington. He was a banker’s collector—deliberate and unhurried, with little taste for publicity—and there was little to suggest, through most of his life, that he was building toward anything beyond his own walls.

Then, in the early 1930s, while serving as Treasury Secretary and while the U.S. government he represented refused to formally recognize the Soviet Union, Mellon made the boldest and least characteristic move of his collecting life. The Soviet government, desperate for hard currency to fund industrialization, had begun quietly selling masterpieces out of the Hermitage. Dealers across Europe had been chasing the story for years. Duveen reportedly tried to buy the entire group outright and failed. Mellon, working discreetly through Knoedler’s international contacts, succeeded where Duveen could not. Between 1930 and 1931, he acquired 21 paintings from the Hermitage—among them Jan Van Eyck’s Annunciation and Raphael’s Alba Madonna, the latter purchased for a sum that set a record for the highest price ever paid for a single painting. He did this as a sitting cabinet official whose government did not formally recognize the regime from which he was buying, and he kept the acquisitions out of public view for years.

It is a strange and telling episode. Here was a man known for caution and restraint, making one of the shrewdest, most opportunistic acquisitions in the history of American collecting, through a private channel that stayed largely unknown for years, with none of the fanfare of a public rivalry. Mellon’s collecting, at its most decisive, looked nothing like Frick’s public duels at auction or Gardner’s audible ambition. It looked like a man moving unannounced and getting exactly what he wanted.

From collector to founder

Only late in life did Mellon’s private accumulation turn into public architecture. He had long admired the National Gallery in London and believed the United States deserved something comparable. In 1936, he wrote to President Roosevelt offering to build and fully finance a museum in Washington and to donate his personal collection as its foundation. Congress accepted the gift in 1937.

The offer carried one unusual condition: the museum could not bear his name. This would be a national institution, carrying no one’s name but the country’s, and Mellon understood something important about what he was building—that his own collection, however fine, would not be nearly large enough to fill the grand building he had commissioned from architect John Russell Pope. When the Gallery opened, the nucleus of its collection comprised approximately 126 paintings and 26 sculptures given by Mellon—a deliberate undersupply. Mellon anticipated, correctly, that an institution established with visible room to grow would attract other collectors eager to fill it.

He never saw any of it completed. Andrew Mellon died in August 1937, while the building was still under construction.

Paul Mellon inherits an unfinished museum

Paul Mellon was thirty years old when his father died, and what he inherited was an unfinished museum and an obligation to see someone else’s vision through to the end. He oversaw the final years of construction. On the night of the dedication in March 1941, before roughly nine thousand invited guests, it was Paul who presented his father’s gift and his father’s collection to President Roosevelt on the family’s behalf. His own collecting life, at that point, barely existed.

What followed was more than four decades of institutional stewardship—first as trustee starting in 1938, then twice as board president (briefly in 1938–39, then again from 1963 to 1979), and finally as chairman until his resignation in 1985. For much of that time, Paul Mellon tended the institution as the great collections drawn by his father’s founding structure entered the Gallery—Samuel and Rush Kress, whose holdings of Italian Renaissance painting began arriving in 1939; the Wideners, father and son, whose Old Master and British paintings came in 1942; Lessing Rosenwald, who began what would become a 36-year gift of some 22,000 prints and drawings in 1943; and Chester Dale, whose French Impressionist and modern paintings arrived through the early 1960s. Each expanded the Gallery in a different direction, fulfilling Andrew Mellon’s expectation that the institution would grow through the collections of others.

A collector emerges, decades later

For much of his early adult life, Paul Mellon was better defined by his stewardship of the National Gallery than by a fully developed collecting identity of his own. That changed when, already in his fifties, he began assembling his great collection of British art.

He had bought one British painting as a young man—George Stubbs’ Pumpkin with a Stable-Lad, purchased in 1936 when Mellon was 29 and Stubbs was still considered a minor sporting painter rather than a serious artist. For more than 20 years afterward, he bought almost nothing else in the field. Then, in 1959, he met the English art historian Basil Taylor, and the two discovered a shared enthusiasm for Stubbs that turned into something much larger. Within a few years, working with Taylor and later with his curator and London agent John Baskett, Mellon had bought more than 400 pictures. One account from the period described dealers as “spellbound by the magnitude of orders they received.”

Mellon described his reasoning plainly. British art, he said, seemed to him “long neglected or even abandoned, not only in this country, but also in its homeland.” He was right, and the timing mattered as much as the taste. Postwar collecting fashion ran toward French Impressionism and Old Master Italian and Dutch painting; British art of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries—with the exception of a handful of canonical names like Turner and Constable—was undervalued on both sides of the Atlantic. Mellon, working through Agnew’s, Colnaghi’s, Spink & Sons and private dealers like Leonard Duke and Iolo Williams, bought into that gap with real conviction, at times acquiring entire collections outright, including a family holding of Thomas Girtin watercolors and the Lowinsky collection of figure drawings.

What makes this different from either Frick’s or Gardner’s collecting is the field itself. In a field this overlooked, Mellon and his small circle of advisors were helping construct the hierarchy of names and reputations as they bought, rather than shopping within one that already existed. Stubbs is the clearest case. Mellon’s first purchase and lifelong favorite, Stubbs went from a marginal figure known mainly for horse portraits to one of the central names in British art history, a shift Mellon’s collecting and Taylor’s scholarship drove together. By the time Mellon was finished, he had assembled the largest collection of Stubbs’s work in the world—paintings, drawings, prints, even Stubbs’s own anatomical publication on the horse—and had helped rewrite the artist’s reputation in the process. It is not unlike what Gardner did for Sargent a half-century earlier: buying ahead of consensus, then helping build the consensus that followed.

Mellon’s collecting reflected who he actually was rather than who his father had been. Andrew Mellon’s taste ran to the established grandeur of Renaissance and Old Master painting—the kind of collecting that requires confirming, at great expense, what scholarship has already decided is important. Paul Mellon’s ran to English landscape, sporting subjects and the “conversation piece,” an intimate and often domestic strain of British painting that had little to do with grandeur at all. He was drawn, by his own account, to horses and the outdoors, and to an unpretentious English sensibility that had nothing to do with Treasury Secretaries or Hermitage sales. He once described himself as “an amateur in every phase of my life,” a description that reads less like modesty than like a genuine account of how he approached collecting: with curiosity rather than authority, and without the need to out-collect his father in a field his father had already claimed.

Two museums, two answers

Paul Mellon founded an institution to hold his collection on terms entirely his own. In 1966, he founded the Yale Center for British Art at his alma mater, commissioning the architect Louis Kahn to design a building for a collection that now stands as the most comprehensive holding of British art outside the United Kingdom. He established a companion research center, the Paul Mellon Centre for Studies in British Art, in London, funding not just the objects but the scholarship created around them. Both were his personal initiative, formed around a field his father had never touched.

And then, having built something independently, he returned to finish his father’s project on equal footing rather than as a caretaker. In 1967, he commissioned I. M. Pei to design the National Gallery’s East Building, contributing, along with the Mellon Foundation and his sister Ailsa Mellon Bruce’s estate, the $95 million required to build it. It opened in 1978, more than forty years after his father’s death, funded by a collector who had, by then, established enough independent reputation and standing to make the gift on his own terms.

What the Mellons show

There is a version of this story that reads as a straightforward tale of inheritance and duty—a son who honored his father’s vision. That’s true as far as it goes, but it undersells what actually happened. Paul Mellon spent more than 20 years attached to an institution built almost entirely on his father’s taste before he ever developed a collecting identity of his own. When he finally did, it emerged in a field his father had shown no interest in, guided by advisors his father never knew, funded by conviction rather than inherited certainty. He assembled a second collection from the ground up, standing in the shadow of the first but answering to nobody’s taste but his own.

For collectors thinking about their own eye, the lesson in Paul Mellon’s story is really about timing and nerve: real expertise can be formed later in life, undervalued fields reward serious conviction before the market catches up and a strong advisory relationship—Taylor’s scholarship, Baskett’s access—can function as a genuine research apparatus. Andrew’s story offers something closer to caution and discipline: decades of quiet, unhurried buying, and a willingness to move boldly and privately when the moment truly called for it.

And for those thinking about what to do with a collection someone else will inherit, or what to make of one they’ve been handed, the Mellons show what that can look like in practice. Andrew left Paul more than a museum: a structure open enough that his son could spend four decades honoring it and still, eventually, find space to build something entirely his own.

Megan Fox Kelly is an art advisor and the host of Reading the Art World, a live interview and podcast series with leading art world authors. The conversations explore timely subjects in the world of art, design, architecture, artists and the art market, and are an opportunity to engage further with the minds behind these insightful new publications. Listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple.