At Frieze London and Frieze Masters, Rediscoveries Are Giving the Market New Momentum

Frieze London and Frieze Masters opened on Wednesday (Oct. 14) at a slower, reset-era pace that has by now become familiar at fairs around the world. Even so, the aisles of both the contemporary fair and its sister show grew steadily busier as the day went on. After years of covering the fairs, Observer decided to start the day at Frieze Masters, and we weren’t the only ones. Mid-day, when moving between the tents, we overheard two prominent American collectors who’d structured their day similarly discussing the desire for genuine scarcity—the kind that makes an acquisition feel truly unique, like an opportunity not to be missed, as opposed to the artificially manufactured demand that has oftentimes fueled the contemporary market boom.

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Frieze Masters hosted more than 140 galleries this year, with booths offering a journey through centuries of human creation, from antiquity to modernism. Its narrative grows broader and more diverse each year, inviting a multiperspectival reading of art history across geographies and long-overlooked viewpoints, with greater attention to mystical, queer, self-taught and Indigenous expressions long excluded from the canon. The result is a chance to reconsider these traditions not as isolated or marginal developments but as expressions of human creativity evolving in parallel across borders and time.

At the entrance, London’s ArtAncient has a Cypriot votive head of a man from the 7th-6th century B.C., discovered by Luigi Palma di Cesnola and once exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, priced at £250,000. Nearby are an Egyptian quartzite relief dated to 322 B.C. and an 18th-Dynasty Egyptian head of the lioness-headed goddess Sekhmet, both offered in the six figures.

The day’s top transaction was the sale of Jan Brueghel the Elder’s oil on oak panel Still Life of Flowers in a Stoneware Vase (presented by Hauser & Wirth in dialogue with a floating Calder), which fetched in the region of £5 million.

Although Hauser & Wirth has dealt in historical masters alongside contemporary art since its founding, the placement of the Brueghel marks a significant milestone. “It is one of the most important works we’ve ever been involved with, and its backstory reflects not just art history but the history of how art moved in the 20th Century,” gallery co-president Iwan Wirth said in a statement. Part of the Rothschild collection from 1911, the painting was confiscated by the Nazis in 1938 and later entered the collection of the National Gallery in Prague before being restituted to the Rothschild family in 2016. It then returned to the market and remained in private hands until the gallery found a new home for this early 17th-century masterpiece. Hauser & Wirth reported selling 23 more works at Frieze Masters, including a wartime painting by Francis Picabia for €1.1 million and Pablo Picasso’s Violon (1943), a collage of rope and oil on cardboard, for €850,000. Other artists sold across the gallery’s two presentations included Bob Thompson, Sophie Taeuber-Arp, Avery Singer, George Condo, Lee Bul and Christina Kimeze.

Several of the day’s other top sales also came at Frieze Masters. David Zwirner and Victoria Miro, each exhibiting in both tents, reported selling three paintings by Alice Neel from their joint presentation in “Queering Modernism” for $1.8 million, $1.6 million and $1.6 million. Conceived by curator Anke Kempkes, the new initiative runs throughout Frieze Masters, challenging conventional narratives of modernism through works that engage with gender, sexuality and self-representation. Vito Schnabel Gallery, meanwhile, brought a roster of contemporary blue-chip names and reported first-day sales of a George Condo for $925,000, alongside works by Ai Weiwei (€450,000), Ron Gorchov ($400,000), Markus Lüpertz (€350,000), René Ricard and Man Ray.

For collectors whose interests reach even further back in time, leading fossil dealer David Aaron is presenting an exceptionally complete, 150-million-year-old Camarasaurus supremus skull. Making the specimen rarer still is an Allosaurus tooth embedded in its lower jaw, preserving evidence of an encounter with one of the apex predators of the Late Jurassic. Priced at £1 million, the skull had drawn significant interest by the end of VIP day, though no sale had been finalized. Its appearance comes amid renewed attention to the fossil market following Sotheby’s record-breaking sale of Gus and the recent announcement that Jodi, the 68-million-year-old Nanotyrannus previously offered by David Aaron as Chomper, is heading to the auction house’s rostrum on Oct. 27 with an estimate of $6-9 million.

The more traditional Old Masters segment also had a strong opening, with reported sales including Edwin Lord Weeks’s At the Entrance of the Palace of Amber, Rajasthan (c. 1887), Pietro Antonio Novelli’s A Recumbent Lion and Giovanni Battista Tiepolo’s Caricature of a Man in Profile (c. 1755-60), alongside Leonor Fini’s illustration for Fêtes secrètes (c. 1978) and Alexandre Iacovleff’s Portrait of Hu Xuan-Zhai (1931).

Making its Frieze Masters debut, Andrew Edlin Gallery pairs work by two long-overlooked figures: Antiguan painter Frank Walter (1926-2009) and American sculptor Beverly Buchanan (1940-2015), both enjoying growing institutional and commercial recognition. Walter’s vivid, intimate depictions of Caribbean landscapes and everyday life have drawn increasing attention since his work appeared at the 2017 Venice Biennale, and an exhibition at David Zwirner in Los Angeles, opening Nov. 13, should further build momentum. His works were priced between $20,000 and $370,000. Buchanan’s humble shacks and assemblages become powerful repositories of memory, preserving the often-overlooked histories of Black communities in the American South and translating experiences of displacement and resilience through vernacular architecture. Following her inclusion in this year’s Venice Biennale, she is the subject of her first European survey, “Weathering,” at Spike Island in Bristol and will feature in the upcoming exhibition “Hard Art” at MoMA PS1. Her works are priced between $70,000 and $125,000, and several sold on opening day.

Worth a stop this year is “Spotlight,” a feature of Frieze Masters since 2012, returning in its largest edition to date. Curated by Devika Singh and Sofia Gotti, both academics at the Courtauld Institute of Art, the section continues to expand the traditional Western canon. Bringing together pioneering figures of 20th-century modernism from Asia, South America, the Caribbean, Africa and Europe, it focuses primarily on works from the 1950s through the late 1970s, revealing distinctive languages of abstraction and figuration that often developed independently of the movements that came to dominate Western art history.

North African modernism has an especially strong presence this year. The fair’s first Moroccan gallery, Casablanca-based Loft Art Gallery, is presenting works by Mohamed Melehi, a leading figure in Arab abstraction and a founder of the influential Casablanca Art School. Titled “Wave Forms,” the presentation traces the evolution of Melehi’s distinctive language, shaped by his life journey and exchanges between Morocco, Europe and the U.S. while remaining deeply rooted in the country’s visual traditions. The result is a series of strikingly contemporary, almost hard-edge compositions that combine rhythmic waves of color with geometric precision. The works are priced between $100,000 and $400,000, with pieces from the 1970s and 1980s proving most popular with collectors.

Nearby, Tunis-based Elmarsa Gallery turns its attention to Algerian-born Mahjoub Ben Bella. Having moved to France before Algerian independence, he was exposed to the movements emerging at the time, from Nouveau Réalisme to abstraction, which led him to develop an intricate abstract language of signs and calligraphic marks. Without identifying directly with Lettrism, his practice explored the possibilities of writing as image, transforming signs into an abstract visual field suspended between communication and pure form, often with an almost sculptural physicality. Prices in the booth range from $30,000 to $130,000.

London’s Grosvenor Gallery is presenting Pakistani artist Syed Sadequain, whose intricate accumulations of signs and symbolic forms reflect his engagement with the expressive possibilities of calligraphy and the psychological dimensions of abstraction.

Another fascinating rediscovery comes from Paris-based Crèvecoeur, presenting a group of previously unseen works by Colombian artist Emma Reyes (1919-2003), whose extraordinary life took her from a childhood confined in a Catholic convent, where she was forced to embroider, to the artistic and literary circles of Buenos Aires, Mexico, Rome and Paris. Entirely self-taught despite her encounters with figures such as Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo and Enrico Prampolini, Reyes developed a highly personal visual language of intricate, almost mandala-like structures, captivating minimalist symbolism and archetypal figures of femininity, informed by her sensitivity to materials and her early experience of embroidery. The Monsters series combines the inspiration she drew from close study of pre-Columbian artifacts in Mexico under Rivera’s guidance and from the ritual body painting she observed among Indigenous communities with the influence of Futurist painter Prampolini, her partner and collaborator at the time, who appears here with the writer Alberto Moravia as beings part human, part animal. A gifted storyteller, Reyes was encouraged by Gabriel García Márquez to keep writing about her extraordinary childhood in a series of letters later published as Memoria por correspondencia. Works are priced between $20,000 and $100,000, with one painting placed with a museum in France.

Meanwhile, Richard Saltoun Gallery continues its efforts to win renewed recognition for the symbolically and archetypally charged work of Manina, bringing the artist’s enigmatic Surrealist universe to Frieze after a strong response at Art Basel and Independent in New York. The gallery’s sustained commitment to her legacy across fairs is paying off with institutional traction, with two works sold and another on hold early on opening day.

For those interested in vintage photography, another compelling stop is Taipei’s Each Modern, which explores the dialogue between traditional Chinese painting and early photographic experimentation through the work of Lang Jingshan. He translated the compositional principles and poetic atmosphere of classical Chinese landscape painting into photographic images, and his experiments with composite printing, multiple exposures and layered imagery anticipated some of the visual manipulations now associated with digital photography while remaining rooted in a far older pictorial tradition. His work was featured in Tate Modern’s “Light and Magic” exhibition, and a 2017 Sotheby's sale reflected growing market attention. Well known among Chinese collectors, his photographs are priced between $10,000 and $40,000.

The Gallery of Everything devoted an immersive, organically designed presentation incorporating wood to the visionary botanical imagery of Czech artist Anna Zemánková. Her intricate, biomorphic compositions, somewhere between imaginary flowers, anatomical structures and spiritual visions, reveal an extraordinarily personal language that defies conventional distinctions between abstraction, figuration and outsider art. The gallery had sold several works, priced between $37,000 and $95,000. As founder James Brett observed, visitor numbers may have been lower, but those attending were considerably more focused.

A parallel reassessment of the canon is gaining momentum across the Atlantic, as Berry Campbell‘s presentation “Women of the 8th Street Club” shows, spotlighting women artists central to New York’s postwar Abstract Expressionist movement who were long excluded from its dominant narrative. The booth brings together figures such as Mary Abbott, Elaine De Kooning, Perle Fine, Mercedes Matter and Edith Schloss, recalling an influential circle in which women played an essential role despite being largely denied formal membership and recognition. “We’re thrilled to return to Frieze Masters for our fourth year. Year after year, the fair has established itself as a pinnacle of the international art market and as a vital platform for critically reassessing 20th-century women artists,” Christine Berry told Observer, reporting a real sense of excitement on opening day. “It has also been fantastic to see such a strong presence of museum representation around the fair.” By evening, the gallery had sold a work by Mary Abbott for $85,000 and another by Edith Schloss for $35,000.

“Queering Modernism” finds compelling expression in the almost archetypally totemic sculptures of visionary Colombian artist Luis Fernando Zapata (1951-1994), presented jointly by Alonso Garcés Galería and Elvira Moreno Gallery. Resembling ancient bronze or ceramic ritual objects, these fragile constructions resonate with different ancestral pasts. They evoke the apparent permanence of archaeological remains, yet they are made from paper pulp, pigments and other ephemeral materials. Created largely in Paris between 1988 and 1994, after the artist’s travels through Egypt, North Africa and other regions and against the backdrop of his experience of the AIDS CRISIS, these archetypal forms emerged from a deeply personal exploration of the body, memory, ritual and death. Zapata’s work is held by the Centre Pompidou and the Museo Reina Sofía, and pieces are priced here between $40,000 and $60,000. One of the works on view was acquired through the Frieze Tate Fund.

D’Lan Galleries continues its mission of building international exposure for Australian First Nations art, returning to Frieze Masters with a solo presentation of George Tjungurrayi. The gallery hopes to build the same international momentum it helped generate around Emily Kam Kngwarray, the subject of a major Tate exhibition, and other leading Western Desert artists. Like Kngwarray, Tjungurrayi translates ancestral knowledge and a profound connection to Country into a distinctly contemporary abstract language, though his compositions are more geometrically structured, with intricate parallel lines and interlocking patterns that create almost hypnotic optical vibrations. The gallery reported selling five paintings, led by Untitled – Mamultjulkulnga (2005) for £84,600 and Untitled – Tjulurulnga (2007) for £63,000, alongside three works from 2010, 2017 and 2018 for £13,000, £9,500 and £19,000, respectively. Additionally, two traditional Wunda shields sold for £8,000 and £5,000.

Equally thoughtful is “Reflections,” another curated section connecting art, architecture and design that reveals how these disciplines have long evolved in dialogue, from ancestral traditions to the early and later avant-gardes as humans figured out their place in the world. Curated by Abby Bangser, founder and creative director of Object & Thing, the section returns for its second edition with six presentations inspired by Luis Barragán’s house in Mexico City and Charles and Maggie Jencks’ Cosmic House in London—two extraordinary examples of domestic architecture conceived as experimental environments in which the boundaries between art, design and everyday life deliberately dissolve.

Standing out here is Cologne’s Ammann Gallery, which revisits the experimentation of postmodern and radical architecture and design. Anchored by Alessandro Mendini’s iconic hand-painted Poltrona di Proust (1978), the booth gathers imaginative creations by fellow radicals including Alessandro Guerriero and Matteo Thun. On the walls hang the colorful, futuristic cities of Massimo Iosa Ghini, an architect who began his career illustrating comics and imagining fluid, aerodynamic urban environments before translating those visions into three-dimensional design. A founder of the Bolidismo movement, which embraced speed and dynamic forms, he was later invited by Ettore Sottsass to join the Memphis group, becoming part of an Italian avant-garde that challenged the rigid functionalism of modernist design.

At Frieze London, new discoveries drive the conversation beyond the blue chip

On the contemporary side, dealers reported healthy sales alongside a strong presence of local, European and international institutions, whose attendance alone often makes the fair worthwhile. As usual, the front of the tent leaned decidedly toward the new, giving center stage to emerging and more experimental practices, with fresh artistic languages and narratives capturing visitors’ attention as they entered—or rewarding their curiosity through ambitious solo presentations in the curated sections.

Near the entrance, Cologne-based Berthold Pott has a striking installation by Paris- and Athens-based artist Agata Ingarden. Part of her ongoing Hours of the Dog series, begun in 2021, the sculptures resemble fragmented architectural structures or miniature floating cities suspended from the ceiling, resting on fabric-covered pedestals that evoke classical Greek columns. Poised between construction and collapse, these strange, almost psychological architectures reflect on the rapid transformation of contemporary cities and the increasingly fragile notions of home, belonging and collective life as natural rhythms are disrupted by human intervention. Ingarden arrives at this prominent presentation with significant institutional momentum, following exhibitions at Triangle-Astérides in Marseille, the Collection Lambert in Avignon, Kunsthalle Appenzell and Muzeum Sztuki in Łódź, as well as the 2024 Gwangju Biennale.