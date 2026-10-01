Dario Amodei’s $518 Billion Bet Gives AI’s Infrastructure Leaders the Upper Hand

Dario Amodei has committed Anthropic to at least $518 billion in computing infrastructure spending over the next decade, in a bet that securing chips and data center capacity now will give Claude room to grow. The executives selling the Anthropic CEO that capacity have negotiated a different proposition: in many cases, Amodei must pay whether or not Anthropic uses what it bought. Roughly 80 percent of the company’s contractual obligations are non-cancelable or require payment regardless of usage, according to details of its confidential IPO filing reported by Reuters.

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“The biggest guaranteed winners are the infrastructure layer,” Veni Dhir, director of corporate venture capital at ADP Ventures, told Observer. “The picks-and-shovels providers capture the most certain returns.”

Amodei must turn access to infrastructure into a business large enough to pay for it. In 2025, Anthropic brought in about $4.6 billion in revenue, spent $7.33 billion on compute and posted an $8 billion operating loss, according to figures in the filing reported by Reuters. Its $42 billion net loss included a $34 billion accounting charge tied to fundraising, rather than an equivalent cash payment. The distinction makes the net-loss figure less revealing about cash burn, but it does not diminish the scale of Amodei’s future commitments.

The companies that control that infrastructure can demand long-term commitments in exchange for access, but that does not make such suppliers risk-free. They must build or procure capacity, and their economics depend on the costs of delivering it.

Hock Tan’s place in the chip chain

Amodei has taken on about $161.2 billion in largely non-cancelable equipment lease obligations related to Broadcom, according to Reuters. Broadcom also helps design Google’s tensor processing units, or TPUs, giving it a role in the hardware behind some of the computing capacity Anthropic purchases. That combination places Broadcom CEO Hock Tan close to two parts of Amodei’s infrastructure strategy.

Sundar Pichai and Andy Jassy hold several cards

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sits across from Amodei as the leader of both an Anthropic investor and an infrastructure supplier. Google has $111.1 billion in non-cancelable commitments from Anthropic through 2033 and provides cloud capacity and TPUs, according to the figures reported by Reuters. The relationship offers Google a route to earn revenue from Claude’s growth even as Google develops its own A.I. products.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has a similar, longer-running arrangement. Amazon is an Anthropic investor, while Amazon Web Services supplies computing capacity and custom A.I. chip infrastructure. Anthropic’s reported $110 billion commitment to Amazon extends through 2036.

Amodei needs these companies’ infrastructure, but their roles extend beyond those of ordinary vendors, and these relationships give the Anthropic CEO reason to scrutinize whose interests govern Anthropic’s access to that infrastructure. A cloud provider can be an investor, a supplier and an A.I. competitor or partner at the same time. Anthropic has acknowledged in its filing that such overlapping roles can create incentives that are not fully aligned with its own.

Satya Nadella gains a rival customer

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has a smaller reported commitment from Anthropic: $31.4 billion through 2033. Still, the relationship is striking. Microsoft built much of its A.I. strategy around OpenAI; under this deal, OpenAI’s rival also becomes a customer for Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure. That broadens Microsoft’s position in the market regardless of which model maker pulls ahead.

Elon Musk’s deal has an exit

Elon Musk’s position looks different from those of the cloud executives. Reuters reports that the agreement could result in Anthropic paying up to $84.5 billion for Nvidia-powered capacity associated with SpaceX, xAI’s parent. But Anthropic can largely cancel the arrangement with 90 days’ notice. Its headline value, therefore, says much less about assured future payments than the non-cancelable commitments do. For Amodei, that exit right matters. It preserves flexibility in a deal linked to a company led by a direct A.I. competitor.

Lisa Su and Jensen Huang invest in the demand

AMD CEO Lisa Su has another kind of overlap to manage. Anthropic is set to spend more than $20 billion on AMD GPUs and servers, while AMD may purchase up to $5 billion in Anthropic stock as deployment milestones are met. If completed on those terms, AMD would be both a supplier to Amodei and an investor in his company. That gives AMD a stake in the customer whose purchases it hopes to serve.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang does not need a direct contract of the same kind to have a place in Amodei’s buildout. Nvidia chips power capacity Anthropic plans to use, and Nvidia committed to investing $10 billion in Anthropic last November and may anchor the IPO with another $10 billion check. With gross margins of up to 75 percent, Nvidia keeps more of every A.I. dollar than anyone else in the chain (greater margins than Google’s roughly 54 percent and AMD’s approximately 53 percent).

Amodei’s energy constraint

Amodei’s next constraint may lie beyond the executives who sell chips and cloud services. “The binding constraint on A.I. growth isn’t models anymore,” Dhir said. “It’s electricity and permitted capacity.” If that proves true, the people who control power supply and permission to build data centers will have leverage of their own.

According to N47, a $2 billion A.I. VC firm, chips and accelerators account for at least 47 percent of the cost of training a model. Servers, memory and networking account for at least another 24 percent. Talent, data and energy make up the rest. Energy is the line most likely to grow given increased demand that shows no signs of slowing down. Global electricity demand from data centers is set to more than double by 2030, consuming as much electricity as all of Japan, according to Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. Energy Innovation projects that provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will raise U.S. wholesale electricity prices 25 percent by 2030 and 74 percent by 2035, in part by reducing additions to generating capacity.

Amodei has secured access to an extraordinary amount of infrastructure. What the filing reveals is the price of securing it early: he has taken on obligations that will persist even if Anthropic uses less capacity than planned. The leaders supplying that infrastructure still face costs and risks, and their contracts differ sharply. But many have negotiated a degree of certainty Amodei does not yet have. Anthropic is expected to IPO in early November.