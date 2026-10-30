Executive Chairman Brunello Cucinelli Raises His Cashmere Empire’s 2026 Forecast

Now is a good time to be Brunello Cucinelli.

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The Italian cashmere king’s namesake company generated €1.124 billion, or roughly $1.25 billion, in revenue during the first nine months of 2026, up 13.3 percent at constant exchange rates. Third-quarter revenue reached €374.2 million, up 13.5 percent.

The performance was strong enough for Cucinelli to raise his full-year revenue growth forecast from 10 to 11 percent to roughly 12 percent at constant exchange rates. He expects another 10 percent or so in 2027.

At a time when much of the luxury sector is still wrestling with uneven demand and exhausted aspirational shoppers, Cucinelli’s company is bucking the trend with typical Italian brio.

Retail revenue rose 19 percent at constant exchange rates through September. Sales increased 20 percent in the Americas and 14 percent in Asia, where the company said China remained one of the main drivers of growth.

Control remains concentrated around the founder. Foro delle Arti, the Cucinelli family holding company placed in an irrevocable trust, owns 50.05 percent of Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.’s share capital and controls about 64.9 percent of its voting rights.

That structure has helped protect a founder’s vision that would look eccentric almost anywhere else.

Cucinelli talks as readily about Marcus Aurelius, St. Benedict and St. Francis as he does about margins or cashmere. He calls his approach to the product “gentle luxury,” part of a broader philosophy that prizes craftsmanship, restraint and an almost studied lack of logos. The lineage of founder-led luxury stretches through Hermès, Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

It sounds romantic.

It also sells a lot of sweaters.

A different kind of capitalism

Born in 1953 to a farming family in Castel Rigone, Umbria, Cucinelli trained as a surveyor, enrolled in engineering and abandoned his studies before starting a small company in 1978.

His early idea was simple: take cashmere, then largely associated with neutral colors, and dye it in brighter shades.

Almost half a century later, he remains executive chairman and creative director of a global luxury house whose business model is difficult to separate from the personality of its founder.

Cucinelli calls it “humanistic capitalism.”

At its core is the belief that a profitable company should also protect the dignity, pay and private lives of the people doing the work. The company says its wages are on average slightly higher, employees share defined working hours and nobody is expected to be online for business on weekends.

If it came from another CEO, some of the philosophy might read like image burnishing.

Cucinelli has built enough of it into the company’s actual working practices to make that dismissal harder.

The origins are personal. Cucinelli has often described seeing his father, Umberto, return from a cement factory humiliated by the treatment he received there.

Speaking to world leaders at the G20 in 2021, Cucinelli said that experience helped shape his determination to build a company around the “moral and economic dignity” of human beings.

“I wanted a company that made healthy profits, but did so with ethics, dignity and morals,” he said.

The village behind the vision

Cucinelli’s philosophy is inseparable from Solomeo, the medieval Umbrian hamlet where his wife, Federica, grew up.

He moved there after their marriage in 1982, bought the village’s ruined 14th-century castle in 1985 and inaugurated the company’s new headquarters there in 1987.

The restoration of Solomeo eventually became part corporate campus, part cultural project and part physical manifesto for Cucinelli’s ideas about work.

The working day starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m., with a long lunch break. Cucinelli has also written that employees should not be online for business after work or on Saturdays and Sundays.

The company established its School of Contemporary High Craftsmanship and Arts in Solomeo in 2013, training younger workers in tailoring, knitwear and other manual trades.

There is a business case tucked inside all the philosophy.

A luxury company selling four-figure knitwear depends on skilled labor, quality and the idea that the object in a customer’s hands is meaningfully different from something mass-produced.

Keeping skilled craftspeople around is therefore good labor policy and good luxury strategy.

A billion-euro business

The latest sales figures make that combination difficult to dismiss.

Nine-month retail revenue reached €741 million, or 66 percent of sales, after rising 19 percent at constant exchange rates. Wholesale revenue reached €382.6 million and rose 4 percent.

Cucinelli has resisted presenting that growth as a race for scale. In his latest sales report, he returned to his preferred description of the business: “absolute luxury, without logo.”

He is equally particular about technology.

For a founder who has spent decades defending human work, Cucinelli has not rejected A.I. His position is that technology should amplify human ingenuity rather than replace it.

Solomei A.I., the technology lab founded by Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. in 2021, developed Callimacus, the generative platform now powering the fashion house’s online boutique. Instead of a conventional page-by-page website, Callimacus reorganizes information around what an individual visitor is trying to find.

Salesforce invested in the company behind Callimacus this year. Marc Benioff has also been tied to the project through Salesforce Ventures, while industry coverage detailed the Callimacus investment.

It is an unusually modern project for a businessman whose worldview is so deliberately old-fashioned.

Cucinelli once wrote that “sometimes utopias turn into incredible successes.”

The first nine months of 2026 gave him €1.124 billion worth of evidence.