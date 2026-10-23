The Business of Keeping a French Château Alive, Beyond the Fantasy

On HGTV’s Castle Impossible, a French château’s future turns on something less than romantic: its wedding calendar. Daphne Reckert and Ian Figueira, the married couple restoring her inherited Château de Lésigny outside Paris, are growing the property’s weddings-and-events business to pay for the upkeep, the network says. The show’s second season, which began in May 2026, recruited Dick and Angel Strawbridge, whose own renovation became the British series Escape to the Chateau.

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Only the camera crews are new, though. Paying guests were checking into châteaux decades before reality TV found them. In Touraine, the old province around Tours in the Loire Valley, Château d’Artigny opened as a hotel under the hotelier René Traversac in 1961, and it was a period piece to begin with, built between 1912 and 1929 by the perfumer François Coty in an 18th-century style. It was an impersonation of the past before it ever took a guest, which is the joke buried in all of this: a château is rarely the single, settled thing a visitor pictures. It’s layers, and someone has to decide which ones to show.

People take it on for the fantasy as much as the business plan that the reality shows are selling: a few centuries of history and a wedding business that might, eventually, cover its own costs. Whether it does depends partly on your passport. France allows owners who pay French taxes to deduct the restoration of a listed monument from their income, with no ceiling, and to pass the building on free of inheritance tax if they open it to the public. A foreigner chasing the dream rarely collects that break, so sums that look ruinous to an outsider can pencil out for a French family keeping an ancestral seat.

Buy a historic château and the roof is the least of it. The hard part comes after, when confronted with decisions like which scars to keep and which to smooth away, what to restore to the letter and what to reinvent in the old spirit. Then there’s the modern hotel to smuggle in, a spa or an elevator to hide behind the stone without gutting what guests came to see. Heritage protection can range from a listed interior to the garden of an unlisted neighbor, depending on the property’s status. The château projects that follow, from Burgundy’s wine villages to the Loire Valley, show how owners and architects make those choices in practice, and what it takes to keep a restored house open to visitors from around the world.

The house beneath the hotel

Guillaume Foucher, an art historian and co-founder of the French hotel group Fontenille Collection, was sold on Château de Cîteaux in Meursault by the view: rows of vines pulling the eye toward the village bell tower. “From Cîteaux, there’s no mistaking it: you’re in Burgundy,” he tells Observer. Inside was the better surprise: 12th-century Romanesque cellars beneath 19th-century Napoleon III rooms of fresco and gilding, 800-year-old structures he marveled to find in such condition. The spa, the modern part, was the one that misbehaved. When its suspended ceilings came down, the beams above proved undersized and partly rotten, making a complete roof reconstruction necessary. Fontenille opened part of the hotel over the summer and scheduled the major works, including the roof, for November and December. Full opening is planned for March 2027, including the Vieux-Clos’ 17 additional rooms, the indoor pool and hot tub. Restoring a house like this, Foucher says, “means knowing how to adapt your plans to what the building reveals as the work goes along.”

Recovering the restaurant’s celadon green began with tiny holes drilled through successive coats of paint to find the earliest shade. Artisans matched it against color charts, then sandblasted and sanded the wood before repainting. In one dining room medallion, conservator Alice Gardien spent three days restoring the portrait of Célestine, daughter of Jules Bernard, the wine merchant who renovated the house in the 19th century. The restaurant carries her name. Foucher kept the historic woodwork in the bar and lounge, too.

The staircase and new library were where he let himself invent. The old stair’s red carpet and faux-marble panels no longer matched his idea of the house. Of the earlier glass roof, only the shape was retained; the library’s new paneling borrows motifs from the bar. His patron saint in this is Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, the 19th-century architect who restored the medieval fortress-city of Carcassonne and felt free to take liberties with history as he went. “It’s that continuity that interests us, more than an identical reconstruction,” Foucher shares.

At Château d’Ainay-le-Vieil, a moated fortress in central France’s Cher department, the question was what a visitor should be allowed to notice. Behind crumbling render on the towers, restorers found timber still sound inside the walls. Richard Duplat, the restoration architect and one of France’s chief architects for historic monuments, tells Observer that the beams once carried hourds, the timber galleries from which medieval defenders fought. After the Hundred Years’ War, as the château turned residential, its towers were remodeled and that soldierly past was largely erased. The beams, sealed in the walls, are among its last traces. With the blessing of the regional monuments service, part of the Ministry of Culture, the timber was left exposed under a light limewash, meant, Duplat explains, to be “discreetly visible to the observant visitor without detracting from the architecture of the towers as they stand today.” The wood gives away a defensive past that later tidying had smoothed over.

Château de Gilly, now rebranded as Les Sources de Vougeot in Burgundy, was a priory before it was a château: the Cistercians of nearby Cîteaux (the monks who did much to invent Burgundy’s vineyards) held it from 1300 and fortified it in the 1360s. Looted and wrecked in the 1590s, it was rebuilt as a grand residence. The cellar they dug now holds a spa. Here, too, the old fabric dictated where the plumbing could go: archaeology alone pushed the renovation back about five months, says co-founder Alice Tourbier of Groupe Les Sources, and an elevator meant for the back of the protected historic cellar had to be rethought once the team found it couldn’t dig any deeper. The spa fitted into those vaults needed its own trick: Tourbier’s “boxes within the existing space,” freestanding wooden rooms that stand clear of the stone, with pools set in without touching the original structure and removable, she says, “without leaving a trace.” The DRAC, the Ministry of Culture’s regional arm, watched over the work as the team met accessibility and fire-safety rules.

The grounds have rules of their own

Outside, the rules don’t relent. At Cîteaux, the spa had to answer to the grounds too, with planting designed to wrap the newer building and play down its presence. The château itself isn’t a listed monument, Foucher says, but it sits inside the protected zone around the ones nearby, which bought him some latitude. Per France’s Ministry of Culture, any change to the exterior of a property within a monument’s protected surroundings needs prior sign-off from an architecte des Bâtiments de France: a state heritage architect whose remit can reach the gardens and courtyards too. You don’t have to own the monument to be answerable to it.

Relais de Chambord sits in its own building facing the royal château in the Loire Valley, and the Domaine National de Chambord, the public body that manages the estate, handed down the palette for exterior finishes and stone tones. Arnaud Laporte-Weywada, president of the operator, Marugal France, says winning heritage approval for the new wing from architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte was the hardest part of the job. “We also had to carefully assess the light reflection from all the new glazing to ensure it would not interfere with the views from the château,” he tells Observer. At Relais d’Amboise, another Marugal hotel below the Royal Château of Amboise, the authorities for once pushed the other way: Laporte-Weywada says the state heritage architects backed structural changes precisely because they would open up the views over the Loire. The guardians of the old view, it seems, are not above improving it.

After the builders leave

With Cîteaux only through its first phase of work, Foucher says it is too early to estimate annual upkeep. At Domaine de Primard, Fontenille’s hotel in actress Catherine Deneuve’s former country home near Paris, profits pay four gardeners to maintain the grounds, which hold the Ministry of Culture’s Jardin remarquable designation. Planting dozens of trees there costs several tens of thousands of euros each year, he says, with hotel earnings also supporting garden extensions and repairs.

Ainay-le-Vieil draws the sharpest line between restoring a château and affording to keep one. The property has stayed in the same family since 1467. The photographer Arielle Borne and her husband, the journalist Hervé Borne, took it on in 2019 and finished the restoration in 2026. Arielle won’t disclose the bill, but even so, the public appeal for the final phase alone, restoring the gatehouse with its three towers and fixed bridge, put that work at roughly €1.1 million, a hint at the scale of the seven-year restoration. She says that grants from the Ministry of Culture and awards covered part of the investment. The associated running costs are covered by the château putting itself to work: it opens the rooms and gardens to visitors and lets the guest rooms and cottages by the night, with exhibitions and events filling the calendar in between. “It is always a question of finding the right balance,” she says.

Having renewed Gilly’s roof and façades, Tourbier’s group now shuts the hotel for several weeks each January, timing the staff holidays to the closure. Those are nights that might otherwise be sold, but serious work, she says, can’t coexist with the experience guests are paying for. “Maintaining a historic property is about anticipating its needs and investing in it continuously, rather than waiting for problems to arise,” she says. Back at Ainay, the Bornes are planting two mazes and two cherry orchards this year, the better to give visitors a reason to return. Borne tells Observer, “After us, it will be up to the younger generation, our two sons, to continue developing Ainay and keep it alive, should they still wish to do so.”