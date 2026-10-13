German Property Magnate Ulrich Marseille’s Billion-Dollar Bet on Modular Hospitals

There is something deeply reassuring about a building that looks as though it will stand for centuries. For much of human history, permanence—the ability of a structure to withstand the passage of time—was among architecture’s highest achievements.

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The Greeks raised temples in marble that still endure thousands of years later; medieval builders entrusted their great cathedrals to stone. Today, we turn to steel and reinforced concrete in pursuit of the same ancient ambition: to build something that will outlast us.

But Ulrich Marseille thinks our fixation on permanence has outlived its usefulness. The technologies and uses conceived within buildings now evolve far faster than the structures we use to encase them. As needs change, the buildings themselves remain stubbornly fixed in place.

One of the most visible examples came in the aftermath of the pandemic. Across the nation’s urban centers, from Midtown Manhattan to Marquette Avenue in Minneapolis, office space built for an earlier era emptied as companies embraced working from home. Years later, landlords are still grappling with what to do with these half-empty buildings.

Housing would seem the obvious second life for all that empty space, especially in cities facing acute shortages. In practice, however, turning offices into apartments has proved far more difficult—and expensive—than it sounds. Floor plates can be too deep; plumbing is in the wrong places. Windows, elevators and ventilation systems were designed around office workers, not residents. The buildings did exactly what they were designed to do. The problem is that they weren’t designed to do much else.

To Marseille, the 70-year-old German entrepreneur whose businesses have ranged from real estate to nursing homes, the lesson extends well beyond empty office towers. Developers, he argues, continue designing sophisticated buildings around an increasingly untenable assumption: that tomorrow’s demands will resemble those of today.

In March 2025, Worldwide Hospitals Group (WWH) acquired the international hospital engineering business of VAMED from German healthcare company Fresenius. Fresenius had announced plans to wind down that operation as part of a broader exit from VAMED, but instead agreed to sell it to WWH. The sale closed on March 31, 2025. Marseille became a managing director of the Vienna-based engineering company the following day, according to Austrian corporate records.

VAMED was established in 1982 and spent decades developing healthcare facilities worldwide, much of that time under Fresenius. The engineering business says it has completed around 1,000 projects in more than 96 countries. Most of that work was completed before Marseille got involved. The acquisition brought VAMED’s international engineering operation together with WWH’s modular hospital business.

“We can see where technology is heading,” Marseille tells Observer. “What we cannot predict with certainty is how quickly it will advance, or what demands it will place on a building ten or twenty years from now. That’s why flexibility has to be part of the design from the beginning.”

Marseille sees the modern building as something closer to a platform—durable, certainly, but capable of expanding and accommodating uses its architects could never have anticipated. A set of Lego bricks offers a useful analogy. The pieces are standardized, but the possibilities are not. You can assemble them one way today and rearrange them as circumstances change.

For Marseille, hospitals are a natural place to put the idea to work.

Hospitals Built for What Comes Next

Few buildings accommodate as much technology as a modern hospital. Behind their walls run medical gases, specialized ventilation and digital networks; inside are operating theaters, imaging systems and intensive-care units. Renovating those spaces can be difficult and expensive, particularly while the hospital remains open.

Consider heart surgery. Over the past quarter-century, minimally invasive treatments have become more common, changing the equipment and facilities hospitals require while expanding the options available to patients. Marseille says developments like these make it difficult to design a hospital around requirements expected to last 40 or 50 years.

And the implications extend beyond healthcare. An apartment complex designed 25 years ago might have assumed that most residents would leave for work each morning. Today, many people work from home at least some of the time, and apartments without space for a desk can be awkward places to work. The pandemic accelerated that shift, leaving some buildings poorly suited to how their occupants now live and work.

But changing requirements are only half the problem; demand itself can be difficult to predict. A data center may need more computing power dramatically within a few years, while a housing developer may hesitate to build thousands of apartments before the market is ready to absorb them. Conventional construction requires much of that future capacity to be anticipated—and financed—up front.

“Intelligent Modularity,” as Marseille calls it, would allow supply to follow demand more closely. Build what is needed now, deploy it quickly and expand as requirements grow. Future capacity could be added as demand materializes rather than built speculatively years in advance.

“You don’t have to foresee the future,” Marseille says. “You just have to recognize the limits of what you can predict—and plan accordingly.”

The appeal is particularly strong in countries where infrastructure needs are enormous, capital is scarce and governments cannot afford to wait years for new facilities. Yet modular construction still requires foundations, utilities, transport and regulatory approvals. Moving more work into a factory doesn’t eliminate those demands.

At VAMED+WWH’s factories in Spain and Serbia, modules can be joined into full-size hospital sections before shipment, according to the company. Prospective customers can then take what amounts to a test drive of the actual facility: walk the corridors, enter the rooms, inspect the layout and decide what works—and what doesn’t—while changes are still relatively easy to make.

Once the configuration is right, the modules are prepared for transport, shipped to their destination and installed on prepared foundations. By the time they arrive on-site, many of the decisions—and potential mistakes—that normally emerge during construction have already been worked through at the factory. The finished hospital still needs connections, inspections and commissioning.

“The biggest obstacle isn’t technology. It’s a mindset steeped in tradition,” Marseille says.

Marseille’s Idea That Wouldn’t Go Away

In the spring of 2020, Marseille found himself unexpectedly marooned in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. What was supposed to be a two-week vacation became nearly four months when the pandemic closed borders around the world, he recalls.

For a man accustomed to constant travel, the unexpected isolation offered something rare: time to revisit ideas that had occupied him for years. After decades of building and selling businesses, Marseille found himself drawn to the possibility of one more challenge.

By then, Marseille had made a fortune in German real estate and elder care. Following German reunification, he assembled a substantial property portfolio in the former East Germany and built Marseille-Kliniken, later known as MK-Kliniken, into a major private senior-care business.

Marseille’s prolific career in healthcare entrepreneurship also includes two criminal convictions. In 2009, a court in Halle convicted him of attempting to induce false testimony and attempted coercion in a property dispute, handing down a one-year suspended prison sentence. The following year, he received another one-year suspended sentence for bribery after giving a healthcare assessor use of a car in exchange for higher care-need classifications for nursing-home residents. Both convictions were upheld on appeal in 2011.

In 2017, MK-Kliniken sold the operations of 46 nursing homes to French private equity firm Chequers Capital. German financial press estimated the transaction at about 300 million euros (roughly $356 million at the time), although the parties did not disclose a purchase price.

The experience mattered for reasons beyond the money. Marseille had spent decades developing property and operating care facilities. He knew both the concrete shell and the changing demands of the businesses inside it.

“I spent much of my career constructing buildings meant to last 50 years or more,” Marseille says. “But the pace of technological innovation is now outstripping the time it takes to plan, design and construct them.”

Inside the Modular Hospital

The VAMED acquisition gave Marseille a hospital engineering operation with longstanding international relationships. In Ghana, for example, the company worked on hospitals well before WWH bought the business. Ghana’s Health Ministry announced VAMED contracts for district hospitals and clinics in 2016.

The question that preoccupied Marseille was simple: In an age of mass customization, why do we still design sophisticated buildings from scratch?

The personal computer offers another example. Consumers can choose a processor, memory and storage within a common architecture. Some components can be upgraded without replacing the entire machine. Yet buildings are rarely conceived with the same flexibility.

At Marseille’s company, the idea takes physical form in a roughly 300-square-foot module manufactured under controlled factory conditions. One might be fitted out as a treatment room or diagnostic suite; Marseille believes the same approach could eventually be applied to housing. Plumbing, ventilation, electrical systems and specialized technology change with the use. The basic architecture does not.

The real advantage emerges before the module ever leaves the factory. Much of the difficult engineering—from plumbing and ventilation to electrical infrastructure and specialized technology—can be installed and tested under controlled conditions. What arrives at the construction site is less a collection of parts awaiting assembly than a system largely ready to go.

In Ghana, VAMED+WWH says it has signed a government contract for a roughly 30,000-square-foot hospital comprising 108 prefabricated modules. The company estimates that, once the foundations and supporting infrastructure are finished and the units have arrived, four cranes could lift the modules into position and workers could connect them in as little as 10 days. Mona Kleesiek, VAMED+WWH’s director of brand and communications, tells Observer that the estimate covers on-site assembly, not manufacturing, shipping or the time needed to make the hospital operational.

VAMED’s Business Beyond the Factory

In December 2025, Austrian magazine profil reported that WWH and Fresenius had settled a dispute over provisions of their purchase agreement. Fresenius confirmed that the settlement clarified contractual terms. Kleesiek says the parties reached an agreement in November and that both sides have found the adjustments satisfactory.

The magazine also reported allegations involving intercompany loans and an aircraft-related payment after the sale. Marseille’s lawyers disputed those allegations at the time. Asked about the reporting, Kleesiek says Marseille continues to deny the claims and considers them without merit.

In Guyana, the government terminated VAMED Engineering’s contracts for the Georgetown Paediatric and Maternal Hospital and the New Amsterdam Hospital Campus in July. Guyana’s Health Ministry cited missed construction milestones and inadequate resources. VAMED disputes that account. Kleesiek says delayed government approvals, repeated design changes and unpaid invoices held up the work. The company claims it is owed at least $53 million and says it has begun arbitration proceedings.

The dispute has also reached the courts. In September, a Guyanese court overturned orders restricting government access to the two construction sites. VAMED sought leave to appeal the ruling. Arbitration has yet to resolve the competing claims.

In southern Germany, VAMED Engineering is building an ambulatory surgical center at University Hospital Augsburg. The hospital puts the project cost at approximately 35 million euros ($39 million). The modular facility will contain four operating rooms and is scheduled to begin routine operations in August 2027. A public procurement record identifies VAMED Engineering as the contractor.

What Else Could It Be?

Marseille’s instinct for reinvention has a precedent in his own family.

Theo Marseille, who helped raise Ulrich and whose surname he later took, owned cinemas along Germany’s North Sea coast in the 1960s, according to Marseille. Television had begun steadily drawing audiences away from the big screen. Rather than wait for the old business to wither, Theo traveled to the United States looking for what might replace it. There he encountered a retail concept still relatively novel in Germany: the supermarket.

Back home, he transformed his cinemas into grocery stores, Marseille recalls. The buildings were still perfectly useful; it was their original purpose that had run its course.

That lesson appears to have stayed with Marseille. A building, a business, even an entire industry need not remain captive to the purpose for which it was originally conceived. When the world changes around something, his instinct is to ask a deceptively simple question: What else could it be?

Modular Construction Beyond Hospitals

Marseille’s ambition now extends well beyond healthcare. He sees the same industrial logic applying to housing, schools, government facilities, data centers and other things societies need to build in enormous quantities. Those markets have different building codes, engineering requirements and financing hurdles.

Housing may ultimately be the more consequential test. Fast-growing cities across the developing world need homes quickly, while even wealthy European and American cities struggle with shortages, costs and construction timelines. The circumstances differ, but Marseille sees a familiar problem: demand changing faster than conventional construction can respond.

Ulrich Marseille spent much of his career making a fortune from the old model of construction. Now, at 70, he is betting his next act on what comes after.