Kwame Onwuachi Took His Cooking West. Las Vegas Handed Him the Key to the Strip.

In May, Kwame Onwuachi took his cooking west for the first time, opening Maroon, an Afro-Caribbean steakhouse, at Sahara Las Vegas. By September, Clark County had handed him a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip. Maroon is his third restaurant with architecture firm Modellus Novus, after Tatiana at Lincoln Center and Dōgon at Washington’s Salamander Hotel. Both Tatiana and Dōgon made North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list this year, Dōgon at No. 37 and Tatiana as a new entry at No. 39. Tatiana, which The New York Times twice named New York’s best restaurant, remains one of the hardest tables in the city to book. Washingtonian ranked Dōgon No. 8 on its 2026 list of D.C.’s 100 Very Best Restaurants.

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His food also reaches well past his dining rooms. Patty Palace by Chef Kwame serves patties at Citi Field and Barclays Center. In September, Onwuachi published his second cookbook, All Hours: Crazy Good Food for Whatever, Whenever. He launched it at Lincoln Center by hosting a one-night, Resy-presented late-night talk show with guests and live cooking. Then he took it on a national tour that included a sold-out dinner at Maroon. He has also moved back to Los Angeles, partly to be closer to Las Vegas.

Onwuachi, a 2026 Nightlife & Dining Power List honoree, talked to Observer about the Bronx block that shaped his cooking, telling the Maroons’ story on the Strip and what he cooks on a night off.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

You grew up in the Bronx eating from 10 different cuisines on one block. Which of those shows up most at Maroon?

Growing up in the Bronx, I was surrounded by so many different cultures, flavors and traditions, and that really shaped the way I approach food today. At Maroon, you’ll see a lot of my Jamaican and Caribbean roots, but there’s also an influence from the diversity of New York City. It’s about taking those flavors and experiences I grew up with and bringing them together in a way that feels authentic to who I am as a chef.

Maroon is named for the enslaved Africans who escaped into Jamaica’s Blue Mountains. Why tell that story on the Las Vegas Strip?

The story of the Maroons is one of resilience, freedom and preserving culture, and that’s something worth celebrating anywhere. Las Vegas is a destination that brings people together from all over the world, so it’s an incredible opportunity to introduce guests to a piece of history they may not be familiar with. At Maroon, we’re telling that story through the food, the atmosphere and the overall experience, while honoring the traditions that inspired it.

What did it feel like to be handed the Key to the Strip?

It was an incredible honor and definitely a full-circle moment. To be recognized in a city like Las Vegas, where some of the world’s greatest chefs and restaurants have made their mark, means a lot. Receiving the Key to the Strip was truly a reminder of how far this journey has come. I’m grateful to the entire Las Vegas community for welcoming me with open arms.

Why put your new cookbook on a stage at Lincoln Center as a talk show?

Food has always been about more than what’s on the plate for me. It’s about storytelling, culture, music and bringing people together. With All Hours, I wanted to give people a look at a more personal side of my life and how I cook outside of the restaurant. Bringing that to the stage at Lincoln Center felt like a natural extension of the book, a chance for people to connect with the stories behind the recipes.

All Hours is about how you cook at home. What do you cook when you finally get a night off?

When I’m home, I like to keep things simple and comforting. I spend so much time creating elaborate dining experiences in restaurants that, on my nights off, I really appreciate the beauty of a home-cooked meal. It could be something inspired by the Caribbean flavors I grew up with or just a dish that’s easy to put together with whatever I have in the kitchen. For me, cooking at home is about enjoying the process with no pressure.

You just moved back to L.A. What does living there give you that New York doesn’t?

New York will always be a huge part of who I am. It’s the city that shaped me, both personally and professionally. But Los Angeles offers a different pace of life. There’s something special about the weather, being outdoors and having a little more room to slow down and enjoy everyday moments. Most importantly, being in L.A. gives me the opportunity to spend more quality time with my family, which means everything to me. At this stage in my life, finding that balance between work and family is essential.

Whose restaurant would you take your toughest critic to, other than your own?

It would have to be Fish Cheeks.

See all of Observer’s 2026 Nightlife & Dining Power List honorees.