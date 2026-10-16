Luxury’s Answer to the A.I. Trust Gap? The Archive

Visuals are often a consumer’s first encounter with a brand. In luxury, they are more than advertisements, becoming creative works in their own right. Visual identity is therefore central to how luxury brands earn attention, loyalty and trust. But in an era when A.I. can generate an almost infinite stream of polished imagery, it can also be the point where trust is falling apart.

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Today’s consumers are inundated with seemingly perfect A.I.-generated outputs. Yet new consumer data from Getty Images’ VisualGPS research platform shows that audiences are becoming wary of imagery that feels overly curated or difficult to verify. “Polished imagery” ranked last among signals of visual trust, while “real” and “unfiltered” ranked highest. For luxury brands, which depend on the perception of exceptional care and enduring value, that contrast carries particular weight. When almost any aesthetic can be reproduced on demand, the provenance of an image, and the story behind it, can become part of what makes it valuable.

The worlds of luxury and heritage have long understood the value exchange from the analog era. The prestige of past cultural icons continues to provide compelling narratives for brands. And evoking timelines and historic events gives brands unique ways to underscore their quality and enduring relevance.

As Getty Images’ global head of creative, Dr. Rebecca Swift, recently wrote for Observer, “While consumers are fine with using A.I. in their personal lives, they hold brands to a much higher standard.” Consumers are looking for greater meaning, transparency and genuine connection. For luxury consumers in particular, visible evidence of creative effort can signal that a brand cares about the products it designs, the stories behind them and how it presents them to the world. This level of care translates to audience trust. Conversely, when brands trade authenticity for the convenience of A.I.-generated visuals, they risk diluting the very qualities of luxury they look to celebrate.

The power of the archive

This past year has offered brands a wealth of opportunities to reconnect with their heritage through major world events and cultural moments, from America’s 250th anniversary to the 2026 Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup. Although these occasions can be crowded with activations and campaigns, they also give brands a chance to stand apart by drawing on the richness of their own histories. And they don’t need to be an official event sponsor to do so.

Many are turning to their internal archives to tell these stories. But in-house collections, while increasingly valuable, offer only one perspective. External archives, including Getty Images’ vast historical and editorial collections, can extend that value further, showing how a company, product or design has appeared across different moments in time and facets of culture. That might mean a product captured at a major event, a brand appearing in a celebrity interview, candid footage or a reference in film, television, literature or music.

Those records capture how a brand presented itself and how the world encountered it: a product visible at a defining event, a design elevated by a subculture or an unexpected intersection between a brand and a moment in history that gains significance over time. The significance of an image can emerge long after the moment it documents. This is what gives archival material its distinctive power. It serves as evidence of an actual moment, preserved beyond the original context in which it appeared.

Transcending the nostalgia play

Where luxury brands traditionally lean on heritage to establish cultural legitimacy, others are turning to nostalgia. The resurgence of 1980s and 1990s aesthetics continues to resonate with consumers seeking moments of familiarity amid an uncertain present, one in which the boundaries between real and unreal, truth and falsehood and authentic and artificial can feel blurred. As a result, brands are mining their histories, resurfacing vintage campaigns, reissuing iconic products and revisiting visual codes from earlier eras. Armani, for example, introduced Armani Archivio in April, its first-ever reissue, in response to renewed interest in 1980s and 1990s fashion. A spring Chanel campaign, meanwhile, tapped into 1990s gaming nostalgia.

The risk is that nostalgia becomes another aesthetic shorthand. More contemporary campaigns are recreating the imperfections of analog photography, adding grain or applying film presets to make new images look as though they belong to another era. But reproducing the appearance of the past is not the same as establishing a meaningful connection to it. Younger audiences can be particularly discerning about nostalgia-driven marketing that feels contrived or overly manufactured. What resonates is less a stylized version of the past than a credible reason to return to it.

A.I. might be able to reproduce the visual cues of nostalgia, from faded colors to film grain, but unlike real archival material, it cannot turn a newly generated image into an authentic historical record. Archival material carries evidence of a moment that actually happened, including details that were never intended to become part of a brand’s story.

Consumer research suggests audiences recognize that difference: 73 percent of people surveyed by VisualGPS believe brands that use vintage imagery are more valued because they are tied to real history. In this context, it’s important to consider what makes history feel genuine and what it takes to preserve more than just the appearance of the past.

To hold a 130-year-old glass plate negative to the light and discover the accidental thumbprint left by the technician who developed it more than a century ago is to appreciate something beyond just a visual record. It is to recognize a very human convergence of creativity, craft and science that has helped to document our world for 200 years. Sifting through contact sheets from 30 years ago is to navigate beyond familiar frames to unseen, overlooked moments that can offer a different perspective on an era. What is preserved and made accessible in photographic archives is not simply records of history but artifacts and objects that bear the fingerprints of history itself.

Connecting to the zeitgeist

As the worlds of luxury, sports and entertainment continue to converge and as fandom opens access to lucrative new audiences, brands have growing opportunities to connect their heritage with contemporary culture. This year’s U.S. Open brought luxury fashion, sports and popular culture together in a striking display of their growing overlap. Formula 1 is similarly drawing brands like Gucci as the sport becomes a global nexus for high-end fashion.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Yves Saint Laurent demonstrated how a brand’s history can become a contemporary cultural asset. Creative director Anthony Vaccarello dressed Madonna for the tournament’s final halftime show in a custom “Madonna 10” Teddy jacket, drawing renewed attention to the house’s own World Cup history. In 1998, Yves Saint Laurent staged a runway show at the Stade de France before the France-Brazil final, featuring 300 models in archival designs. As footage from the show resurfaced across social media during this year’s tournament, the brand’s legacy generated fresh attention. The moment linked a contemporary performance to a real, documented episode in the brand’s history. That gave audiences a story they could rediscover, share and reinterpret. For established brands with histories that intersect with major cultural moments, there has never been a better time to engage and make that history relevant again.

Major events create opportunities for these kinds of connections because they gather people around shared experiences. Those experiences become memories, passed between friends and families and across generations. When luxury brands participate in these cultural moments in ways that feel credible and considered, they can do more than attract attention or build consumer trust. They can become part of the memories people preserve, and in doing so, write the next chapter of their own heritage.