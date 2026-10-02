The Bigger Economic Story Behind Higher Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rates have crossed an uncomfortable threshold again. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 7.28 percent this week, its highest level since November 2023, according to Freddie Mac. It was the sixth consecutive weekly increase, and the largest one-week jump in nearly four years.

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For prospective homebuyers, the effect is immediate as higher mortgage rates translate into larger monthly payments and less purchasing power. For many households, the question is no longer simply what kind of home they can buy, but whether homeownership itself remains within reach, a growing challenge to the traditional American dream of owning a home.

Higher rates also pressure people who already own homes. Millions of households locked in much lower mortgage rates in earlier years. Selling a home can now can mean giving up that inexpensive financing and taking on a new mortgage above 7 percent. That so-called lock-in effect can discourage people from moving, limiting the supply of homes for sale even as high borrowing costs weaken demand.

More than a housing story

But the return of 7 percent mortgages tells us something larger than what is happening in housing. It is one visible consequence of an interest-rate environment that has remained tighter than many households, businesses and investors expected. On Sept. 16, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by a quarter point, to a range of 3.75 to 4 percent, its first increase since 2023. That move reinforced the message: inflation has remained persistent enough that policymakers were willing to tighten monetary policy again rather than continue moving toward lower rates.

September payrolls increased by just 29,000, well below economists’ expectations, and unemployment rose to 4.2 percent. The weak report reduced expectations for an October rate increase, even as inflation and elevated long-term Treasury yields remain concerns for policymakers. A softer labor market could make the Fed more cautious about raising short-term rates, while investors can still demand higher yields on longer-term debt. In other words, mortgage rates can remain high even when the next Fed move is no longer obviously higher.

That raises a broader question: What if today’s relatively high interest rates are not a temporary interruption on the way back to ultra-low rates of the 2010s and early 2020s, but part of a more lasting change in the economic environment?

Higher rates create winners and losers

The most exposed companies are not necessarily the largest borrowers. They are often the companies whose business models depend on future earnings being worth a great deal today. The logic comes from discounted cash flow. A company is worth, in part, the present value of the income investors expect it to generate. When the discount rate rises, distant earnings are worth less today. Young technology firms, richly valued growth companies and startups that expect large profits years from now but earn little cash today feel that change acutely.

The same principle applies to capital-intensive businesses. Consider a company deciding whether to build a factory, data center or other large facility. Management compares the project’s expected future return with its cost of capital. When financing costs rise, some projects that previously cleared that hurdle may no longer do so.

The effects can be especially important now because companies are making enormous capital commitments to artificial intelligence, computing infrastructure and energy. Amazon has committed hundreds of billions of dollars in 2026 capital spending, much of it toward AWS and A.I. infrastructure. Meta has projected up to $145 billion in capital expenditures this year. Across the technology sector, companies are turning to debt markets to finance the buildout.

Those investments may have strong long-run returns. But higher discount rates increase the return those projects must generate to justify committing capital today. Companies with large cash flows and strong balance sheets can continue investing. Firms dependent on repeated rounds of external financing may face a very different constraint.

That difference can gradually change the competitive landscape. A higher cost of capital does not affect every company equally. It can determine which companies have the financial capacity to keep making long-term bets.

Monetary policy can shape who gets to invest

This is one of the less visible consequences of higher rates. When money is inexpensive, financial markets can support a wider range of experiments. Venture investors can finance companies with uncertain and distant payoffs. Corporations can pursue marginal expansion projects. Acquirers can justify higher purchase prices. Investors can tolerate longer paths to profitability.

When capital becomes more expensive, markets become more selective. Companies generating substantial internal cash flow gain an advantage because they do not need to return continually to outside investors. Firms with weak balance sheets or large refinancing needs become more vulnerable. Startups may need to demonstrate profitability earlier. Venture capital investors may concentrate funding in fewer companies. Acquirers may lower what they are willing to pay.

In that sense, monetary policy does more than influence the total quantity of investment. It can influence who gets to invest. That distinction is particularly relevant to today’s technology economy. If a handful of cash-rich companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta can continue making enormous A.I. investments while smaller competitors face a much higher cost of capital, tighter monetary conditions could indirectly contribute to greater concentration of investment. That is a second-order consequence of monetary policy that is easy to overlook.

Are we measuring money correctly?

The persistence of inflation also raises a less familiar question: How should we measure money when interest rates change substantially? Traditional monetary aggregates such as M1 and M2 generally use simple-sum aggregation. Different forms of money are added together as though a dollar in each provides the same monetary service. Economically, however, they are not identical.

A dollar of currency provides immediate liquidity but pays no interest. A dollar in an interest-bearing liquid account provides liquidity and some financial return. Other monetary assets offer different combinations of liquidity and return.

Divisia monetary aggregates, derived by economist William A. Barnett, capture these differences. Instead of assigning the same weight to every dollar, Divisia measures monetary assets according to the monetary services they provide and the opportunity cost of holding them rather than higher-return alternatives.

That distinction becomes especially important when interest rates are high. When rates are near zero, giving up interest to hold cash or a checking balance costs relatively little. When rates rise, the opportunity cost becomes much larger. Households and businesses consequently have stronger incentives to move funds among checking accounts, savings accounts, money-market instruments and other liquid assets.

Why does this matter now? Divisia M4, the broadest Divisia measure, published by the Center for Financial Stability, grew 7.9 percent in the year through July, up from 5 percent in January. Unless households and businesses choose to hold much more money relative to their spending, money growth at that pace is more than real output can absorb without upward pressure on prices. Broad Divisia measures have also tracked spending more reliably than simple-sum M2 since the mid-1980s, which makes the acceleration hard to dismiss.

That helps explain why inflation has proved so persistent, and why the Fed decided it needed to raise rates. Energy prices pushed inflation up this year, but rapid money growth suggests the pressure runs broader than oil. Simple-sum measures can blur that signal; Divisia brings it into view. Our reading of monetary conditions depends partly on how we measure money in the first place.

The bigger message behind 7 percent mortgages

The most consequential effect may be the erosion of the assumption that the next major move in rates must be downward. Companies that expected to refinance cheaply later may need to reconsider. Investors expecting lower discount rates may reassess valuations. Households waiting for dramatically cheaper mortgages may face a longer wait.

The Fed’s September rate increase showed that policymakers remained concerned about inflation. But this week’s weak jobs report also underscored the competing pressure on the Fed to avoid unnecessarily weakening the labor market. Meanwhile, long-term Treasury yields have risen to levels not seen in decades. That is a very different environment from one in which everyone is simply waiting for the Fed to cut rates.

A 7 percent mortgage rate is something households can see immediately reflected in their monthly payments. But behind that number lies a much larger adjustment in the price of capital and the way money moves through the economy.

The question is no longer simply when mortgage rates will fall. It is whether households, businesses and investors are adapting to an economic environment in which rates remain higher for longer. And if we want to understand why that environment has proved so persistent, we may need to look not only at the price of money, but also at how we measure money itself.