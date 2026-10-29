Observer’s 2026 November Art Fair Calendar

Traditionally, November is one of the quieter stretches on the global art fair calendar, largely because its lineup is so geographically dispersed, with events spread across Europe, Asia and beyond. But change, as they say, is the only constant. Art San Diego is no more. DEFINE SEOUL seems to have hit pause. Umbrella Art Fair in D.C. is taking the year off. And who knows what’s going on with Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair. On balance, the Art Dealers Association of America’s The Art Show is back as ADAA Fair. There’s a new print fair, Imprint, in London. And the Abu Dhabi edition of Frieze officially replaces Abu Dhabi Art Fair in the lineup.

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Closer to home, Salon Art + Design returns to New York this month, while further afield, NOMAD returns to Paul Andreu’s stunning Terminal 1. While November may appear deceptively calm, the die-hard globetrotters who insist on catching every fair before descending on Miami in December will find plenty to keep their calendars—and passports—busy. Whether you’re staying home to rest up for the sensory overload of Magic City’s art week or plotting a month-long cultural circuit abroad, Observer’s guide to November’s art fairs will help you craft the ideal itinerary.

Art Toronto 2026

October 29 – November 1

Art Toronto, founded in 2000, is Canada’s oldest, largest and most influential international fair for modern and contemporary art, serving as the central marketplace and cultural cornerstone for the country’s visual arts community. Held annually at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the fair was established to provide Canadian artists and galleries with a premier global platform while introducing prominent international collectors, curators and galleries to the country’s art landscape. Visitors can expect a highly diverse, museum-quality showcase featuring over 100 top-tier galleries alongside an expansive public program that includes curated exhibitions, panel discussions and installation art.

Imprint Art Fair 2026

October 29 – November 1

Imprint Art Fair is a new contemporary fair dedicated exclusively to original prints and editions held in Lawrence Hall in Westminster, London. The aim of the fair is to position printmaking as an accessible gateway for collecting contemporary art, and it brings together more than 25 international galleries, print studios and specialist publishers alongside independent artists chosen via an open call. Beyond the commercial displays, there are live printing demonstrations and panel discussions exploring the materiality and collaborative nature of the medium.

arteba 2026

October 30 – November 1

Often incorrectly labeled arteba—”Usos incorrectos: Arte BA, arte BA, arteBa, arteBA,” the fair’s press room proclaims—this November art fair was founded in 1991 by Jacobo Fiterman and nonprofit Fundación arteba as part of efforts to strengthen Buenos Aires’ art market and promote Argentine art. arteba has since become Argentina’s longest-running and most important modern and contemporary art fair, as well as one of the must-attend Latin American art fairs, attracting about 100,000 art lovers annually.

Artissima 2026

October 30 – November 1

Founded in 1994, Artissima at the Oval Lingotto in Turin is probably Italy’s most prominent contemporary art fair, and it has a well-deserved reputation for combining a robust commercial platform with experimentation and a focus on curators. Every autumn, the event transforms the historic city into a bustling global hub for collectors, museum directors and art enthusiasts there to see work by avant-garde pioneers and monographic projects that elevate emerging artists. The event layout splits exhibitors between four committee-selected flagship sections—including the Main Section and New Entries for emerging spaces—and three specialized sections overseen by a board of international curators.

Salon Art + Design 2026

November 4-8

Founded in 2012 by producer Sanford L. Smith and Jill Bokor under Sanford L. Smith + Associates, Salon Art + Design showcases furniture, ceramics, glassware, sculpture and paintings side-by-side. Most editions feature a tight roster of about 50 galleries and draw an audience of thousands of global collectors, curators and interior designers (more than 2,500 people attend the opening preview night). In describing the fair, executive director Nicky Dessources told Observer that “even as the cultural landscape evolves, the spirit that defines Salon—one of discovery, creativity and community—remains ever-present. It’s what makes Salon such a singular and enduring gathering place for art and design.”

ART COLOGNE 2026

November 5-8

ART COLOGNE bills itself as both the first art fair in the world and the “most important industry meeting point for galleries and institutions in Germany.” It was founded by gallerists Hein Stünke and Rudolf Zwirner way back in 1967 (then called Kunstmarkt Köln) as a bold, localized endeavor to revitalize Germany’s post-war creative economy; it has since grown into a bustling international nexus that unfolds each year at the Koelnmesse exhibition center. Most editions of the fair attract around 45,000 visitors, there to see work brought by 170 exhibitors from around the world.

ART X Lagos 2026

November 5-8

Since its launch, ART X Lagos has become one of the leading international art fairs in West Africa, creating a platform to showcase and uplift the contemporary culture of Africa. Founded in 2016 by Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, the annual four-day event has helped grow the region’s creative ecosystem by bridging the gap between local talent and the global art infrastructure. A dynamic, multidisciplinary program includes adjacent exhibitions, ART X Live! (featuring live performances), ART X Cinema, dedicated to artistic independent African filmmaking, and ART X Talks, a series of conversations and panels featuring forward-thinking African and diasporic talents.

Art Collaboration Kyoto 2026

November 7-9

Art Collaboration Kyoto is a “culture-forward” contemporary art fair focused on building relationships. In fact, there’s an entire section of the fair in which Japanese galleries are paired with international counterparts in shared booths, putting regional nuance and global dialogue on equal footing. This collaborative spirit spills out across Kyoto, with site-specific exhibitions unfolding in historic temples and venues rarely accessible to contemporary programming. With Kyoto Art Month backing a constellation of parallel events, the fair leans into its civic ambitions.

West Bund Art & Design 2026

November 10-15

West Bund Art & Design, established in 2014 in Shanghai’s revitalized West Bund waterfront district, has grown into one of Asia’s most thoughtfully positioned international combo fairs. Founded by the Chinese painter Zhou Tiehai—who remains actively involved—the fair was conceived to gather a curated roster of galleries from China and abroad, recognizing art and design side by side, rather than as separate silos. What sets West Bund apart is its setting: a former industrial zone along the Huangpu River that has become a cultural corridor, lending the fair an atmospheric blend of raw infrastructure and sleek presentation. Over the years, the fair has become a strategic entry point for Western galleries to engage the mainland Chinese market, and recent editions have attracted galleries from more than 20 countries in Europe, North America and Asia.

ADAA Fair 2026

November 12-16

Organized by the Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) at New York City’s historic Park Avenue Armory, ADAA Fair represents the evolution of the organization’s long-running and highly respected The Art Show. For decades, The Art Show was a fixture of the fall art calendar, recognized for its museum-quality presentations, solo artist focus and philanthropic partnership with local cultural institutions. Following what the organization called a “strategic pause” in 2025, the ADAA reimagined its signature event to introduce a modernized, more expansive model with broader programming, refreshed curation and restructured its philanthropic arm (which will now support both the ADAA Foundation and prominent arts education programs).

Paris Photo 2026

November 12-15

The Grand Palais, which has proved such a magnificent venue for Art Basel Paris, also hosts Paris Photo, with presentations organized into specialized sectors, including Prismes for large-format installations, Emergence for solo projects by rising contemporary artists, Voices for guest-curated thematic exhibits and Digital for network and computer-generated art. Founded in 1997 by Dutch art publisher Rik Gadella at the Carrousel du Louvre, the fair brings together more than 240 exhibitors, including international galleries and specialized photobook publishers from more than 30 countries, and typically draws a public audience of 75,000 to 80,000 visitors made up of collectors, curators and museum representatives.

NOMAD Abu Dhabi 2026

November 18-22

NOMAD’s annual takeover of Abu Dhabi’s long-shuttered Terminal 1—a cinematic relic of late 1970s Arabian modernism designed by Paul Andreu—is a delight. After years off-limits to the public, the building is reanimated through a collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, a gesture toward cultural momentum and regional reinvention. Timed to coincide with the Abu Dhabi edition of Frieze, NOMAD’s return reinforces the U.A.E.’s growing taste for the spectacular.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

November 19-22

For months, whispers swirled that Art Basel was courting Abu Dhabi Art Fair, but when push came to shove, it was Frieze that acquired Abu Dhabi Art Fair as part of a new partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the fair behemoth. After the announcement, there was a final edition of the fair, which is now officially Frieze Abu Dhabi. It brings together international galleries with the artists, galleries and institutions shaping the U.A.E. and the wider West Asia, North Africa and South Asia region.

Affordable Art Fair Amsterdam 2026

November 25-29

If you’re a novice collector and want to ease in, there’s no better fair than the Affordable Art Fair. Launched in 1999 in London’s Battersea Park by Will Ramsay, this art fair takes its mission of democratizing the art market seriously by making contemporary art accessible and affordable to a wider audience through lower prices and installment-based payment plans. While Affordable Art Fairs (held in numerous locations in the U.S., Australia, Asia and Europe) don’t typically feature “celebrity” artists, the upside is that the pricing of artwork is accessible, with many works under €750.

Tokyo International Art Fair 2026

November 26-27

Tokyo International Art Fair (TIAF) is one to watch. Mounted annually at Belle Salle Roppongi in the heart of Roppongi—an area synonymous with Tokyo’s vibrant art scene and home to the Mori Art Museum—it strikes a balance between commercial energy and cultural gravitas. Editions gather more than 100 artists from over 40 countries under one roof, and the format is straightforward but effective: a VIP preview on the opening evening followed by a free public day, offering both accessibility and exclusivity.

Even more November art fairs in 2026

As always, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of the November art fair calendar in 2026—there are always plenty of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening (or opening for the first time) around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more fall art fairs you might want to check out this month.

PAN Amsterdam 2026

November 1-8

Affordable Art Fair Hamburg 2026

November 5-8

Affordable Art Fair Sydney 2026

November 5-8

art3F Mulhouse 2026 (France)

November 6-8

Art Dhaka 2026

November 6-10

Antica Namur Fine Art Fair 2026 (Belgium)

November 7-15

Art021 Shanghai 2026

November 11-14

Mira Art Fair 2026 (France)

November 12-15

November 12-16

Art Athina 2026 (Greece)

November 12-16

November 13-15

Arte Padova 2026 (Italy)

November 13-16

Affordable Art Fair Singapore 2026

November 13-16

Paper Positions Vienna 2026

November 13-16

Manchester Art Fair 2026

November 19-22

INC Art Fair 2026 (Bodensee)

November 20-22

Arte in Nuvola 2026 (Rome)

November 20-22

art3F Bruxelles 2026 (Belgium)

November 20-22

Feriarte 2026 (Madrid)

November 21-29