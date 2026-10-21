Why Concerned Photography Is More Important Than Ever

We live in unsettled times, with images coming at us constantly. Political figures tell us to question the media, factions present opposing versions of the truth, and artificial intelligence can now produce convincing pictures of things that never happened. This is why photography, particularly concerned photography, is more important than ever.

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By concerned photography, I mean images that are thoughtfully created with a purpose. They are grounded in judgment, timing and point of view. They are made by photographers who were there, who saw something and who made deliberate choices about how to represent it. In a world in which producing an image is becoming almost effortless, the scarce commodity is no longer imagery. It is trust.

Photography has always been about more than recording what happened

Some historical events become part of our collective memory because a photographer made an image that allowed people to see, feel and understand them in a visceral way. Robert Capa’s photographs of the D-Day landings did more than document soldiers arriving on the beaches of Normandy; they communicated the frenetic rush of war. Marc Riboud’s image of the march on the Pentagon shows the emotion of a decade. William Anders’ Earthrise gave humanity an entirely new perspective on the planet we inhabit. And Jeff Widener’s photograph of a lone man standing before a line of tanks on Chang’an Avenue, next to Tiananmen Square transformed an individual act into an enduring image of resistance.

In each case, the photograph is more than a record of what happened. How they were made drives the story they tell. A photographer was present, made choices and created an image that shaped how an event was understood. That chain of human authorship matters.

From manipulation to manufacturing

For most of photography’s history, people could argue passionately about what an image meant, but they were less likely to question whether the event depicted had happened at all. Today, those questions increasingly arrive together: What am I looking at? Where did it come from? Who made it? Is it real?

In 2003, Los Angeles Times photographer Brian Walski combined elements of two photographs taken during the Iraq War to create a stronger composition. When the alteration was discovered, the newspaper withdrew the photograph and dismissed him. The incident mattered because altering a news photograph violated an established system of trust between photographer, publisher and audience.

Twenty years later, an A.I.-generated image of Pope Francis wearing an enormous white puffer jacket went viral. It looked enough like a photograph that many people initially assumed they were looking at an actual moment.

The difference between these two examples is about more than technological advancement. It is about the change in media distribution. In the first, an image passed through an institution with standards for authenticity and consequences for violating them. In the second, a synthetic image could enter global circulation without passing through a comparable editorial system at all.

Generative A.I. accelerates a change that was already underway with social media: images increasingly reach us separated from the context that once helped establish their credibility. This means we have to ask more of images. We have to think critically and pay more attention to the circumstances under which they were created.

The new value of the photographer

Photography is not important simply because cameras exist. It is important because photographers exist. A photographer brings more than technical skill to an image. A photographer brings intention, patience, judgment, ethics and intuition. Photographers decide where to stand, what to include in the frame and what to leave outside it. They respond to light, weather, movement, danger, access, uncertainty and human complexity.

Most importantly, a photographer can be accountable for the image. We can ask: Where were you? What happened before and after this moment? Why did you frame the scene this way? What responsibility did you have to the people you photographed?

Those questions become increasingly important when a convincing image no longer requires someone to have witnessed anything at all. Robert Capa famously said, “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.” Embedded in that statement is an assumption that suddenly feels important: someone was there.

That does not mean photography is inherently truthful. It never has been. A photographer chooses where to point the camera, when to release the shutter and what moment to select afterward. Images can be cropped, contextualized and interpreted in dramatically different ways. But those choices are precisely why authorship matters.

Concerned photography acknowledges those choices. The photographer is not a neutral recording device but a human being thoughtfully creating an image for a purpose—and taking responsibility for what that image communicates.

Learning to see matters more than learning to make images

The implications extend beyond professional photographers. For generations, photography education necessarily involved mastering the technology required to make a successful image. Those technical skills remain important. But as cameras become more capable and A.I. makes sophisticated image creation accessible to almost anyone, technical proficiency alone becomes less distinguishing.

The more important skill is learning how to see. That means developing judgment about what deserves our attention, understanding how images communicate, finding a distinctive point of view and recognizing the ethical responsibilities that come with representing other people and the world around us. These are not skills that become obsolete because technology improves. They become more valuable.

The same is true for audiences. Visual literacy increasingly means understanding not just what an image shows us, but who made it, why it was made and whether we should trust it.

Concerned photography in an age of infinite images

Concerned photography asks us to value images not simply because they are visually compelling, but because of the thought, intention and responsibility behind them. In a world where images can be created endlessly and discarded just as quickly, there is a risk that photography itself becomes disposable—something we consume but no longer consider carefully. That is why photography education today must go beyond teaching people how to make better pictures. We need to teach photographers to understand the images that came before them, to think critically and create with purpose and to teach all of us to look at images with the same care.

That has long been central to the International Center of Photography’s mission, and in an age of infinite images, it takes on new urgency. The future of photography will not be defined by how many images are produced, but by which images cause us to slow down and stop to consider. As an industry, we have a responsibility to teach visual literacy, recognize and champion great photography and preserve the images that help us understand ourselves and our world.

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