What It Takes for a Paris Hotel to Earn France’s Elite Palace Distinction

Paris is a city brimming with five-star accommodations, but just 13 of the French capital’s luxury hotels currently hold the country’s elite Palace distinction. This official decree was created by the French Ministry of Tourism in 2010, recognizing an exclusive collection of hotels that reflect the highest standards of service, heritage, gastronomy and architectural splendor. Though the honor is awarded all across France, Paris is the epicenter of this tradition, boasting the largest concentration of Palace properties. The City of Light is home to some of Europe’s most storied hotels, where writers like Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald sparred over martinis, and designers, including Christian Dior and Madeleine Vionnet, fell in love with Avenue Montaigne.

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Today, in-the-know jet-setters and A-list celebrities flock to these royal hideaways while exploring the City of Love. During fashion week, Art Basel Paris and more, these legendary addresses become the home base for a network of world-class designers, models and socialites. But how do these properties actually earn—and merit—coveted Palace status?

To start, France’s Palace designations are reviewed every three years, and as of the latest update given in June 2026, 13 Paris properties were granted this exclusive standing: new additions Cheval Blanc Paris, Fouquet’s Paris and Bvlgari Hôtel Paris joined Four Seasons Hotel George V, Hôtel de Crillon, Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Le Meurice, Le Bristol Paris, La Réserve Paris, Mandarin Oriental Lutetia, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, Shangri-La Paris and The Peninsula Paris.

Mandarin Oriental Paris and Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme have just lost their Palace status; they are the first Parisian properties to do so since the commission began in 2011. The downgrade was attributed to aging interiors, a lack of renewal and a failure to keep pace with the updated review rules that became stricter in 2024.

The rigorous, state-led selection process has two stages: First, applicant eligibility is confirmed by Atout France. A five-star rating from the tourism agency is required, but Atout also looks at concierge service, staff tenure, spa offerings, gastronomy and more. Next, a Palace Commission made up of 14 independently appointed experts visits the properties firsthand before convening as a panel to present opinions. Everything from location and history to personalization and design is considered.

All 13 of Paris’ current Palace properties bring their own je ne sais quoi to the table. Le Meurice is the oldest luxury hotel in Paris, having first opened its doors on Rue de Rivoli in 1835, and was one of the first to receive the coveted Palace distinction in 2011. The property has hosted everyone from Salvador Dalí to Philippe Starck, making creativity a strong thread in the establishment’s cultural fabric. “A Palace hotel is defined by the experience it offers, and it must combine excellence in every detail with a sense of natural warmth and generosity in the welcome,” Pascal Billard, general manager at Le Meurice, explains. “What guides us is simple: people before profit. This philosophy sustains our culture and makes every stay at Le Meurice unique.” The on-site gastronomy, namely Alain Ducasse’s restaurant and Cédric Grolet’s pâtisserie, is a key component of Le Meurice’s Palace status, with one of the most exciting culinary highlights being a private underground entrance that leads directly to the Chef’s Table.

Before I visited the Dorchester Collection’s Hôtel Plaza Athénée in 2023, my knowledge of the property revolved around its appearance in the series finale of Sex and the City. I don’t even remember my bags leaving my hands as I entered the lobby, but they were whisked away with the utmost discretion as I made my way to check-in and grappled with an unparalleled sense of imposter syndrome.

At that time in my career, the Charles Lefebvre-designed hotel was undoubtedly the nicest property I’d ever stayed in, and still might hold the title. But it isn’t just the classic cut-stone Parisian Haussmann architecture, Michelin-starred dining or gold-laden molding and silk-lined walls that make Hôtel Plaza Athénée worthy of its Palace distinction. It’s the intuitive service that somehow knows what you need before you do, and an attention to detail that seems impossible to manage across 208 roomsa.

“Our location on Avenue Montaigne is an important part of our identity,” longtime general manager Francois Delahaye tells Observer. “In many ways, we approach hospitality with the same mindset as haute couture: exceptional savoir-faire, extraordinary attention to detail and, above all, a highly personalized approach.” Many of his colleagues have been on staff for 20, 30 and even 40 years, offering a level of continuity and expertise that is hard to teach in a training manual. “That human dimension is at the heart of what makes the Plaza Athénée a Palace,” he opines.

The Mandarin Oriental Lutetia (known as Hôtel Lutetia until Mandarin Oriental took over in spring 2025) remains the only Palace property on the city’s Left Bank. Four Seasons George V, located just off the Champs-Élysées, boasts three on-site restaurants with a combined six Michelin stars, while Rosewood’s Hôtel de Crillon, which served as Taylor Swift’s home base during the Eras Tour, has a royal history. It was originally commissioned by King Louis XV in the 1750s, and eventually served as the private mansion for the Duke of Aumont. La Réserve Paris is known for its intimacy and exclusivity across just 40 rooms, while Royal Monceau – Raffles houses a carefully curated bookstore called Librairie des Arts, along with a 99-seat private cinema. Given its location on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and proximity to Paris’ most celebrated designers, Le Bristol is always a hub for the who’s who of Fashion Week.

Ultimately, the Palace distinction highlights excellence that goes beyond what a five-star rating can capture. The standards are rigorous, and the results demonstrate the kind of hospitality that cannot be replicated by simply checking things off a list. In a city steeped in extravagance, it is a rare benchmark that the most affluent travelers can rely on and trust. “For me, being a Palace is not simply about meeting a set of criteria. It is about having a soul, a strong identity and an ability to create emotions that guests remember long after they leave,” Delahaye tells Observer. “A true Palace has a personality.” Perhaps most importantly, Palace properties maintain a sense of tradition without being defined by their past. This ability to stay relevant through reinvention, while honoring the rich histories that make the storied streets of Paris so romantic, transcends surface-level luxury, allowing these hotels to become enduring hallmarks of French hospitality.