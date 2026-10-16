Beyond Frieze, London’s Hotel Art Fairs Are Finding Momentum

Despite the lingering effects of Brexit and a broader market reset, London’s art week keeps expanding and, with it, the constellation of satellite fairs orbiting Frieze. These smaller events often make the strongest case for discovery, particularly at the emerging and more accessible end of the market, by offering more experimental presentations in intimate, thoughtfully curated settings. This year, two such fairs have embraced the art world’s growing enthusiasm for the hotel format. Minor Attractions has returned in 2026 for its fourth edition, moving from The Mandrake to The Newman, both in Fitzrovia, while London Invitational, the new offshoot of Dallas Invitational, is making its debut at The Chancery Rosewood in Mayfair, the former U.S. Embassy designed by Finnish American modernist Eero Saarinen.

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Both fairs are dealer-led, deliberately small and carefully curated to encourage dialogue between the artworks and their surroundings, creating a more engaging experience for visitors along with a stronger narrative framework that will, ideally, translate into sales.

Minor Attractions

In its first edition, Minor Attractions unfolded across two non-hotel venues in Soho and London Bridge. Behind it were Jonny Tanna of Harlesden High Street and Jacob Barnes of GROVE, both of whom wanted to create a platform where smaller galleries like theirs could gain visibility during Frieze Week without the expense, commercial pressure and exclusivity of conventional fairs. Today, it feels more like a curated group show than a trade fair, with 75 galleries from 15 countries taking over rooms on the first floor of the Newman. Several galleries share space, while a dedicated “individual presentations room” gathers single works by multiple artists, giving galleries seeking even less risk and commitment a way to participate.

“Moving to the Newman is a massive evolutionary step for us—we switched venues because this iteration demanded a fresh, ambitious environment where uncompromised contemporary culture could breathe on a larger footprint,” Barnes told Observer. “We’ve balanced our growth with our signature intimacy, completely transforming the hotel’s first floor and 16 bedrooms. We also expanded beyond those walls, introducing a decentralized city-wide cultural program that brings together art, film, performance and nightlife.”

Curation and the element of surprise keep the format functional despite this year’s much larger roster of exhibitors. Most presentations are anything but conventional in how they engage with their surroundings, enabling “fun, curious encounters” with art that keep the mind awake, even for art lovers fighting jet lag.

For example, a site-specific installation by Léa Porré unfolds between the bathroom and bedroom of one of the first rooms. The sink overflows with red grapes, while arabesque-shaped wooden structures hang throughout the space and inside the shower, framing animations of surreal, almost hallucinatory feasts. The contrast between digital imagery and physical craftsmanship is central to the artist’s practice, as she embraces both as valid tools for imaginative world-building. Porré describes these works as “vignettes of a fragmented collective memory,” fictional souvenirs in which remnants of dreams, constructed cultural stereotypes and historical forms coalesce into hybrid symbolic fragments, merging individual and collective imagination.

Presenting the installation is Tache, a two-year-old London gallery with a space just across from the hotel, participating for a second time. “Minor Attractions has grown into such a distinctive part of the art week here in London,” gallery director Lauren Fulcher told Observer. The gallery deliberately returned with site-specific works responding to the bedroom and bathroom interiors, she added. “Minor Attractions has proven to us how significant the installation of works is for collectors, even in the most commercial of art world environments. An active curatorial process and a refusal to compromise on intentional, inventive installations have translated to our strongest sales.” All the works are accessibly priced below £5,000, including larger pieces such as the wooden table Grand Service (£3,300).

Also commanding attention are the uncanny kinetic sculptures of Singaporean artist Moses Tan, whose practice explores queerness, eroticism and coded visual languages. A disembodied hand, recalling ‘Thing’ from The Addams Family, waves at visitors from a hermetic structure on the hotel bed. Another sculpture, equally reminiscent of a horror film, stirs inside a cabinet before emerging ominously from behind the curtains to grab a martini. Beneath their haunting theatricality lies a deeper psychological investigation of coded behaviors and socially imposed standards and constraints, revealing how power, pleasure and identity are negotiated and performed.

Presenting Tan’s work is first-time participant starch, a Singaporean gallery sharing the room with Sydney-based LAILA. The latter is showing works by Tessa McKain, who translates familiar monuments and art-historical masterpieces into tactile, three-dimensional forms, giving established icons new physicality while questioning the cultural mechanisms that determine the perceived value of images in an age of visual saturation and endless scrolling. Her works are paired with biomorphic, fungus-like ceramics by Angus Gardner that mimic nature’s generative processes of growth and blossoming.

Nearby, Italian artist Francesco Pacelli fills a bathroom sink with shells for DES BAINS’s presentation. The gallery shares the room with Galeri Reus, with an installation by Swedish artist Erika Trotzig, who turned a bed inside out, exposing its inner filling and transforming a familiar object of comfort into something visceral and unsettling, caught in a continuous tension between embodiment and disembodiment of experience in the surrounding material world.

In another room, Max King has installed Pleasure Garden, an entire casino-like environment with autonomous gambling machines in the shower and bedroom and a giant wheel of fortune that never stops spinning. Drawing on observations of human behavior in constructed leisure environments, from betting houses to seaside piers, the installation explores the commodification of luck and the capitalist mechanisms underlying orchestrated experiences of escapism. Combining readymades and industrially produced objects whose original functions remain ambiguous, King questions how recreation is designed, controlled and commercialized, blurring the boundaries between entertainment, chance and consumption.

Behind this ambitious presentation is Plicnik Space Initiative, a young gallery with a clear curatorial vision. It was selected for Major Futures, Minor Attractions’ new initiative funding emerging creative practitioners. The other recipients are Jean Watt (with the curatorial project A Place to Rest) and event programmers Umi Ishihara and Fiona Ye (FLATLINE CITY 水平都市). While the fair is still free to visit, the initiative raises funds through optional ticket donations, independent contributions and an auction held in September.

A rich program of talks and performances accompanies the presentations, including ETA, a performance by Amsterdam-based performance art project Trespassing. A solitary wanderer, stranded in the hallways of the Newman, nearly falls asleep on a suitcase, becoming an ephemeral living sculpture—much like any one of us caught in those liminal moments of travel, waiting at a station or airport, suspended between departure and arrival.

London Invitational

London Invitational debuts this year with 12 exhibitors, including familiar names on the international circuit such as François Ghebaly, LOMEX, Broadway and Vardaxoglou, some of them regulars at Frieze and Art Basel. All galleries were invited, underscoring the emphasis on selectivity and intention in both curation and staging.

Behind the fair is British-born, Dallas-based dealer James Cope, founder of Dallas Invitational, who brought on Dallas-based collector, consultant and arts advocate Jessica Nowitzki to help develop the London edition. Nowitzki is also a trustee of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town and is involved with the Dallas Museum of Art and the Nasher Sculpture Center.

Building on the success of the Dallas edition, London Invitational aims to give American galleries a platform to showcase their programs during Frieze Week and build relationships with British and European collectors. “London Invitational builds on what we established in Dallas,” Cope told Observer on opening day. “What makes London particularly exciting is the international mix, bringing together galleries, collectors and visitors from different parts of the world. It creates new opportunities for people to connect, discover new perspectives and build relationships, while retaining the personal, boutique feel that has always been central to the Invitational.”

This inaugural edition does feel very much like an American outpost in Mayfair, with U.S. galleries dominating the lineup. That was precisely the ambition: to build a bridge between the two scenes, letting dealers test a new market and develop relationships without committing to a conventional fair booth.

The setting is decidedly more luxurious, even a little pretentious, than the usual art fair. At the Chancery Rosewood, the fair takes over the guest suites on the third floor, offering an intimate, carefully staged alternative to the overwhelming scale of the main fairs (and the prospect of a good meal at Carbone afterward).

In one of the first suites, François Ghebaly introduces young Japanese artist Koichi Sato, with works priced around $5,000, alongside paintings by Marius Bercea and a gouache by Jessie Makinson, all tagged below $20,000, a price ceiling that often marks the sweet spot for these boutique fairs.

In from L.A., Bel Ami is showing large, layered canvases by Japan-born, London-based artist Minami Kobayashi, priced between £18,000 and £33,000, alongside a haunting sculpture from Whitney Biennial artist Isabelle Frances McGuire’s recent show at the gallery, plus works by other artists on its roster.

LOMEX has become something of a regular on the hotel and independent fair circuit. Here, the gallery presents works by Yoshitaka Amano; some of his delicate sumi paintings are perfectly at home lying across the bed, while others occupy the walls and furniture throughout the suite. Despite his international fame as the artist and illustrator behind cultural phenomena such as Final Fantasy, Amano’s works remain relatively accessible, with paintings around $13,000 and prints closer to $3,000. The presentation coincides with a major survey at Asia Society Texas in Houston, which recognizes the extraordinary visual imagination and symbolic power of a practice that extends well beyond commercial illustration.

The gallery pairs Amano’s work with drawings and paintings by Kye Christen Knowles, who has an exhibition at the gallery in New York. Rendered with an almost uncanny hyperrealism, his portraits of young men, often absorbed in contemplation or sprawled on the ground, expose the vulnerability beneath the socially constructed myth of masculinity, in which the performance of strength gives way to psychological uncertainty.

Next door, Marinaro foregrounds its ongoing interest in materiality and handmade processes, hanging Ryan Johnson’s plywood clothing sculptures, priced around $5,000, on the mirrors alongside wood-framed paintings by Ever Baldwin and works by Alessandro Teoldi and Ridley Howard, all below $10,000. Young Miami dealer Andrew Reed brought a particularly varied selection from his roster, including works by Dan Attoe, Kate Bickmore, Sam Creasey, László von Dohnányi, Lukas Müller and Seohyun Oh. The atmosphere suggests a relaxed, relatively low-risk approach for dealers looking to engage British and European collectors in a casual, relationship-driven format that lets them introduce their programs without the frenzy of the main fairground. Whether this American outpost will translate into lasting relationships with European markets remains to be seen, but the premise suits a market that increasingly questions the costs and returns of the traditional fair model, as collectors seek more authentic, personal relationships before transacting.

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