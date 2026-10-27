When Did Everyone Become a Sommelier?

The term “sommelier” used to mean wine. Now, it could mean tea and
In wine, the most junior, introductory title spans a two-day short course and one of the hardest exams in hospitality. The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas offers one route through Introductory, Certified, Advanced and Master levels. The two-day introductory course and exam currently cost $949. Certified is a separate examination in theory, blind tasting and restaurant service; the Court strongly recommends three years of industry experience and suggests a year between the first two levels for study. The Master diploma comes after the Advanced and requires oral theory, blind tasting of six wines and practical service and business examinations, with a minimum score of 75 percent in each section. It represents the final stage of that progression, not the qualification held by every working sommelier. Tea and
When a customer told Catherine Hicks Cosgrove that green tea always tasted bitter, the founder of specialty tea brand Forgrave suggested changing the brewing method. When brewed at 165 to 175 degrees Fahrenheit for one to two minutes, the customer enjoyed the same kind of tea for the first time, Cosgrove claims. Her training had yielded advice the customer could take straight to the kitchen counter.
Cosgrove spent about $2,000 on her International Tea Masters Association qualification, studying from 2018 to around 2020 alongside a corporate career. ITMA’s published course combines two days of initial training with eight weeks of home study, but she deliberately took longer. Her practical work included 18 tea evaluations through successive infusions and a blind assessment of a mystery tea. “The coursework gave me a framework, but the time gave me a palate,” she tells Observer. The payoff becomes apparent when she compares Japanese sencha with Chinese Dragonwell (Longjing). Both are green teas, but sencha is steamed to halt oxidation while Dragonwell is pan-fired. She finds marine, grassy aromas and brothy, savory depth in sencha; Dragonwell tends toward toasted chestnut and a rounder texture. Cosgrove describes “tea sommelier” as an unregulated title and encourages customers to ask how much actual tasting a course involved and whether there was an exam a student could fail.
Independent wine and hospitality consultant Jan Konetzki, a four-time U.K. Sommelier of the Year whose clients include Four Seasons, puts the emphasis on the guest. The growing use of the word sommelier prompts an amused question: “Do I have to say wine sommelier now to clarify?” During his years as head sommelier at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, the chef’s London flagship, Konetzki recalls serving a regular 125-milliliter glass of Salon Champagne for about £99, against £14 for the house Champagne. The guest wanted a more generous pour and, as Konetzki remembers it, asked for another 25 milliliters at £120. The price mattered less to the patron than feeling well looked after. “It is the gesture of generosity that makes it great hospitality,” Konetzki tells Observer. He sees today’s dining room as a mixture of people chasing novelty and people hoping to be comforted, sometimes within the same guest. Reading that mood matters whether the recommendation involves a rare vintage or a pot of tea. Tea, in fact, excites him. “Soak me, brew me, strain me, brew me again,” he says. Its origin and processing offer much of the fascination he finds in wine, with preparation adding another set of decisions. Tea, he says, can stand in for wine or a cocktail, and any wine sommelier should know how to serve it.
During his work at Mei Ume, the Chinese and Japanese restaurant in London’s Four Seasons hotel at Ten Trinity Square, Konetzki and his team selected tea and sake, Japan’s fermented rice drink, alongside wine for the 2022 cherry blossom menu. He recalls using tea’s bitterness to refresh the palate and sake’s savory character to heighten flavor. His sake list began with what a wine drinker would need explained to enjoy it. He believes sommeliers should also taste the
Charles Craig—who now goes by Charles 5.0—is a
Craig applies his training to explaining differences in mineral content, carbonation and mouthfeel. For a comparative tasting, Craig proposes moving from American mineral waters such as Cedar Mountain to Lithuania’s Vytautas. Cedar Mountain reports 290 milligrams per liter of total dissolved solids, a measure of what the
For one
Craig is building a business around that proposition. Through World
Knowing when a guest wants that comparison is part of the expertise. Konetzki can see a mineral-