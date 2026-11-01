At 1 Hotel Austin, a High-Rise Stay With the Comforts of Home

If you, like me, haven’t visited Texas’ state capital for a number of years, you’d be forgiven for no longer recognizing some of the city’s most famed streets. A wealth of mixed-use developments has transformed formerly sleepy corners of Austin into proper urban centers, and nowhere is this more apparent than at the intersection of downtown and the Rainey Street District. Within the last few years, a spate of shiny high-rises has changed not only the skyline of the area, but its energy, as well. And perhaps no new building in the vicinity is more responsible for that than Waterline, the 74-floor tower situated between Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake that now stands as the tallest building in all of Texas.

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That development encompasses office space and residences, but is also home to the brand-new 1 Hotel Austin, which opened on Sept. 17, 2026. With 252 rooms, including 60 suites, three separate F&B concepts, the hotel chain’s signature Bamford Wellness Spa and over 10,000 square feet of event space, the property is practically a mixed-use development all on its own. But what sets the 1 Hotel Austin apart from many of the other new builds in the neighborhood is its commitment to integrating itself into the fabric of the city, in ways both visible and not.

Broadly speaking, 1 Hotel as a brand is notable for its dedication to sustainability, which, when building new properties like this one, means sourcing native and climate-sensitive plants for the landscaping, as well as using materials like oak and locally quarried limestone, plus reclaimed wood for the backbone of the interior design. And, like many of its sister properties, the Austin hotel is pursuing LEED Gold certification—the globally recognized rating system for green buildings.

As I’ve learned from staying at 1 Hotel properties on more than one continent, sustainability and luxury can coexist; it just requires intentional and thoughtful choices on design, guest comfort and community accessibility. The first in that category is what I find sets the hotel group apart—from the lobbies to the guest rooms, every space feels like you’re luxuriating in your friend’s impeccably curated, cozy living room. The Austin property is no different, with plenty of deep, plush couches to sink into, peppered with pots of leafy plants all around the lobby. It’s little wonder that even just two weeks after opening, which is when I visited, the hotel looked to already be a third space for many who live nearby. The rooms, in 1 Hotel’s trademark palette of neutrals along with raw wood accents and nubby textiles, continue that elevated home feeling, with walk-in rain showers, a sustainably sourced mattress and minibars stocked with a curated selection of local snacks from vendors like Wildflower Caramels and Austin Pretzel Company.

And while I did enjoy sipping my morning matcha from the privacy of my balcony that overlooked the city’s famous lake, a large draw to this hotel is its plentiful selection of bars and restaurants. I started each morning with a smoothie from Neighbors, a lobby-level, all-day cafe that opens up at 6:30 a.m. (ideal for my touch of East Coast jet lag and, it appeared, the many people who traverse the 10-mile hike-and-bike trail that’s just steps outside the hotel). After hours, however, the roof is where to post up: Watr is the hotel’s Japanese bar and small plates restaurant, located on the 16th floor and already one of downtown’s most in-demand reservations—when I visited around cocktail hour, every table and bar seat was claimed. And for good reason: not only are the sky-high, glittering views of the city quite magical, but the low-waste cocktails are superb (I recommend the Ranch Watr, made with tequila, cactus water, lychee and lime, to properly get in the Texas spirit).

But the on-property dining space I was most excited to experience was Alteño, the hotel’s Mexican restaurant from the James Beard Award-nominated Johnny Curiel. The Denver chef’s restaurants out west, Alma Fonda Fina and Mezcaleria Alma, both hold Michelin stars, which made Alteño’s opening, even in this home of Tex-Mex, one of Austin’s most anticipated of the year. And, unsurprisingly, the menu you’ll find here isn’t your typical plates of tacos or enchiladas: instead, Curiel focuses on the fire-roasted dishes of the Jalisco Highlands, the area in which he grew up. I’d recommend coming with a group: not only are most of the dishes constructed for sharing, but you’ll want to sample every section of the menu, which is easier with more people. Standouts included the subtly sweet-and-spicy pan de elote served with huitlacoche butter and tortilla honey, the queso fundido with pasilla salsa and the duck carnitas enlivened by a mole negro.

While the property lends itself to socializing, there are ways to decompress. I was impressed by the size and sleek equipment of the gym, but for true relaxation, you’ll want to book an appointment at the Bamford Wellness Spa. Six private treatment rooms, with the same warm wood design as the guest rooms, can be booked for services ranging from infrared sauna sessions to facials, all with products chosen for their organic ingredients or sustainability. The hotel also has a partnership with Monroe, a local private members’ club: first-time guests receive a three-day pass to use its facilities, which include a sauna, cold plunge and infrared therapy.

The property’s amenities also extend to one of the more robust event calendars I’ve seen at a hotel: events include offbeat offerings like natural-dye workshops led by the Central Texas Fashion Coalition and 1 Reset, a monthly program to journal and vision board. While I, unfortunately, didn’t have time to join any of these, it’s an ideal reason to plan a return trip. And in the meantime, I’ll vision board it from home.