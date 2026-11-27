The internet is in its slop era. Slop was Merriam-Webster’s 2025 word of the year, and has become Gen Z’s de facto suffix for anything cheaply made. Meanwhile, A.I.-generated content is making consumers more distrustful of what they see online, as deepfakes have become realistic enough to alter memories. Some social platforms have taken well-intentioned steps to regulate A.I.-generated spam in users’ feeds, but between false positives and sophisticated attempts by hackers to evade detection, these efforts remain insufficient. Restoring content integrity will require systemic, cross-industry change.

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The scaffolding of a solution exists. Coalitions like C2PA and CoSAI, which advocate for open standards in content verification and information security, include the world’s most influential tech firms. Yet the slop persists, crowding consumers’ feeds with A.I.-generated spam and making it harder for human creators to reach audiences in our increasingly digital economy.

Some of the leading voices in A.I. have warned that it’s no longer possible to verify whether content is human-made. But we shouldn’t underestimate what the brightest scientists and developers can do when they have the resources and incentives to innovate. After all, that’s how we got generative A.I. in the first place.

There is a way forward. It will be complex and expensive, and it will take time. It will require far more than tweaking algorithms and making public pledges. But it has to happen. A.I. is now part of everyday life, and we deserve to know when, where and how it shows up.

The profitability problem

An uncomfortable truth underlies every promise to mitigate A.I. slop. From a numbers perspective, slop is good business. Major social media platforms subsist on user activity and engagement metrics. When generative tools, including those developed by the platforms themselves, let a single human user churn out content at an inhuman cadence, they can create the illusion of massive growth.

That makes it difficult to restrict a practice that looks so good on paper. But the macroeconomic implications of slop-ification vastly overshadow the short-term, bottom-line benefits. Small businesses and creators have to compete for consumers’ attention against algorithmically optimized spam, while audiences scroll on high alert, searching for authentic content but unsure what to believe. Platforms risk alienating much of their real user base, which makes their businesses valuable. Once trust is lost, it’s infinitely harder to win back.

Social platforms must ask themselves: Do we sacrifice consumer trust for today’s bottom line, or invest in the necessary standards and technology to rebuild it for tomorrow?

To me, the answer is obvious. Social platforms have massive influence over global communications, e-commerce, popular culture and the physical, social, and mental well-being of billions of people. With that influence, they have a responsibility to address the damage a volatile new technology can cause.

Through my work with some of these companies, I’ve seen that they have the tools and talent to make this happen. They know it, too. Instagram head Adam Mosseri acknowledged as much in an October post on Threads, saying he was “very worried” about the rise of A.I.-generated context and that the company was actively working on a response. The challenge, he said, is finding a way to protect creators without opening the door to fraudulent claims. Other platforms are taking steps to make synthetic content more visible. YouTube and TikTok have expanded A.I. disclosure labels on videos, while Meta applies “A.I. info” labels to images on Facebook and Instagram when identifying metadata or creator disclosures indicate A.I. use. These measures are a start, but labeling content is not the same as protecting the people whose work it imitates. What’s missing is the willingness to prioritize the long-term value of trust over the short-term rewards of volume and engagement. All that’s left to do is crunch the numbers and take the leap.

An economic powerhouse at risk

Big tech drives much of the U.S.’s economic growth, but influence over consumers is shifting from corporations to individual creator enterprises. Audiences have unprecedented access to the creators they follow, while creators have an ever-expanding suite of channels, from livestreaming to newsletters, to deepen their relationships with their communities. For both established brands and independent creators, the digital content exchange has become the fastest gateway to today’s audiences.

That ecosystem is also disproportionately vulnerable to A.I. slop. Discoverability was already a struggle. To reach viewers, most creators have to distribute their content across platforms and formats. Feeds inundated with A.I.-generated spam make it even harder for original work to stand out and find the right audience.

Slop creates another problem for creators. It can make them reluctant to use A.I. tools that could otherwise help their businesses grow. Audiences turn to creators for authentic perspectives and genuine connections, so even the use of A.I. behind the scenes can raise questions about what is real. The result is a frustrating paradox: the same technology that can help creators spend more time with their communities can also make those audiences more skeptical.

I believe the rise of synthetic content will ultimately make authentic human experiences more valuable. When anyone can generate polished content at scale, personality, spontaneity and direct connection become meaningful differentiators. Livestreaming offers a vivid example. A creator broadcasting in real time, responding to viewers and reacting to unexpected moments, delivers an experience that a prepackaged A.I. video cannot easily reproduce.

That is especially true of IRL streams, in which creators bring audiences into unscripted, real-world experiences. However, a livestream isn’t inherently proof of authenticity. A.I.-generated streams and virtual personalities exist, and the technology will keep improving. However, sustained, spontaneous interaction with people and surroundings is much harder to fake convincingly. In an increasingly artificial online world, those genuinely human moments may matter more than ever.

Creators can help protect that trust by being transparent about how they use A.I. They can also push platforms to reduce A.I. spam and make original work easier to discover. But the burden cannot fall on creators alone. They need reliable ways to communicate what is real without sacrificing their privacy.

Rebuilding trust is a shared responsibility. Technology companies are already embracing content credentials and other ways to verify that a real person is behind an account or piece of content. None is a silver bullet. Labels can be missing, manipulated, or misunderstood, and people have legitimate concerns about how identity verification systems collect and protect personal information.

Platforms, researchers, and policymakers need to work together on practical, privacy-conscious standards. The goal should not be to stigmatize every use of A.I., but to make deception harder and ensure that human creators can earn the trust they deserve.

A.I.-generated content isn’t going away, and not every use of A.I. should be treated as a threat. But if platforms continue rewarding volume without regard for authenticity, they risk undermining the communities that make them valuable in the first place.