SiriusXM Hopes Anjali Sud Can Send the Company Skyward

Anjali Sud is leaving the streaming company Tubi to take over SiriusXM, where she will face a multi-year decline in subscribers and revenue. She becomes CEO on Jan. 1, 2027, replacing Jennifer Witz. Witz has spent almost 25 years at SiriusXM, including nearly six as CEO.

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Sud, who joined the SiriusXM board of directors in March 2025, has led the free movie and TV service Tubi since September 2023. She will inherit a satellite-radio service with about 33 million total subscribers.

Meanwhile, SiriusXM’s subscribers and companywide revenue remain below their 2022 levels, according to its 2022 and 2025 financial reports.

“Anjali has built some of the most successful consumer entertainment platforms,” Greg Maffei, chairman of the SiriusXM board, said in the Nov. 9 appointment announcement. “In her previous roles, she scaled audiences, expanded platforms, and led businesses supported by both advertising and subscription models… With her digital media experience, CEO-level success, and board perspective, we are confident Anjali will hit the ground running and build on our momentum as we continue to execute against our objectives.”

SiriusXM declined Observer’s request for comment.

The company hosts a wide variety of programming, including channels dedicated to the Grateful Dead, Howard Stern and Conan O’Brien, and owns the music streaming service Pandora, which has seen its listenership decrease too.

SiriusXM has seen its companywide revenue move from $9 billion in 2022 to $8.56 billion in 2025, a 5 percent decrease. The satellite-radio service’s total subscribers also decreased 4 percent during that time, from 34.3 million in 2022 to 32.9 million in 2025.

The latest quarter offered some stabilization. Revenue was nearly flat in the three months ended Sept. 30, while net income rose 7 percent to $317 million. SiriusXM also added 5,000 self-pay subscribers during the quarter.

What Sud built at Tubi

During Sud’s tenure, Tubi saw its audience significantly increase. In September 2023, the month she joined, the company reported more than 74 million monthly active users; by August of this year, it reported 110 million. In the August announcement, Tubi also reported that quarterly revenue had grown 35 percent year over year.

Fox, which announced its Tubi acquisition in 2020 at approximately $440 million, closed its Roku acquisition on Nov. 6. The Roku deal was announced at about $22 billion in enterprise value.

“I am honored to lead SiriusXM in its next chapter,” Sud, who also previously served as CEO of the video-hosting company Vimeo, said in the Nov. 9 news release. “Premium audio experiences will be more important than ever to the future of entertainment, and I believe SiriusXM can evolve to lead that future. Since joining the board, I have gained a deeper appreciation for the company’s strengths and potential. I look forward to working with the team to execute with ambition and expand value for our subscribers, advertisers, artists, creators, talent, partners and shareholders.”

Podcasts and YouTube

SiriusXM leadership has recently been exploring generating additional revenue from its satellite spectrum assets. The company has also increased its investment in podcasts, reaching agreements to obtain content from the SmartLess hosts and Alex Cooper, among others. On April 22, SiriusXM announced an agreement with Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, to become the exclusive advertising representative of YouTube audio advertising inventory in the United States.

Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan told Forbes that the YouTube deal could boost SiriusXM’s stock price as it ramps up in 2027 and provide upside to its “plain vanilla of boring businesses.”

JPMorgan Chase also said in its analysis of SiriusXM’s third-quarter results that its multiyear investment thesis “now centers on the YouTube partnership.” The analysts no longer assumed a spectrum deal by the end of 2027 and remained on the sidelines, while allowing that more visibility into YouTube’s contribution could improve their view.

In standard risk disclosures accompanying the appointment announcement, SiriusXM stated, “We face substantial competition, and that competition has increased over time.”

“If our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, are not successful, our business will be adversely affected,” the company stated.

Witz will continue in an advisory role at the company until the end of 2027.

“Leading SiriusXM has been the most meaningful experience of my career,” Witz said in the Nov. 9 announcement. “I am particularly proud of what our team has accomplished in strengthening the subscriber experience, expanding our advertising business, and unlocking greater value across our broader portfolio. I firmly believe that SiriusXM is on a strong path and that now is the time for a transition. Anjali brings the perspective, leadership, and understanding of the business needed to guide the Company forward. While I will be leaving my role as CEO, I’ll remain a lifelong subscriber and supporter of SiriusXM.”

Who will lead Tubi

Mike Bidgoli now leads Tubi as its president and head of the service. After working at Meta and Instacart, Bidgoli joined Tubi in May 2024 and served as chief product and technology officer. He reports to Pete Distad, who oversees Fox’s direct-to-consumer services, including Tubi and Fox One, according to Fox’s Nov. 6 staff memo, published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Bidgoli’s focus is on growing Tubi’s audience and engagement, investing in product innovation and entertainment and strengthening its position in free streaming, a Tubi spokesperson tells Observer via email. As part of Fox Digital Platforms, Tubi has opportunities to accelerate growth through the combined company’s scale and capabilities, the spokesperson adds.