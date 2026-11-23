It’s much more pleasant to think about love and marriage than about splitting up, but divorce happens, and it probably happens to art collectors at about the same rate as everyone else. Marital property, meaning everything acquired during the marriage, has to be divided somehow: the cars, the house, the bank account, the furniture and the art. According to Suzanne Landers, a family law attorney in Memphis, Tennessee, dividing up the art is usually far more contentious than splitting everything else. “I’d put it in the same category as child custody battles,” she told Observer. Emotional attachment to art can run deep, at times outweighing financial considerations, and deciding who gets which painting or sculpture takes far longer than divvying up other property. “The most intense battle I ever faced involved the painted portrait of a couple’s child. It was no Mona Lisa and probably had no great market value, but it was not replaceable.” Along with custody of their child, the divorcing parents agreed to share custody of the painting. (“The mom gets it in even years, the dad in odd years.”)

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It’s a solution that works for some couples, but not for all of them. Morghan Leia Richardson, a partner and co-chair of the matrimonial and family law department at the Manhattan firm Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, said, “I would discourage any artwork ‘custody schedule,’” since “the goal of a divorce settlement is to untangle the parties’ financial lives, not create a new custody arrangement.” Such an arrangement might mean “former spouses having to negotiate with each other every time someone wants to move a painting.” Then there are the practical questions: Who pays for transportation and insurance? Conservation? What happens if the work gets damaged?

Divorces can be contentious from the start or become so, and art collections get caught up in the battle. The Las Vegas casino owner Steve Wynn and his wife, Elaine, both avid collectors, initially divorced amicably and simply divided their collection between themselves. But not every couple can separate their emotional attachment to their art from their emotional detachment from each other.

If a couple can’t resolve the matter on their own, a court will likely order that everything be sold. That’s what happened to the actor Edward G. Robinson, who’d amassed a collection of more than 100 artworks, during his divorce from his first wife, Gladys Lloyd. His holdings included paintings by Paul Cézanne, Eugène Delacroix, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Georges Seurat, Paul Gauguin, Edgar Degas, Vincent van Gogh, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, as well as the American painters Grant Wood and Yasuo Kuniyoshi. By the time he divorced Gladys, his wife of 29 years, in 1956, he was no longer being cast in films (the House Un-American Activities Committee suspected him of being a communist). Unable to buy out her share of the art, he had to sell the entire collection for $3.25 million and split the proceeds. He spent the rest of his life trying to buy back many of those works, with limited success.

More recently, the same fate befell the real estate billionaire Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe, his wife of almost 60 years, who could not peaceably divide their collection of 165 works. Along with nine works by Picasso and one by Jackson Pollock, it included pieces by Jeff Koons, Brice Marden, John Chamberlain, Alberto Giacometti, Robert Gober, Mark Grotjahn, Wade Guyton, Donald Judd, Willem de Kooning, Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter, Mark Rothko, Cy Twombly and Andy Warhol. Each side hired its own appraisers, who gave wildly different valuations for individual works. A judge eventually ordered the couple to sell everything and appointed a New York City art dealer as receiver of the collection. It took two separate sales at Sotheby’s, in 2021 and 2022, to dispose of the works, which brought in a total of $922 million.

“How a collection is divided usually mirrors how the divorce itself is going,” New York art advisor Megan Fox Kelly told Observer. “Amicable couples find creative solutions; acrimonious ones tend to end up in the saleroom.” Robinson’s collection was sold privately through New York’s Knoedler Galleries, but more often these sales happen in public. “At auction is often where these collections end up, and for understandable reasons. In a divorce, the auction house functions as a kind of neutral territory. The price is set in public, the process is transparent, and the proceeds can be divided down to the dollar.”

Where and how to sell can matter. Manhattan art advisor Todd Levin told Observer that when he and his wife divorced 18 years ago, they chose not to sell their collection of works by living artists at auction, “because that could hurt the artist’s market, for instance if the publicly available prices were too high or too low.” Instead, they went back to the dealers they had bought the works from “to see if they would buy them back. A number of them did.”

Daniel H. Weiner, a partner at the New York law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed, also noted that “adverse auction results have often harmed the market reputations of younger or mid-career artists, since they are taken as the market’s commentary on the value of those works. Dealers sell in private, so lower-than-expected prices do not get publicized.” Then again, people going through a divorce may not have the time or patience for such niceties. “If you’re an owner of artwork selling in the secondary market—and thus care less about the potential adverse impact on the market for an artist’s work in the event of a failed or lower-than-expected hammer price—I’d recommend testing the market’s appetite for the work through a public auction.”

For couples who can afford it, there is another option, according to Suzanne Gyorgy of Emigrant Bank’s fine art department, which works with collectors of valuable objects. “Some people don’t want to sell the collection,” she told Observer. “Art finance can come in as a solution where if one person wants liquidity from the collection and the other person wants to keep the collection, an art loan could be put in place to give liquidity to settle the divorce.”

Shenanigans do sometimes happen. A dozen years ago, the Swiss businessman Maurice Alain Amon removed between 17 and 25 artworks, including works by Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Jean-Michel Basquiat, from the Manhattan apartment he shared with his wife, Tracey Hejailan-Amon. He placed them in a fine art storage facility in Queens run by Crozier Fine Arts just before filing for divorce in Monaco. Unlike New York, Monaco has no law governing shared marital property, which allowed him to keep all of the works.

Richardson said that some of her art-collecting clients raise the idea of hiding artworks, or hiding information about the size and value of a collection, “all the time,” adding that “full and complete disclosure is extremely important in a divorce action, and the consequences for intentionally hiding assets, art or otherwise, if discovered, can be very harsh.” Joshua F. Eldred, president and chief executive officer of the Cape Cod auction house Eldred’s, recalled one instance in which “a spouse demanded a lot be withdrawn because her estranged husband did not have the right to sell it.”

It’s not unusual for there to be disagreements over what individual pieces are worth. Sometimes divorcing couples agree to accept the valuations of a mutually chosen appraiser, but not always. Judd Grossman, a New York City lawyer who specializes in art cases, described a typical scenario: “an estate that the court orders will be divided fifty-fifty, but a big chunk of that is the art. The questions arise on how to value that. If one spouse wants it and the other doesn’t, one has an incentive to want it valued lower, the other higher. And there are different appraisal methodologies that can be used, some of which would benefit the person wanting the number to be lower or higher.” A battle of experts on top of a battle of lawyers ensures the divorce will be especially expensive.

The issues aren’t so different when the co-owners of a collection are siblings trying to divide it fairly, said David Rago, a partner in the auction house Rago/Wright/LAMA/Toomey. He recalled a brother and sister who inherited a decorative arts collection worth “perhaps close to seven figures, where both decided to sell everything in the wake of their parents’ deaths. Then the brother started gleaning much of the best work, and then just as the deal on what remained was set to close, he pulled the plug on the consignment, apparently to spite his sister, and to his lawyer’s consternation. It’s a mess and we’re close to washing our hands of it.”

The first requirement for any collector is “to keep clear, good records, make sure they’ve got clear title, that the receipts are all there for the works, the invoices, that they’ve got updated appraisals,” Gyorgy said. That becomes especially important when a couple divorces, since they will need to identify which artworks were bought before the marriage and which during it, which have been sold and for how much, and which haven’t. The locations of unsold pieces bought during the marriage also need to be identified, and hiding artworks or failing to disclose documents can lead to lawsuits down the line.

One way to reduce potential fighting, Weiner said, is to “have a prenuptial agreement specifying who owns that collection. It’s a good idea to spell out in writing who will get which pieces of art in the event of divorce. The alternative is a forced sale and division of sale proceeds.” The divorces that make the news tend to be contentious and messy, but, Grossman said, “for every one you read about, there’s one where people amicably have resolved the disposition of all of their assets, including their art.”

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