Last week, at the entrance to the Grand Palais, visitors to Paris Photo first encountered a 36-meter-long installation by Thomas Ruff surveying his 40 years as a photographer. The piece was a collaboration among five galleries: David Zwirner, Konrad Fischer, Mai 36, Lia Rumma and Sprüth Magers. Ruff works in both analog and digital techniques and has tackled photograms as readily as JPEGs and, in a sense, he embodied the full spectrum Paris Photo hoped to feature.

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The fair was one of the first major events of the year to celebrate the bicentennial of photography, honoring Joseph Nicéphore Niépce’s pioneering work of 1826. Several dealers specializing in the medium’s earliest period had booths, with Gilles Peyroulet, Bruno Tartarin and Hans P. Kraus Jr. presenting calotypes and daguerreotypes by trailblazers including Louis Daguerre, William Henry Fox Talbot and Anna Atkins.

At the other end of photography’s history was the fair’s Digital sector, which was overseen by Marco de Mutiis, digital curator at Fotomuseum Winterthur in Switzerland, and examined the ways technology shapes image production. “Paris Photo is the only Parisian fair with a digital section,” Marlène Corbun de Kerobert, who curated the booth of the Paris gallery Danae, told Observer. (Art Basel offers its Zero 10 sector in Miami, Basel and Hong Kong, but not in Paris.) Danae showed Jacopo Di Cera’s work on climate change, Ciclica, a multimedia installation priced at €70,000 and, for a few more days, also on view at the Sierra Leone Pavilion of the 61st Venice Biennale. It depicts the polluted waters along the beaches of Livorno, interrupted by glitches showing melting icebergs, floods and deforestation, displayed on 22 upcycled screens with their wires visibly dangling. It was shown alongside fine art prints on baryta paper mounted on Dibond, which were priced at €2,500.

Di Cera’s work doesn’t use A.I., but Corbun de Kerobert said there is still a great deal of “snobbery, disdain and incomprehension” around digital artists who do. “Of course, there are catastrophic ways of using A.I. But there are also really interesting ways artists can use A.I. and say things about our society—and help us use it better within society.”

Florence Bourgeois, who has directed Paris Photo for more than a decade, told Observer that whether visitors came for early practices or cutting-edge ones, “collecting photography can mean very different things today: a vintage print, a complete series, an archive or a work that sits at the intersection of photography and other mediums.”

In all, the 29th edition of Paris Photo brought together 199 galleries, 53 of them French and 80 of them new, plus 48 publishers. Of the 1,260 artists on display, 38 percent were women—hardly a winning statistic. However, the Elles x Paris Photo trail, overseen this year by the Cuba-born, Miami-based art historian and curator Aldeide Delgado, guided visitors to women photographers throughout the fair. Among the Elles x Paris Photo selections, New York’s Higher Pictures sold a piece by Carla Williams for €61,000, and Berlin’s Kuckei + Kuckei sold works by the German photographer Barbara Probst to a private collector for €90,000.

In the main section, New York’s Bruce Silverstein showed an especially wide range of work. The selection included gelatin silver contact prints from the 1920s and ’30s from the estate of the Hungarian-born photographer André Kertész ($6,000), a color lithograph by John Baldessari ($9,500) and the last box set available of Michael Wolf’s Tokyo Compression 13 (Portfolio). The gallery sold two works by Ahmet Ertuğ for $35,000, including a flush-mounted archival pigment print from 2023 of Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library. It also sold archival inkjet prints on Hahnemühle bamboo and rice paper by Sarah Sense, whose exhibition “Land, Line, Blood, Memory” is on view at the gallery through Nov. 21. The gallery also takes part in AIPAD, the Armory Show and Art Basel Miami Beach, but “at Paris Photo, we’ve had more knowledgeable collectors who really focus on photography,” Emily Porter, the gallery’s registrar, told Observer.

London’s Huxley-Parlour, a Paris Photo exhibitor since 2018, presented 10 works by Nadine Ijewere, the first BIPOC woman to shoot the cover of the British and American editions of Vogue. Her gaze, informed by her Nigerian and Jamaican heritage, draws on fashion photography, street photography and studio portraiture. Framed figurative images were priced at €7,000 each. They were offset by vintage black-and-white photographs from the gallery’s holdings, priced at €4,000-65,000. “It’s a fair where you might meet any sort of collector, so we want to try to bring a bit of everything we offer to please as many people as possible, to put it bluntly,” said director Giles Huxley-Parlour. The gallery sells more than photography and also takes part in the Armory Show in New York and Frieze Masters in London. “No art fair is ever steady: you have good years and bad years,” Huxley-Parlour added, “but Paris is always an important meeting point as well as selling point. There are other reasons for doing it in addition to making sales.”

Magnum Photos, the storied photography cooperative, which also runs a Paris gallery, is preparing for its 80th anniversary in 2027. “We made a selection from vintage prints,” explained Marine Mérindol, Magnum’s chief operating officer, gesturing toward work by Philippe Halsman. “And then we also present a new generation of photographers,” she continued, citing Myriam Boulos. Magnum has tried AIPAD and Photo London, but Paris Photo is the only fair that has stuck. The cooperative also takes part in festivals and organizes touring exhibitions, mixing estates with younger photographers. Its next show at the gallery, opening in January, will put Gregory Halpern and Chris Killip, who died in 2020, in visual conversation.

Prices at the booth ranged from €3,000-4,000 for contemporary prints by the Belgian colorist Harry Gruyaert, who had a show at the Rencontres d’Arles this past summer, to €20,000-25,000 for vintage prints by Susan Meiselas. “I think people are still excited to see prints in real life,” Mérindol said. “We also sell online, and it works well, but I’m very happy to see that people come to see a print. A vintage print is something special. This is the beauty of Paris Photo.”

Jackson Fine Art, an Atlanta gallery that also takes part in AIPAD in New York and Untitled in Houston, presented a solo booth of the American photographer Joseph Szabo. Szabo taught high school photography on Long Island for 25 years, and his documentary practice was a way to connect with his students by affectionately turning the camera on them. “There’s nothing posed about his work,” Alexandra Sachs, the gallery’s chief operating officer, told Observer. “He was very trusted by his students.” (In 1978, two of his students asked him for a ride to a Rolling Stones concert. He took them and ended up making a series on the concertgoers.)

None other than Sofia Coppola edited his new book, American Teen; she collects his photographs and has cited his work as a visual reference for her films. Smaller 11-by-14-inch prints were $3,000 unframed, while a large-format work made for a museum exhibition was priced at $65,000. “We find that at Paris Photo, there are collectors here to buy, but also people are interested in learning more,” Sachs said. “We love having a presentation which is educational as much as it is commercial.”

Jane England of London’s England & Co Gallery showed work by many artists from her roster, including Liz Rideal, the so-called “doyenne of the photo booth.” Rideal repurposed her travel identity cards, photographed herself in a Paul Smith suit and tie and played with optics using objects and fabrics, creating one-off ensembles of snapshots that can’t be editioned, priced at £1,800-4,000. “I’m interested in the idea of artists that use photography who are not necessarily specifically photographers,” England said. She gravitates toward “artists that use photography conceptually, or as a way of documenting an ephemeral moment.” For England, photography goes hand in hand with performance, as in the unique Polaroids (£2,500) by Jemima Stehli. In the late ’90s, Stehli remade Allen Jones’s sexist furniture sculptures with herself as the naked woman, photographing her own body as those objects.

On the Grand Palais’s wraparound balcony, the Emergence sector presented 20 monographic projects. At Galerie Fahmy Malinovsky, a Paris gallery founded in 2022, a vernacular sensibility was on view. The largest work in Silina Syan’s solo presentation was a luminous vitrine from 2025, priced at €8,000, which was already in talks before the fair opened. (The gallery showed Syan’s work in its own space this past spring as a prelude to the presentation.) The artist’s neo-kitsch aesthetic from the Global South nods to her Bangladeshi father, and the photos were shot in his native village of Bidyakut. Pierre Duval, a gallery representative, described Syan’s use of “kitsch as a language around ornamentation,” a way of addressing the visual cues of territory and diaspora, from glittering heels to bright floor tiles. The photos were shown in frames that look as though they were cut from Bangladeshi front gates (€4,000) or set in wood carved by traditional artisans, and gallerist Ludmilla Malinovsky explained that “the photos and frames are one whole,” with the ornament serving to “play with the myths of visibility and representation.”

Another emerging space, Copenhagen’s Wilson Saplana, showed the Greenlandic artist Inuuteq Storch, who represented Denmark at the 2024 Venice Biennale. His new series focuses on the landscapes of eastern Greenland, said to be home to shamanic spirits. The larger prints, priced at €20,300, were meant to reflect “the massiveness of nature both in meaning and size,” said gallery director Nanna Saplana, “…and how important it is on a political scale right now.” The smaller prints were priced at €6,600, in editions of four. Many of the works had sold to collectors before the fair, but being at Paris Photo mattered regardless. “As a photographer, this is the place to be,” she added, and the fair offers “the opportunity to be seen by the biggest institutions and the best other artists.”

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