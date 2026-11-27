Earlier this year, the Bergen Assembly announced that Lucia Pietroiusti and Filipa Ramos would serve as the convenors of its 2028 edition. The Norwegian triennial seeks to subvert and innovate the international exhibition format, hence having “convenors” rather than curators, and they’ve picked an appropriately dynamic pairing in Pietroiusti and Ramos. Pietroiusti founded Serpentine’s General Ecology project and curated “Sun & Sea” for the Lithuanian pavilion in Venice in 2019; Ramos teaches at the Art Institute at FHNW in Basel and published The Artist as Ecologist last year. Since 2018 they have worked together on “The Shape of a Circle in the Mind of a Fish,” which took inspiration from a video of a pufferfish. We caught up with them to hear about the working title they’ve landed on, why studio visits matter less than you’d think and what a cat is doing in a press release.

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Bergen Assembly exists because of a “no.” In 2009 the city commissioned a conference to determine whether it should start a biennial, and the finding was that it shouldn’t. This feels wise in the context of the proliferation of biennials that has occurred since then, but what does the distinction between assembly and biennial mean to you both?

Just the other day Lucia was suggesting a relation between an assembly and an assemblage. What interests us is the freedom that a less obvious title gives us to make what we believe feels right for the present-future, and to engage with a complexity of formats that feel less coded. An assembly can be a gathering, but it can also be a process, a structure, a temporary arrangement or a way of bringing different forms of knowledge and practice into relation. An assemblage suggests something similarly open: a coming together of people, animals, plants, bots, ghosts and ideas, materials, technologies, histories and affects, without requiring them to resolve into a single form. The distinction from a biennial is less about rejecting the format of the periodical exhibition than about keeping the project’s possibilities open and imagining what an exhibition can be and do. It allows the project to respond rather than to conform to a familiar institutional model, and to let its shape be determined by the relationships and questions that develop along the way.

The announcement of your appointment contains arcane lists. “Dances and other prayers. Cats and robots. Myths. Snakes. Rhythms or algorithms. Death, tenderness, friction and contemplation. Playing. Crying. The unbearable. Rituals and systems. Sleep.” What’s up with that?

The list emerged as a shared vocabulary ping-pong game. It brings together words that have accompanied us and our work for many years and things that we want to understand better. Some are enormous concepts, while others are gestures, creatures, emotional states or everyday experiences. The word cat, for instance, produces joy when it’s pronounced. Placing these words beside one another creates unexpected affinities: is there really a distinction between a dance and a prayer, a rhythm and an algorithm, a ritual and a system?

We also wanted to begin through evocation. The list gives a sense of the world we hope to enter, without enclosing the project within a single theme too soon. It contains tenderness and absurdity, pleasure and difficulty, animals and machines. These elements are already beginning to form relationships with one another, and those relationships have the potential to steer some parts of our project.

Your long-term project “The Shape of a Circle in the Mind of a Fish” began in 2018 and ran through Serpentine’s General Ecology program until 2025. It started with a BBC clip of a Japanese pufferfish wiggling a circular pattern into the seabed. Do you intend to find a singular image for Bergen, or are you working in a different way here?

The pufferfish was inspired by a child, Lucia’s son, who at the time was watching David Attenborough’s Blue Planet. When seeing a small fish dancing an ephemeral mandala on the low oceanic waters, Lucia wondered if what brings us together, as living beings, isn’t much bigger than what we think separates us, and this is how the gathering-festival-research project-book “The Shape of a Circle in the Mind of a Fish” was born. Through one animal making a complex form on the seabed, many questions about aesthetics, intention, courtship, labor, communication and the limits of human interpretation appeared.

For Bergen, we are beginning with a series of images, histories and practices that attend to our different interests. One of the central figurations is already contained in the working title, “A Machine as Complex as the World Itself.” We are interested in the machine as something ecological, ancestral and continuously unfolding, encompassing bodies, weather systems, rituals, instruments, animals, spirits and forms of attention. Bergen itself provides many of the materials through which this image can develop. Its histories of navigation, meteorology, trade, fishing, communication and collective life offer many possible entrances.

The title of your joint job is “convenor,” not curator or artistic director, and Bergen keeps it in quotation marks even in its own materials. What does the word give you permission to do that “curator” wouldn’t? Alternately, does it impose any constraints?

Our role will be that of taking on board a job description that was given to us and understanding what convening can mean, what kind of gatherings it can create and in which conditions they can happen. For now, we believe that it may involve invitation, hospitality, attention and responsibility, and the rest will gradually become clearer. The meaning of the project will be produced through many people, including artists, thinkers, team members, audiences and those who hold different kinds of knowledge within Bergen.

Curators can have a sort of bad reputation these days, connected to uneven power dynamics in the arts, but we still understand exhibition-making as an important part of our work. “Convenor” describes the process especially well because it demands that we remain attentive to how people enter the project, how relationships are sustained and how ideas change through encounters. The quotation marks preserve a certain strangeness around the term; they make the role feel like something that isn’t entirely institutionalized and can continue to be tested.

Can you give me a sense of what your research looks like? What might surprise people, beyond the studio visits?

Actually, studio visits occupy a relatively small part of our research. We are more interested in depth than exhaustiveness, following certain ideas closely and allowing them to lead us toward other people, practices and fields of knowledge. The exchange of terms that appeared in the announcement was both a game and a serious way of identifying directions that felt meaningful to us.

Much of our research begins with reading, listening and talking. We spend time with writers, scientists and artists, discussing their ideas and seeing where these conversations might lead. We also bring references, stories and intuitions to one another, allowing the dialogue between us to become a source of research in itself. We share a passion for forms, and these forms often emerge through the gradual combination of ideas, images, sounds and conversations.

Studio visits can create extraordinary encounters, although we do not see them as an obligatory curatorial ritual or as the principal measure of research. What matters to us is creating a rich field of information and imagination from which sustained relationships and unexpected connections can grow.

Past editions have been organized around unusually literary premises: how to cultivate neighborliness from afar, a fictional character on a quest to find a seven-sided solid body and how to redefine our alliances with those who are not presently living. How will past editions inform yours?

We are indeed inspired by the way previous convenors have embraced fiction, speculation and poetic language, which allowed them to create parallel realms that still remained connected to political, social and ecological questions.

We inherit what these editions have created in Bergen and we are particularly interested in understanding how earlier projects continue to resonate locally, and how this can be pursued and expanded. The past editions also give us permission to build a project whose logic unfolds gradually, through recurring questions, characters, places and forms. Our edition will have its own language and structure, while remaining part of this longer conversation about what an assembly can make possible.

The first public event is a gathering in Bergen that you’re calling a Prelude, on the subject of technology and ecstasy. We don’t hear about those two concepts together often. How are you bridging that gap?

Technology and ecstasy have always been close. Technologies show that bodies exist beyond their physical thresholds, that they are extendable, in the same way as a spiderweb is an extension of the spider’s own body. Technologies also reorganize perception and allow people to enter experiences that would otherwise remain inaccessible to them. A drum, a dance, a telescope, a ritual, a recording device and an algorithm can all alter our sense of time and space. Ecstasy, in its older sense of standing outside oneself, offers a way of thinking about what happens when the boundaries of the individual become more porous.

We approach technology as an ancestral, interspecies and ongoing practice of world-making. This includes digital technologies and reaches into tools, techniques, gestures, forms of care and systems created by humans and other beings. Ecstasy introduces questions of intensity, collective experience and transformation. Bringing the two together allows us to ask how technologies shape consciousness, how they move through individuals and how they might help us experience ourselves as part of a world that is far more complex than any single intelligence can contain.

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