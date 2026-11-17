The annual art fair organized by the Art Dealers Association of America returned to the Park Avenue Armory this past weekend after a one-year hiatus, with a new name, ADAA Fair, and plenty to see. The exhibitor list was deliberately more contained, with a stronger focus on regional American galleries and newer ADAA members, bringing together dealers from Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville, Miami, Dallas and elsewhere.

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In a pre-fair interview with Observer, ADAA executive director Kinsey Robb explained that last year’s strategic pause was inspired by the fact that today’s art market is fundamentally different from the one in which The Art Show was established in 1989. “The growth of the international fair calendar, rising operating costs and evolving collector behavior have changed the environment in which galleries operate,” she said. “As a nonprofit association, we have a responsibility to periodically return to our mission and assess whether our programs and initiatives continue to serve our members effectively.” The pause, she said, offered a chance to examine not only the changing market but also the structure of the fair, its positioning and how it could best serve the association and its members moving forward.

With 63 participating galleries versus the 75 of two years prior, the result was a more curated, boutique fair that suited the setting. It left more room for individual presentations, thoughtful thematic focuses and resonances across booths, which are chosen via a rigorous peer-review process. This edition was particularly grounded in expertise, scholarship, professional standards and a shared commitment to artists. Additionally, as Robb put it, the exhibitor list reflected one of the ADAA’s core strengths: the depth, quality and geographic breadth of its national membership.

Jonathan Boos secured one of the fair’s top sales with Agnes Pelton’s painting The Well of Peace (1932), which had an asking price of $2.4 million, along with a work by Beauford Delaney priced at $1.6 million. Schoelkopf Gallery, which exhibited at the very first edition of the fair in 1989, sold a major oil painting by Pat Passlof priced at $700,000-800,000, as well as an ink-on-paper work priced at $5,000-7,000. Michael Kohn Gallery sold an Andy Warhol priced at $125,000 during the preview, along with a work by Lita Albuquerque for $45,000 (the artist is currently the subject of a solo exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum) and a $100,000 piece by Joe Goode, whose work is in the Whitney Museum’s permanent collection.

Demand was strong for long-overlooked postwar women artists, and collectors know by now that Berry Campbell is a go-to in this field. Co-founded by dealers Christine Berry and Martha Campbell, the gallery has built its program and business model around in-depth archival research and historical scholarship, earning a reputation as a destination for neglected artists of the American postwar era, with a particular emphasis on the women of Abstract Expressionism. At ADAA Fair, the gallery presented work by a group of postwar abstractionists that included Lynne Drexler, Janice Biala, Bernice Bing, Elaine de Kooning, Dorothy Dehner, Judith Godwin and Mercedes Matter. A lyrical Venetian scene by Biala, Campo Santo Spirito, Venice (circa 1982), sold for $110,000.

Eric Firestone Gallery also reported strong sales from its presentation of overlooked postwar women artists, including two works by Jeanne Reynal and Elise Asher, each of which sold for $200,000, and Pat Passlof’s Untitled (1960), priced at $85,000. Meanwhile, Yares Art staged a focused showcase of Larry Poons’s late abstract paintings, made between 2005 and 2026, and reported that three had sold by Monday, at prices between $200,000 and $350,000.

Although the ADAA is more often associated with the discovery and rediscovery of postwar and modern art, sales came early on the contemporary side this year. San Francisco gallery Jessica Silverman sold several works from its solo presentation of Julie Buffalohead during the preview, priced from $22,000 to $50,000. Charles Moffett sold four paintings by Lily Stockman, priced at $20,000 each, as well as all of Julia Jo’s vibrant new abstractions, with their swirling, colorful movements, priced at $30,000 to $40,000 each.

Works by Lita Albuquerque also appeared in a two-person presentation at GAVLAK, paired with new paintings by Jessica Cannon. The dialogue felt mystical, as both artists interrogate our position within a broader cosmos, the limits of human perception and the transformative power of light and color to heighten our cognitive and emotional sensitivity and open new levels of spiritual awareness.

Perrotin reported a first-day sellout for its two-person presentation pairing flower-inspired paintings by Japan-born, Brooklyn-based artist Susumu Kamijo with biomorphic bronzes by Alma Allen, just two weeks before Allen’s much-contested presentation for the now-indebted U.S. Venice Biennale pavilion comes down. Both artists draw inspiration from organic forms and processes in the natural world, and all works in the booth were priced between $30,000 and $45,000.

Nicodim staged a curated group presentation that brought together the hybrid, imaginative creatures of Isabella Albuquerque with the more monstrous, syncretic mythological beings of Rae Klein and the psychological intensity of Devin B. Johnson and Nicola Samorì. It brought together several approaches to figuration, capturing the physical realities of everyday social life on one hand and, on the other, the corporeal presence of the human body beyond art-historical idealization. Six of Samorì’s smaller paintings sold early in the fair, priced between $20,000 and $80,000, with some going to local collectors and others to European buyers. By the close, only his last epic large-scale canvas remained, priced at $80,000.

Making its ADAA debut, Uruguay- and Miami-based Piero Atchugarry Gallery presented a solo booth of gravity-defying sculptures by Brazilian artist Túlio Pinto. Carefully balancing weight and matter, the works achieve seemingly effortless harmonies, creating elegant constellations of forms that evoke the mathematics of the universe. “We placed works in Chicago, Miami and New York collections,” Atchugarry told Observer. An increasingly prolific artist attracting growing attention, Pinto had a solo exhibition in 2023 at the Museu Oscar Niemeyer in Curitiba, Brazil, and his work is held in several museum collections in the country.

The fair also offered a broad selection of works on paper, which can make museum-quality works by established names more accessible to collectors. Peter Blum’s solo presentation of Alex Katz was a case in point. The booth featured some of the artist’s early cut-paper collages alongside charcoal and graphite drawings from the 1950s through the 2020s, giving collectors the chance to acquire a work by the iconic American painter at prices starting at $15,000.

Yet works on paper can also sometimes command considerably higher prices in a market that remains highly dynamic. AH Arts, for example, sold a work on paper by Helen Frankenthaler for $75,000, while James Barron Art sold works by Beverly Pepper, Kenneth Noland and Kikuo Saito, each priced between $45,000 and $85,000.

But one of the standout works-on-paper presentations was Michael Rosenfeld Gallery’s spotlight on Alfonso Ossorio’s shaped works from his 1949-1953 Victorias Drawings series. They reveal his experimental approach to composition through the cutting and tearing of paper into irregular, often anthropomorphic forms. With these unconventional supports, populated by angels, dancers and embryonic figures, the Philippine-born artist challenged the traditional rectangular frame, creating dynamic compositions that blur the boundaries among image, material and form. The top work in the booth was a central canvas priced at $2.2 million.

The presentation came at a particularly timely moment in the institutional and scholarly reassessment of Ossorio’s practice. In October, Harvard Art Museums opened a broad survey of the artist, “Alfonso Ossorio: Line and Lineage,” exploring some of his recurring subjects, his material experimentation and the development of line across prints, drawings and wax-resist paintings. “We have had tremendous international interest and are very enthusiastic, as many of the works will be placed,” the gallery’s director, Halley K. Harrisburg, told Observer.

Rosenfeld also devoted an exhibition to Ossorio in 2025, examining the influence of psychoanalyst Nandor Fodor on his work. That show furthered the reassessment of Ossorio beyond his historical associations with Jackson Pollock and Jean Dubuffet, foregrounding the singularity of his hybrid visual language and its intersections with Surrealism, Art Brut and postwar abstraction. His recent auction results have been strong as well. The Cross in the Garden (1950) sold at Christie’s in June for $118,200, 18 percent above its estimate, and on Monday, Where Your Treasure Is, from the collection of Theodore and Ruth Baum, sold within estimate at Sotheby’s for $128,000.

Ultimately, this year’s ADAA Fair showed that a more contained format can be a strength rather than a limitation in today’s crowded art fair landscape. With the international calendar saturated by events competing for galleries’ resources and collectors’ attention, a smaller, more selective fair can foster meaningful encounters and leave a more lasting impression.

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