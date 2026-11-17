One of Kentucky’s most prominent arts patrons, Brown-Forman heiress Laura Lee Brown, who co-founded 21c Museum Hotels, in Louisville, with husband Steve Wilson, passed away last Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 85 years old, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Her death came months shy of the hotel group’s 21st anniversary, which will be celebrated across Louisville next year. Brown and Wilson led the revitalization of downtown Louisville when their first property opened in 2006 at the corner of West Main and South 7th Streets, an unmissable intersection anchored by two commissions: the conceptual artist Serkan Özkaya’s 30-foot gold statue, David (inspired by Michelangelo), and Monica Mahoney’s Arillated: The 21c Pip Mobile, a flashy-fleshy jewel-studded 1995 Lincoln Town Car stretch limousine meant to resemble a pomegranate turned inside out. Inside, the hotel houses a two-story showcase of works by a rotating roster of emerging and established contemporary artists, from Anton Shebetko to Kara Walker, with themes exploring race, gender, war, politics and the environment. Even Brown’s own worthy portraits of Antarctica quietly found a permanent home in one far-flung basement corridor.

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The hotels have maintained a 24-hour open-door policy—both the public and insomniac guests who could tour the galleries with a cocktail in hand, at first from Proof on Main off the Louisville property’s lobby, and then in a growing lineup of nationally recognized restaurants, including Idol Wolf at 21c Museum Hotel in St. Louis, as the brand proliferated across the midwest and southwest, peaking at 10 properties extending from Cincinnati to Bentonville. (The Arkansas hotel involved a substantial investment by Walmart heiress and Crystal Bridges founder Alice Walton.)

But the brand’s footprint slowly shrank following its acquisition by Accor Hotels in 2018, when Brown and Wilson sold an 85 percent stake for over $50 million. Three properties have opened since the acquisition, in Chicago, Kansas City and St. Louis. Of those, only St. Louis remains open today. At the same time, the hotels in Oklahoma City, Kansas City and Nashville were rebranded, and in April, longtime plans for a new 21c Museum Hotel in Indianapolis were scrapped when a developer failed to secure funding.

At the heart of the brand was Brown and Wilson’s long-held desire to transform the depressed downtowns of second cities through art, community and hospitality. The original hotel’s iconic apartment suite was long favored by touring headliners like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, but in recent years a series of immersive suites conceived by the artist Chris Doyle failed to create much buzz, and Observer has learned there has been a recent reduction in staff tasked to develop local programming. Today, only the St. Louis, Louisville, Durham and Bentonville properties maintain full-time museum managers.

In response to questions about the current state of the 21c brand, Accor responded with a written statement:

As with many hotel brands, 21c properties are independently owned, while Ennismore manages the hotels and the brand. Like any asset, hotel owners may decide to sell their properties from time to time as part of the natural ownership cycle. While the portfolio may evolve as individual hotel ownership arrangements change, our focus on ensuring 21c’s distinctive positioning at the intersection of art, culture and hospitality remains unchanged. The art collection remains owned by Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, with Ennismore responsible for the curation and delivery of exhibitions across the hotels. Contemporary art remains central to the 21c experience, with properties continuing to showcase artworks and exhibitions through a curated programme.

Alice Gray Stites, the museum director and chief curator for the 21c brand, as well as a longtime friend and force in shaping Brown and Wilson’s collection, announced her departure this past February.

“I’m working independently now, however I’m currently curating an exhibition that will open in January, honoring 21 years of 21c, that will take place at 21c Louisville, as well as the Kentucky Center for Performing Arts, and the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft,” Stites told Observer. “I’m also working with the Speed Art Museum on celebrating their 100th anniversary, and we’ll combine the Speed’s collection with the 21c collection for an exhibition that will open here in July. I’d been with 21c for 14 years, and I felt like it was time for new challenges, but 21c still has exhibitions in the hopper so that will continue.”

It remains an open question how much more appetite Accor has for the brand. Asked whether Hilton was in talks to purchase the 21c brand, a representative for Accor declined to comment. A spokesperson for Hilton didn’t deny the acquisition rumor, only stated “they have nothing to share at this time.”

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