Compared with Europe, the United States has a relatively short history, but it’s a history nonetheless, and many people seek it out by visiting old mansions and historic houses where notable people once lived (and where their descendants sometimes still do). Visitors take in the furnishings, from the tables, rugs and lamps to the wallpaper, sofas and drapes, and muse about what it must have been like to live in such a place. Unsurprisingly, a good number of such historic homes also house art collections, some of them quite notable.

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One such mansion is Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie, New York, the onetime home of Samuel Morse (1791-1872), one of the developers of what became known as Morse code. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1964 and became a nonprofit historic house in 1975. But notably, the art inside isn’t Morse’s. William Young bought the property from Morse’s heirs in 1901, and the Young family filled the house with the kind of furniture and decorative arts (silver vessels, painted porcelain, cut glass) fashionable at the time. The family also had a taste for art, including several portraits by the early 19th-century itinerant painter Ammi Phillips. But the most notable work in a collection displayed throughout the house is George Inness’s Landscape with Cattle (c. 1860). Inness returned to the subject often, and similar versions hang at the Clark Art Institute and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

An art museum is the usual destination for anyone hoping to see important works of art, but quite a few historic houses have impressive pieces by well-known artists. The Seward House Museum in Auburn, New York, named for Abraham Lincoln’s secretary of state, William Seward, has several paintings by Emanuel Leutze (best known for his monumental Washington Crossing the Delaware at the Metropolitan Museum of Art) and photographs by Mathew Brady, including one of President Lincoln. Seward’s house is also filled with paintings, sculptures and other objects given to him by foreign governments during his tenure as secretary of state, in the years when it was simpler for government officials to accept personal gifts. Tudor Place in Washington, D.C., home to six generations of Martha Washington’s descendants, has a fine art collection of more than 2,200 paintings, drawings and prints, including works by Cecilia Beaux, Frank Weston Benson, Paul Howard Manship, Joseph Pennell, John Trumbull and Anders Zorn.

Historic New England, which oversees 38 historic houses in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island, found that its properties held so many artworks that in 2020 it created an exhibition, “Artful Stories,” to bring many of these paintings together and showcase them.

More examples can be found around the country. Brucemore, a three-story, 21-room mansion in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has a sleeping porch designed and decorated by Grant Wood, the painter of American Gothic. Kykuit, the John D. Rockefeller estate in Sleepy Hollow, New York, has works by 18th- and 19th-century artists such as Thomas Lawrence, Gilbert Stuart and John Singer Sargent. It also has works by 20th-century painters and sculptors, including Alexander Calder, Henry Moore, Aristide Maillol, Robert Motherwell, Louise Nevelson, Pablo Picasso, David Smith and Andy Warhol, as well as Asian decorative arts dating from 200 B.C.E. to the 20th Century.

All 11 mansions of the Preservation Society of Newport County contain artworks. Among them are Gilbert Stuart’s Dr. William Hunter’s Spaniels (c. 1769) at Hunter House and an 1877 sculpted portrait by Augustus Saint-Gaudens. At The Breakers, the home of Cornelius Vanderbilt II, there’s an 1853 bust of his grandfather, Cornelius Vanderbilt I, by Hiram Powers and an 1890 painted portrait of Cornelius Vanderbilt II himself.

Of course, numerous mansions have become art museums outright, with the Frick Collection in Manhattan and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston among the best known. The Taft Museum of Art in downtown Cincinnati, originally a large wooden house built in 1820, still has its gardens and traces of the people who once lived there. Today, though, it’s primarily a draw for its murals by Robert S. Duncanson and paintings by artists such as Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, Thomas Gainsborough, Frans Hals, Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, Rembrandt van Rijn, Adriaen van Ostade, Joaquín Sorolla, J.M.W. Turner and James Abbott McNeill Whistler. Like the Taft, the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York, now looks more like a museum than the private home it once was. Its collection of more than 6,000 artworks reaches back to Sandro Botticelli, El Greco, Rembrandt and Peter Paul Rubens. It also spans 19th-century American and French art (Edgar Degas, Thomas Eakins, Childe Hassam, Winslow Homer, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Georges Seurat, Whistler) and 20th-century Modern and contemporary artists (Josef Albers, Dorothy Dehner, Sam Gilliam, Adolph Gottlieb, Grace Hartigan, Ellsworth Kelly, Sol LeWitt, George Mcneil, Robert Motherwell, Ben Nicholson, Pablo Picasso, Robert Rauschenberg and Bridget Riley).

There are other historic house-museum hybrids as well. One is Bayou Bend, the former home of the Houston civic leader and philanthropist Ima Hogg (1882-1975). It’s now part of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and houses Hogg’s collection of American furniture, silver, ceramics and paintings by artists including Nathaniel Currier, Asher Durand, Ralph Earl, Charles Willson Peale and James Peale. Another is the Ballantine House, onetime home of the brewing family, which is now a wing of the Newark Museum of Art in New Jersey and displays contemporary art and historical objects. The Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens in Washington, D.C., were also both private homes before becoming museums.

It’s not only collectors’ homes that have become historic houses and museums. So have the homes of many artists, too many to list. The National Trust for Historic Preservation maintains a directory of Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios that includes nearly 100 sites, among them the homes of Thomas Hart Benton, Charles Burchfield, Thomas Cole, Chaim Gross, Childe Hassam, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock and John Twachtman.

One of the listings is Olana, the painter Frederic Church’s home in Hudson, New York, which holds an immense amount of material and work by the artist on site: “everything from the archives to fine and decorative art, architecture of the two houses and numerous service buildings, to the 250-acre designed landscape created by Church to the integral viewshed, which we have worked on safeguarding from major industrial incursions for more than 60 years now,” said Sean Sawyer, president of the Olana Partnership.

Yet even as historic houses often have art collections, the people who run them tend to be quiet about the art. (“We don’t discuss our security procedures with anyone who is not on our staff,” said Janna Whearty, executive director of Locust Grove.) The issue is the care and safekeeping of the works. Museums in the U.S. are generally purpose-built, with climate controls and security systems that protect objects’ physical condition and reduce the risk of theft. Old houses may be retrofitted to some degree to better regulate heat and humidity, but they are nowhere near as secure as museums built within the last 60 years. “We’re not set up to house a world-class masterwork in the museum,” said Daniel Fisher, then president of the Seward House, in 2013, when the house sold Thomas Cole’s 1839 painting Portage Falls on the Genesee for an undisclosed sum estimated at more than $20 million after a years-long legal battle with Seward’s heirs. Similarly, the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, once had a significant collection of European and other artworks, including paintings by Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Diego Rivera and Vincent van Gogh. Eleanor Ford’s 1976 bequest gave many to the Detroit Institute of Arts, replacing the originals on the home’s walls with reproductions. According to a staff member, “the value of them was too much for us to protect.”

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