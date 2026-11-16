Art lending in the form of loans that give collectors liquidity to acquire artworks, without requiring art or other assets as collateral, is hardly new. Before the pandemic, Art Money was gaining traction among galleries, letting collectors spread payments over time while dealers received payment upfront, all interest-free. But despite backing from Christie's Ventures in 2023, along with approximately $10 million in equity and $100 million in debt financing, Art Money founder Paul Becker announced in 2024 that the company had run out of operating capital and would pause operations while seeking new investment. As of June of that year, new customers could no longer apply for financing, and existing customers could no longer make new purchases.

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The art logistics infrastructure platform Arta is doing something similar with Arta Pay, a personal credit line for purchases across art, luxury and collectibles. Collectors can access credit lines ranging from $1,000 to more than $100,000, repaid in 10 monthly installments, while galleries, auction houses and other sellers receive payment in full without assuming risk. Arta founder and CEO Adam Fields sees the product as addressing several gaps in the market. Traditional art-backed lending lets collectors unlock liquidity against works they already own. Financing for new acquisitions without pledging existing assets, however, has remained limited, particularly for transactions from several thousand dollars to the low six figures. Arta Pay occupies that middle ground.

“I think there’s a misconception among the broader public, and perhaps even among some collectors, that everything in the art market costs millions of dollars. In reality, only a very small subset of items reach that level,” Fields tells Observer. “Even at the top-tier auction houses, many of the things being sold are in the $10,000 to $50,000 range. That’s still a significant amount, of course, but it’s a different market from the one represented by multimillion-dollar headlines.” On the other end, buy-now-pay-later providers generally focus on lower-value, often mass-produced goods, while collectors making larger purchases may need to approach a bank or specialist lender. “There’s also a substantial gap between those options,” Fields says.

Beyond installment loans, Arta wants to build financing into the very infrastructure of these transactions. To lower friction across buying and selling, the company offers technology that integrates into the systems already used by auction houses and galleries along with a full-service platform. “We’ve focused on building products and services that help sellers sell more easily and help buyers buy more easily,” he explains. Now the company is betting that easier financing could also change how art is bought and sold. The platform also offers delivery and insurance. “Arta helps you buy it, bring it home and keep it protected for years to come,” its website reads.

“Our business is really B2B2C. We sell our technology to auction houses, digital platforms and retailers, and we’re deeply embedded in both their checkout and post-purchase operations,” Fields explains. Over the past year or so, Arta has facilitated more than $1 billion in gross merchandise value, he added. Since its launch in 2021, the company has worked with leading businesses across markets, including Sotheby's, Bonhams, Arena Club, Artsy and Swiss Watch Expo.

Fields does not come from a traditional art-business background, but his parents were active collectors, and being surrounded by objects with personal histories made him attentive to the stories attached to art, design and the things people acquire. He later joined the founding team of Artspace.com, an early e-commerce platform focused largely on middle-market art and collectibles.

That experience exposed the limits of applying conventional retail technology to art. “The challenge was that buying an artwork or a print online was very different from buying something for your home on Amazon, or purchasing school supplies or clothes. We couldn’t simply use the same off-the-shelf technology as other e-commerce platforms,” he recalls. “We began to see art, luxury and collectibles as one of the last frontiers of retail to move online without purpose-built technology.”

Arta’s partners have increasingly asked for more flexibility in how their customers pay, according to Fields, so Arta Pay emerged as a natural extension of the company’s existing infrastructure rather than a standalone financing product seeking distribution from scratch. Arta automates fulfillment, insurance, cross-border shipping and item tracking; Arta Pay automates how transactions are financed. The next challenge, he adds, is persuading more of its network and channel partners to adopt it. (Early adopters include Rago Auctions and Swiss Watch Expo.) Galleries, he says, have different needs from auction houses and other platforms. The latter often have established online checkout systems, while galleries may lack the digital backbone required to integrate new services. “I think one of the biggest problems galleries face today is the lack of technology built specifically for them,” Fields says, noting that Arta is discussing several ways to work with them.

“At the end of the day, Arta Pay is a payment method. It’s no different from asking whether you want to pay by check, wire transfer, credit card or in installments,” he says. “We can work with galleries offline as an alternative to sending invoices, or as the invoice itself, or we can become their entire digital checkout infrastructure.” Arta also handles identity verification and compliance, including know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering checks, potentially relieving galleries of some of those administrative burdens. By completing these steps within the Arta ecosystem, collectors might be able to avoid repeating the same process with every seller.

The hope is that Arta’s technology will eventually encourage galleries to modernize their sales systems and offer collectors more payment options, helping them reach a broader base of buyers and making existing inventory easier to sell.

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