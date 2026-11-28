Working with the histories and socioeconomic dynamics embedded in materials, Ibrahim Mahama has naturally expanded his practice into anthropological and sociological territory. His work, in many cases, becomes a kind of collective infrastructure that blurs the line between art and everyday life, with projects frequently involving collaboration with local communities. Using materials left over from Western-driven “development,” he sheds light on the impact of global economic exchange on people’s lives and challenges the norms of today’s capitalist commodity system.

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“The Harvest Season” at Fondation Cartier is his first major institutional show in France and one of his largest projects to date. It offers one of the fullest expressions yet of his approach to art-making and exemplifies the collaborative model he developed through the art centers he established in Ghana. Alongside his immersive installations and some of his most significant works, it brings together pieces by nine artists and collectives connected to the Ghanaian art scene.

As a whole, it invites us to consider what it means to build collectively in times of crisis and how we might restore a sense of solidarity. These are questions the Global South has continually confronted, building and rebuilding in the wake of failures that have fractured solidarity among people as much as they have disrupted the essential unity between humans and nature.

"The Harvest Season"

Artist: Ibrahim Mahama

Venue: Fondation Cartier

Address: 2 Pl. du Palais Royal, 75001 Paris

Through: February 28, 2027

The title introduces a temporal framework for artistic practice that engages with histories and past traumas to cultivate new possibilities—in other words, harvesting a new future. It feels particularly timely, as it opened amid social unrest and demands for greater equality and civil liberties, and at a time when society as a whole is moving through a moment of disruption and transformation.

Speaking with Observer ahead of the opening, Mahama connected harvesting to time but also to work. “You cannot simply decide that something is ready to be harvested,” he said. “There is a process that has to happen before that, and it involves many different people, different kinds of knowledge and a certain amount of patience.”

The entire show is an extension of Mahama’s art spaces—Red Clay, the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA) and Nkrumah Volini—and an expansive declaration of his conviction that collaboration can turn art into an active laboratory for civic responsibility and solidarity. Although the exhibition marks a major institutional milestone for him in France and Europe, he chose to open the show up to artists and collectives with whom he has long-standing relationships, all from Ghana or connected to the country. “It would have been difficult for me to make this exhibition only about my own work, because the things I am thinking about have never developed in isolation,” he said. “Although the exhibition is presented as my solo show, I see it as an opportunity to make visible some of the relationships and forms of exchange that have been important to my practice.”

His art spaces in Tamale exist today because of the people who work there, the artists who pass through, the students, the technicians and the many conversations that unfold over time, and he “wanted the exhibition to reflect something of that experience.” Community matters to him because it carries the intellectual labor embedded in the materials being collected, which are revisited and reworked together as a way of healing from recent history. Working collaboratively, in his view, activates a shared form of awareness and intelligence, which is essential to making decisions and envisioning alternatives to the society and world we inhabit.

The invited artists and collectives have different backgrounds and ways of working, but all investigate postcolonial history. Their work moves between personal remembrance and analysis of the residues left by those historical processes, using the space contemporary art still offers for envisioning alternative realities. Afghan artist Feda Wardak, for instance, presents Archaeology of Loss—Fragments and Presences, which brings together plaster casts of loved ones to form an archive of wounded bodies bearing the scars of trauma, violence and exile—from his mother’s inherited pain to his uncle’s survival of a drone attack.

Tjaša Rener’s work also intertwines personal and collective archives, tracing cultural syncretism and the complex relationships among nonaligned countries. Born in the former Yugoslavia, she moved to Ghana in 2013. In Between Arrival and Belonging (2026), she brings together photographs and documents from the 1960s and 1970s to explore the political and emotional migrations connecting Ghana and Yugoslavia and the shared histories shaped by the Non-Aligned Movement.

James Barnor’s photographic archive spans more than seven decades, from the founding of his Ever Young studio in Accra in 1953 to his documentation of London’s African diaspora and Ghana’s social transformations. Sharing Mahama’s commitment to transmitting Ghanaian cultural and industrial heritage, Barnor collaborated with him on a project in Tamale in 2024, documented in film and large-format Polaroids presented here for the first time.

The clay and cocoa sculptures by the Lusanga collective CATPC (Cercle d’Art des Travailleurs de Plantation Congolaise) offer a material translation of the complex dynamics of plantation economies and their colonial histories. Previously shown in the Dutch pavilion at the Venice Biennale, the collective’s works fund the reacquisition of ancestral farmland, now being transformed into a regenerative post-plantation project. With Mahama’s support, the collective also founded the Luyalu School in 2022, advancing decolonial education and the restitution of cultural heritage.

The show as a whole makes a fertile network of relationships visible. Interconnected reflections and histories radiate from Ghana to the world, revealing the interdependent system of global relations that shapes the fate of every country and individual. “The history of Ghana after independence is not separate from the histories of Europe, or from questions about industry, trade, political power and cultural institutions,” Mahama reflected. “These histories are connected, even if they are often presented separately.”

He does not expect visitors to leave with one particular lesson. “I would hope that they might begin to look at certain things differently, or recognize connections they hadn’t considered before,” he explained. “Sometimes that is enough to start a more meaningful conversation.”

Mahama believes that only through this dialectical exchange and confrontation can people begin to understand the complexity of today’s global entanglements and the deeper roots of many contemporary problems. “I think the exhibition brings together different ways of remembering and understanding history,” he said, rejecting the idea that the exhibition is an attempt to tell a complete story of Ghana. “History is much more complicated than that, and people experience it from very different positions.” He pointed to Barnor’s work, which offers a particular view of Ghana and its social life across different periods that might be different from artists working in painting or textiles. “They are not all looking at history in the same way, and they don’t necessarily arrive at the same conclusions. You can move between different experiences and ways of thinking without having to reduce them to a single narrative.”

Mahama wanted to create an actual space for discussion—a contemporary agora where meanings and messages could circulate and be debated, potentially indefinitely, with the audience’s direct participation. His Parliament of Ghosts is a parliamentary chamber emptied of its representatives but activated through music, performances, conversations and masterclasses: a place where people can gather, speak, perform and exchange knowledge.

Unlike the version staged at the Kochi Biennale, this iteration of Parliament of Ghosts is made from traditional Asante wooden stools arranged to suggest a parliamentary chamber. Mahama draws inspiration from the “parliament of forms,” a concept developed by Nigerian curator Okwui Enwezor (1963-2019), in which memory, history and collective action come together. “The idea is connected to political history, particularly to the promises and possibilities that were interrupted after Ghana’s independence,” he said. When people enter the work, sit on the stools, listen to music or join a conversation, it becomes more than a representation of a political space. “It starts to function as a place where people can actually meet. That is important because a parliament is supposed to be a place where people come together to discuss things that affect their lives.”

Each time the installation is presented, its context changes what can happen within it. The people who come, the conversations that take place and the events organized around it all contribute to the work, so it is never quite the same experience, he added.

According to Mahama, the future is not something that simply exists somewhere ahead; it also lives in our memories of the past, in the form of unrealized futures. This idea sits at the core of “The Harvest Season,” which returns to the political and cultural aspirations surrounding Ghana’s independence to reconsider their possibilities.

What can sustain this imagination, and the possibility of envisioning an alternative world, at a moment when everything seems to be falling apart? For Mahama, the answer begins with continuing to make. “I think one of the most important things is to keep making, even when the conditions are not ideal,” he reflected. “If you look at the period around independence in Ghana, there were many ambitions about what the country could become. People were thinking about industries, education, infrastructure, and how to build a society capable of determining its own future. Some of those projects were interrupted, and others were never completed in the way people had imagined.” Yet the ideas behind them have not disappeared completely. “You can still encounter them in buildings, in archives, in people’s memories, and in the things that were left behind.”

The important thing, according to Mahama, is not to romanticize that period or imagine that conditions were better in the past. “There were also many difficulties and contradictions. But I think there is something useful in returning to those ambitions and asking what they can mean under the conditions we live in today.”

Red Clay, SCCA and Nkrumah Volini “give people somewhere to work, experiment, teach and learn from one another,” he added. “You don’t necessarily know what will come out of that, and I think that uncertainty is important. Sometimes the future begins with something very small: a person learning a new skill, someone finding a material they didn’t know how to use, or a group of people deciding to work together. These things might not immediately change the world, but they can change what becomes possible for the people involved.”

Understanding the past and its many layers remains essential to shaping the idea of the future, which is why Parliament of Ghosts is accompanied by archival material. An expansive cabinet, somewhere between storage unit and museum display, holds an accumulation of documents from British colonial archives, including maps of Ghana, photographs and official records. Also on view is a letter from Kwame Nkrumah, who would become Ghana’s first president, published in 1955 in the French historical journal Le Musée vivant (The Living Museum).

A selection of Asante stools on loan from the British Museum and the Musée du quai Branly–Jacques Chirac bears witness to colonial plunder. British soldiers took these stools to Europe in the 19th Century during the Anglo-Ashanti wars. You Hide Me (1970), a short film directed by Nii Kwate Owoo and shot in the British Museum’s storage facilities, adds further context, questioning the custody of African art in Europe and calling for its restitution.

Here, the materials themselves carry entire histories, embodying the systems of socioeconomic power that produced them. Mahama’s textile works, hanging nearby, are likewise embedded in networks of production, transport, trade and reuse, carrying traces of labor and economic exchange. Their accumulated wear becomes a kind of unofficial archive, bearing witness to histories that formal institutions may not have preserved—or may have intentionally erased or manipulated.

Another major work in the show is Things Fall Apart, an architectural installation based on the reconstruction of a former glass bottle factory in Aboso, in southwestern Ghana. Opened in 1966, the factory was one of the last major projects Nkrumah initiated before his fall from power that same year. After decades of restructuring attempts and privatization, it was abandoned. In 2024, Mahama bought the factory, reactivating the site and repurposing its discarded materials, as he has done with the other centers he has opened in Ghana over the years. “The factory was not simply an old building that needed to be preserved. It represented a particular idea about what Ghana could become,” Mahama said. “Its abandonment was also part of its history, but I didn’t want that to be the end of the story.”

He’s interested in failure as both material and potential. When something no longer works, it opens a portal through which to reread the world we live in, forcing us to pause and reconsider the way forward. For him, failure can lead to a new kind of discussion and a new kind of promise.

Central to this approach is the notion of the “active ruin.” Reusing structures that embody the promises of industrialization and post-independence development, Mahama explores what can be built from their remains and what new life might emerge from their materials. “By reconstructing it, I am not trying to return it to its original condition or make it function exactly as it did before,” he clarified. The structure has entered another life. “It has become part of an artistic project, but it is also connected to a place where people can work, learn and encounter one another.”

Named after Nigerian writer Chinua Achebe’s 1958 novel Things Fall Apart, the project is part of a wider reflection on how a young generation of artists can reclaim a political and cultural history of which only ruins remain.

Mahama resisted describing this as a healing process: “History is complicated, and reconstructing a building cannot undo what happened. But I think it is possible to work with the consequences of the past rather than simply accepting that something has been lost.”

That is why fragments, residues and relics matter so much, he added. They allow us to understand what was there before while making it possible to do something different with what remains. “You are not starting from nothing. You are starting from something that already carries a history, and trying to understand what else can grow from it.”

If one of the major challenges of our time is historical amnesia, Mahama’s words offer an important lesson for our current moment: learn from past errors to build, and harvest, a better, more collective future. Art, with its imaginative essence, can contribute to that effort, and Mahama believes that the act of making art carries a specific responsibility. “I still think artists have a responsibility to ask questions, especially about things that have become so familiar that people no longer stop to think about them,” he reflected toward the end of our conversation. That does not mean artists have all the answers or that art can solve every problem, he hedged, but they can create conditions in which something different becomes possible.

“You can make a space available, bring people together, preserve knowledge, or help someone develop a way of working that they can take somewhere else,” Mahama concluded. “That is a realistic way of thinking about responsibility. You work with what is available to you, you try to understand the conditions around you, and you take seriously the consequences of what you build. You may not know exactly what will come out of it, but you can still contribute to making something possible for other people.”

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