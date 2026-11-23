In the liminal space between material surfaces and imaginative depths, Henry Curchod’s canvases reach well beyond their own two-dimensional boundaries. They become both receptacles for and reflections of the complex movements of the human psyche, caught in a dynamic interplay between inner and outer worlds. Existing in the pre-linguistic, pre-codified realm of subconscious expression, they are inhabited by painterly gestures that never settle into a fixed structure. Instead, they float as unanchored forms, resisting narrative resolution and categorization. Curchod’s open yet elusive visual language unfolds through associative constellations of images, references and sensations, allowing unexpected connections and moments of recognition to emerge. In his latest exhibition, “LOTTO” at Kiang Malingue, this vast universe is charged with the symbolism of chance, faith and desire.

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The exhibition marks an important moment in Curchod’s evolving understanding of painting as a space between sincerity and concealment, chance and intention, personal memory and collective symbolism. Drawing a parallel between votive offerings and discarded lottery tickets, the new works channel the human impulse to appeal to forces beyond oneself, to summon an intervention, a change of fate or the possibility of transcendence. Forms emerge and disappear, references surface and recede, and meaning remains deliberately unstable. The paintings, like the exhibition as a whole, remain open-ended, generous with clues yet free of definitive answers, much like life itself.

"LOTTO"

Artist: Henry Curchod

Venue: Kiang Malingue

Address: 50 Eldridge Street, New York, NY

Through: January 9, 2027

“I make these in the same way someone might make an abstract painting, but all my stories and language are in there,” Curchod says, pointing to a large canvas whose swirling brushstrokes evoke an entire storm at sea. The work was inspired by J.M.W. Turner’s The Shipwreck (1805), particularly the way Turner captured violent natural forces in a vortex of energy and matter: menacing and dark, threatening destruction, yet embodying a continuous flux of change and transformation. “He achieved a complete narrative without propaganda. Everything is emotion. It is one of the most perfect paintings. I realized I needed to try to do in every work what Turner achieved in that one. Each painting is an attempt to interpret the opacity we created.”

Curchod is wary of complete opacity, but he has also learned to distrust complete transparency, which can too easily simplify or obscure the complexity of the realities we inhabit. “My earlier paintings were overly sincere, and I liked that about them, but I grew out of that because I was giving myself away completely,” he says. At a certain point, he realized he needed to protect his paintings once they left the studio. “If I wasn’t there to talk about them, I couldn’t protect that sincerity. So I needed to conceal it.”

His pictorial and imaginative fluidity is a form of resistance to categorization and imposed narratives. It is not simply an aesthetic choice but a way of refusing the systems that seek to organize, control and flatten human experience into a single term or description. He had to negotiate this tension long before he began making art. Growing up between two contrasting cultural histories—one side of his family is Iranian, the other European and Anglo-American—he recalls having no strong sense of belonging anywhere and often feeling confused and alienated by the histories he inherited. Yet over time, he came to understand the power of embracing ambiguity and hybridity.

Even a seemingly empty white space becomes a site of fluidity and possibility. “For me, the negative space has come to represent the cosmos: everything that isn’t human—the earth, the stars, the water,” he explains. “Everything I touch with an oil stick is human; it is me, a kind of self-portrait. I’m always implanting myself into these positive spaces. If I cover the whole canvas, there is no universe. There is only me.”

The story is still there, but it now emerges through isolated symbolic fragments, and Curchod no longer feels the need to reveal everything. “I can leave clues, like puzzles. The most important thing is to make novel puzzles that are sustainable: puzzles you can never fully solve, but that are generous in the way they invite decoding,” he says. The paintings reward prolonged attention, unfolding over time. “The more time you spend with them, the more they give you. That’s what I want.”

Curchod seeks an equal relationship with the viewer, comparing the balance of power in painting to that in reading a book, but he worries that painting loses some of its power when it becomes merely direct or illustrative. Representation remains important to him, but it is through metaphor and allegory that symbolic meaning can emerge. A painting must also surprise its maker; otherwise, the process loses its purpose as a form of self-discovery.

This filtering, and the apparent simplification or even erasure of his compositions, is in fact an act of mediation and discipline: a way of consciously managing the power of images, particularly relevant in a time of visual saturation.

Curchod has developed a specific rhythm for working in the studio, usually limiting the active making of a painting to roughly three days. “When I’m working, I don’t go out during those three days. I go home, eat dinner, get up, and return to the studio the next morning. I don’t see friends or consume media. I stay in that space. I need to enter the zone,” he explains.

Making the rugs on display in the exhibition interrupts that rhythm and refreshes his thinking. Rooted in his Kurdish background, the practice is both physical and intimate. It also brings a collective dimension to what is otherwise a necessarily solitary ritual: he lives on the rugs, drinks tea on them and sometimes makes them alongside his sister or friends. Unlike the paintings, the rugs are not planned, and their freedom feeds back into his painting, creating a productive alternation between modes of making.

Preparing the canvas has also become a ritual, a meditative process of layering and building up the surface that gradually turns matter into a portal through which material and psyche attune to one another.

Drawings made at home in the morning are sometimes translated into paintings from memory, through a process of digestion rather than direct transcription. Curchod sounds almost nostalgic when recalling his early drawings, which he describes as dirty, dark, naive, spontaneous and absurd. He missed the freedom of that approach, which he felt had been diluted by the more structured process of painting. When a painting reveals problems in the original drawing, he accepts the discovery and may abandon or transform the initial image. “I don’t really erase it; I mix the charcoal into the white gouache, creating silvery grays and different surfaces. That preparation is a kind of meditation before I start painting,” he says.

In one notable exception, he deliberately concealed an entire initial idea beneath the finished painting. In Jackpot at the Bikini Atoll (Scratchy), automotive silver paint completely covers a Venus figure, a fertility symbol he had originally traced as an auspicious image for himself and his fiancée. “It was a fertility devotion painting, but it was an ugly painting because it was so sincere that I had to cover it up,” he admits. Yet the surface can be scratched with a spoon to reveal what lies beneath, and the hidden painting remains active even when unseen: its energy, Curchod says, continues to vibrate through the covering. Other unexpected symbols emerge from the silver surface, including a map of Sicily, the silhouette of a condom found in his studio and more abstract references to fertility. The work’s playfulness does not diminish its emotional gravity.

The painting resonates, in its gradients and sensations, with the two works hanging beside it; all three were conceived around the same time, Curchod says. The neighboring canvas is more restrained, its blank space predominating like a snow-covered landscape.

The third painting has a distinctly magmatic nucleus at its center, expanding like a burst of fire through the swirling white space around it. Its suspended, almost non-finito quality and the vigorous physicality of its brushstrokes might evoke Francis Bacon, while the dreamlike, vivid colors in a weightless, seemingly empty space brings Marc Chagall to mind. A particular psychic energy animates the composition, holding its disparate forms in continuous transformation. A flower-like shape, a yellow, almost human silhouette and a tangle of red, pink and dark linear gestures share the same shifting space, where figures and fragments of recognizable imagery overlap, dissolve and reappear. Nothing settles into a definitive narrative; instead, the painting invites the viewer to move between recognition and free association. Although Curchod generally prefers not to explain his work, he makes an exception here, partly because the painting also holds something humorous.

“When I was a kid, I thought the coolest thing in the world would be to have a motorcycle and a beautiful woman riding on the back,” he says with disarming sincerity. “I told myself that when I was older I’d get a motorcycle license and have someone on the back. I have the license and a partner, but she’s never been on the back of my bike. It was a childhood dream I still haven’t fulfilled.”

The resulting image is less a literal illustration than a hazy recollection: a dream that dissolves and merges with the other layers the psyche has accumulated in the meantime. Curchod’s physical engagement with the canvas is particularly visible here, as he playfully explores the expressive possibilities of paint. “There are other playful elements in the work, too, sometimes: fragments of an advertising campaign, colors and tones, and a detail of my partner. But sometimes it’s simply the joy of painting,” he says.

Another work, by contrast, draws directly on episodes from his life, including an argument with his fiancée over his gambling. The lottery ticket is the exhibition’s central motif, even though it emerged only partway through the making of the works. “I arrived at this halfway through the exhibition. Rather than making the whole show look like this, I wanted the exhibition to be a journey that shows how I arrived at this point,” he explains. He began buying lottery tickets during a difficult period, when they became a kind of ex-voto for him. “I collect ex-votos and think about how we turn hope into objects. When something is made out of emotional desperation, that desperation can produce a very powerful image.” In his latest works, lottery tickets screen-printed directly onto the surface become the ground for semi-abstract compositions.

From there, Curchod leads us into a side room, where an actual ex-voto hangs: a raw, spontaneously painted image of ships under bombardment. “My grandmother made an ex-voto to redeem my grandfather after his death in the war. He had killed many people as a fighter pilot, and she made this offering at the same time I was making this exhibition, without either of us knowing what the other was doing,” he explains. It is one of those moments of synchronicity that, in retrospect, helps him make sense of the works he made for the show.

The reflection also sheds light on where Curchod stands now. As he begins to attract international collectors, he is seeking to hold on to the sense of urgency that, for him, makes a work authentic: the ability to reach into the deeper self and find something universal, something that speaks to human beings as symbolic creatures in search of meaning beyond the constraints of everyday material life.

“This whole exhibition came out of emotional desperation and a deep quest to make painting mean something to me,” he says toward the end of our conversation. “The only way I could do that was to make sure I never made a mark without excited, hopeful energy. If I wasn’t excited or hopeful, I wouldn’t touch the canvas. I believe you imbue the work with the energy you bring to it.”

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