Jordan Casteel’s first exhibition in Paris is an exploration of tender emotional care and attentive physical closeness. As is customary for the artist, the paintings in “Winter Sun,” on view through Dec. 23 at Thaddaeus Ropac’s Marais location, are made from photographs of people with whom Casteel already had, or went on to develop, an in-person connection. She paints in her home studio, in a manner she has described as spiritual and meditative.

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Casteel took her first oil painting class as a college junior and went on to spend five years as an associate professor of painting at Rutgers University–Newark. In 2019, New York’s High Line Art commissioned a 1,400-square-foot mural at West 22nd Street that supersized her painting of a Senegalese-born designer who sold clothes outside the Studio Museum in Harlem, where Casteel was an artist in residence. Since 2023, she has served on the board of trustees of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a powerful counterpoint to a childhood spent wondering where the people of color were in museums. Phaidon published her first major monograph, featuring 150 images, in 2025.

Her latest exhibition explores family and domesticity, inspired by the birth of her son in April. Observer spoke with Casteel about building community outside the city, navigating the political weight of being a Black American woman painter and the artists who have earned a spot in her son’s nursery.

In terms of casting for the portraits, you have used a mix of strangers and people in your direct entourage. I’m curious about that process of deciding who your subject is going to be.

Over the years, the thing that has been the most consistent is that the subjects of the work are usually people that I see on the street—regulars in my psyche, so to speak—that then I take the risk and approach and ask to participate in being a subject of a painting and to build a relationship with me. Then there’s also, as you mentioned, people in my direct life or part of my entourage—I love that word—who I already have a relationship with. In the show currently on view, there are several paintings of my immediate family members, and then also a friend I met through a community that I’m a part of here in the Hudson Valley called Upstate Color. Painting becomes an opportunity for me to deepen the relationship, though sometimes the paintings are with people where the relationship already has a certain depth.

Many portraits in the past were characterized by urban living. Since you moved upstate five years ago, how has switching settings changed your approach—even just your horizon?

I would say that there’s a mode of making that feels very similar, in that I’ve always been interested in capturing the breadth of the environment in which I live. That was on the streets in Harlem where I was painting storefronts and portraits, capturing maybe a bouquet of flowers in front of a trash can. Since moving to the Hudson Valley, my interest in capturing the landscape in which I am part of is still very palpable. The biggest change is that I can’t just, like, walk outside my door and see a population immediately. Relationships in a more rural environment have to be built in a way that takes a bit more time, by being really intentional about how I want to engage and find the people that have ultimately become friends.

"Winter Sun"

Artist: Jordan Casteel

Venue: Thaddaeus Ropac

Address: 7 rue Debelleyme, 75003 Paris

Through: December 23, 2026

The biggest change, visually, like you’re saying, is a concrete environment versus an environment lush with trees and plants. The depiction feels like a really dramatic shift. But in reality, the way that the practice has functioned over the last 10 years, it’s a lot of the same process. I had to kind of reintroduce myself to this environment in the same way when I moved to Harlem: the painting practice became a way for me to introduce myself to my neighbors, to get to know people through the act of inviting them in. There’s not an explicit shift in the way that the process is working, but the outcome looks a little different.

The work is described in the press notes as having an “autobiographical cadence”—in what ways was your own life a resource? Is that a feature of how you’ve always functioned as an artist?

It’s a feature of how I’ve always functioned in the sense that the practice is always centered around the people and places that I’m within: thinking of myself as, like, the planet in which the environments are orbiting around. Paintings begin with a question that feels personal to me. Maybe it’s about sharing the vulnerability of Black men or my curiosity to get to know Harlem better, but those interests of my own are the anchor for the practice. It’s my point of view. The direct gaze is one in which I’ve always thought about as being toward me first—that I am centered in all the portraits very explicitly through the gaze of the people being represented. It’s about my relationship to those people, and then their relationship to the world. I would say that there’s been an autobiographical edge to the work, historically. In the most recent show, the thing that is most explicit is I’m representing my direct family and the intimacy of my environment, rather than the environments of others.

You just mentioned the gaze, but there are two paintings here, Generations and Weighted (For Clyde), which cut off at the neck. Having been known for the intensity of the gaze, why the faceless crop of silhouette?

A seated portrait commands a certain kind of attention. It can draw out a desire to connect in a very specific way through what the gaze offers. The canvas has always been a tool for me to help accentuate or draw focus to the things that I think are most important. I’m in a constant conversation with the canvas and seeing its frame as a tool to help say the things I want it to say. Sometimes, I want you to see the fullness of a person and their environment—so they’re seated and looking at the viewer and myself directly—and then there are other instances where the canvas becomes an intentional crop in which I can zoom in on the things that I more explicitly want the viewer to see.

In Generations and Weighted (For Clyde), I was trying to have a conversation more about what family looks like: the relationship between touch in those paintings is what I wanted to highlight above all else. What Clyde looked like and what I looked like was very secondary to his physical weight on my body and the way that my hands are gestured in an embrace. Or the three figures—me and my mom and my nephew—in Generations is the amassing and the piling of our limbs and bodies and the distinctness of the way that we’re all holding our hands is what I wanted to draw attention to. Not explicitly thinking about family as being a direct genetic line, because in the circumstance of Clyde, he is not biologically connected to me. At the time that I was making those paintings, I was thinking a lot about what it means to consider legacy and family building, and what family means outside of the context of what somebody looks like, where people could maybe draw between the visual relation.

I read that you grew up surrounded by prints and exhibition posters by artists of color, and I was wondering if there are some that really stayed with you? As you grow your own family, what are some of the works that you feel are important for your child?

Growing up, being able to see fine art examples of Black and brown bodies really subconsciously helped to create an idea of value—being in an environment where I felt that my body was worthy of being a work of art. Outside of the context of my house, I didn’t necessarily see, at least growing up, examples of that very explicitly in museums. So I felt like there was a sacred quality to what it was that I was able to bear witness to. Whether it was Jacob Lawrence or Emma Amos or Charles White, prints and paintings by those artists really helped to create space of what creative potential could look like.

In my home, the first time that I became very intentional about what was being hung in a way that could affect others was preparing the nursery for our son. I immediately started filling it with artwork done by friends of mine, and particularly wanting him to have a sense of visual language that included him within it. We have an E.J. Hill print. We have a Faith Ringgold print that was given to me when I was a child that’s now hanging in his room. I made a print of the Weighted (For Clyde) painting, and have put that in his room since coming back from Paris. It was probably the hardest painting to let go of. Before, there was a William H. Johnson print poster that was in its place.

You’ve previously said being an artist is not synonymous with being an activist. Does it feel like a burden that there’s this political layering to your identity that you don’t necessarily want to be wrestling with?

I come from a civil rights engaged family, and I studied sociology and anthropology in college. I’ve always considered myself to be deeply rooted in research, trying to create contextual understandings of the environments in which I’m in. In that vein, I fully acknowledge that within the context of being a Black American woman painter today, and within the context of the history of art, there is something inherently political about painting Black and brown bodies still, even if we’ve made significant progress. I do feel like perhaps the burden is that the work has been contextualized historically as being rooted in a certain activism because of its newness. It feels like a contrarian notion is put on it when I’m making the paintings—like me just in my body, I am not thinking about politics. I know activists and I know the work that they do, and I have always pushed back on the notion that I somehow am an activist. Because the way that I’m approaching these paintings is from a place of care and also from a desire of wanting to be a good painter—I’m thinking about color, I’m thinking about form, I’m thinking about composition. I’m using the tools of the canvas to convey certain language, and using the tools of color to convey another emotion.

It sometimes is disappointing, perhaps, when the work is made out to be about something other than the things that I was thinking about while making it. I’m also very protective of the fact that these are real people that I’m painting, real lives. That takes time, and is a different level of nuance than, I think, is often written about.

When you were teaching, was there an even further complication to that political layer?

I love being in the classroom. Painting and teaching have always been deeply linked for me. My Bible, so to speak, was a bell hooks book called Teaching to Transgress, where she lays out the ways in which we can subvert power dynamics within the classroom. I felt that being in the classroom was an opportunity in which I could be a learner alongside others, not necessarily the one who knew it all, breaking down the perception that to teach means that you are the authoritarian or the authoritative voice on the things that your students need to know. My experience in the classroom was very much about having honest conversations about how to learn with one another: that the process of being in the classroom is learning how to learn, and being really vulnerable about the things that I had yet to learn, and learning those things with my students.

I think my painting practice mirrors that philosophy. I’m trying to meet people where they are. I don’t ask people to come sit in my space and paint their portrait. I’m very intentional about traveling and spending time in their homes in the ways that they’re willing, or meeting them if they don’t want to be photographed in their home. Being very collaborative and breaking down the structure of portrait painter and subject.

When you’re in the studio, are there patterns to how you work?

I’m a very organized painter in the sense that I’m very clean. I practice a certain mise-en-place, preparing before I paint. I mix all my colors, I make decisions about colors. I do work in a flurry oftentimes with a certain thing in mind. The practice really requires that I am an observer in the world, and building relationships and meeting people and having conversations and thinking about my environment and being present within it. Then, after I’ve been present, I have a series of photos and I start to build out a story. My studio is on my property. I tend to spend time on the computer in the mornings, and then I like to just leave the digital world and just enter the painting space, and I work in large chunks of time.

There are other times that I just need to work through my internal questions, which is how this more recent show happened. I was moving way more intuitively, with a little bit less structure in advance. I had some color and compositional decisions that I had made, but the actual subjects and the emotional state I had to just experience.

What is your idea of ambition, of growing as an artist?

I’ve always been a person who wants to perform to the highest level that I can muster, and am willing to put in the time and effort to complete certain goals. Imposter syndrome still exists and probably will exist within me in some capacity for the rest of my life. But the goals have continued to evolve. I remember how I used to keep this list, when I just graduated from my MFA program, where the dream was to have a studio with a window, and to have a bathtub. It was as simple as that. I’m deeply in the practice of gratitude, all the time, and trying to stay present.

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