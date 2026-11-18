One of JR’s most recent projects, La Caverne du Pont Neuf in Paris, was neither easy nor smooth. After months of planning and construction, the takeover of the iconic Parisian bridge—conceived as an homage to Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s 1985 installation The Pont Neuf Wrapped—was hit by a severe storm just days before its planned opening. Finally unveiled and shown from June 15 through June 28, 2026, the immersive work transformed the city’s oldest bridge into a giant grotto. JR wrapped Pont Neuf in a 120-meter-long cave of printed fabric, pairing the trompe-l’œil tunnel with a digital layer, Sarah Bouasse’s custom scent and sound design by Thomas Bangalter. The installation drew attention to the bridge’s material origins, with its stone tied to the local landscape and geology, while bearing witness to the city’s stratified history.

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“The work disappears; what stays is what it changed in people’s heads. I don’t look at the Arc de Triomphe the same way since Christo wrapped it. If La Caverne does that for even some of the people who walk through it, then we’ve carried the idea into a new century,” JR told Observer while the installation was on view. We connected with the artist again when he opened “In the Making: La Caverne du Pont Neuf” at Perrotin New York, which presents studies and archival materials that document not only the work itself but also the imaginative process that supported the monumental intervention from conception to realization. “The Caverne was installed for two weeks on the bridge. Then it was gone. Today, when I bike across it, there is no trace left. You almost start to wonder if it really happened,” he reflected after the opening. “The gallery is where the project keeps living.”

"In the Making: La Caverne du Pont Neuf"

Artist: JR

Venue: Perrotin

Address: 130 Orchard St. New York, NY

Through: December 19, 2026

The sketches in the exhibition show how he imagined La Caverne before he even knew whether it was possible, while the photographs were taken during the installation. “I was there every day, running with my bag each time the sky changed, climbing on lamp posts to find a better angle,” he said. Most people never walked through La Caverne. “These works are the closest they can get to it. It’s the same feeling I have when I look at Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s drawings. You can still feel the energy they put in.”

JR’s projects often begin with an image but evolve into something architectural, frequently approaching a form of social sculpture rooted in deep sociological and anthropological inquiry. “I always arrive somewhere a bit naive,” he explained. “I look, I talk to people, I take photos.” For the Pont Neuf installation, he started by photographing the bridge from every angle, then drawing over the images, focusing first on the arches. “What if I lifted it a little on each side? How would people get across? The cave was not the idea at the beginning… That’s what I love about this phase: the drawings tell you where to go.”

Pont Neuf—“New Bridge”—was completed in 1607, becoming the first stone bridge in Paris without houses on it. That stone came from the limestone quarries of the Paris Basin, which supplied much of the city, including landmarks such as the Louvre and the Panthéon. “We don’t think about it, but under Paris and all around it, there are these enormous quarries of building stone. The catacombs, the quarries, the métro tunnels, there’s a whole world underneath the one we walk,” JR said of the project. As he sketched, that geological reality, and the relationship between the city’s material and human histories, came into focus, along with several practical challenges. “Engineers, safety, wind, the city… Vladimir Yavachev [Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s nephew and longtime director of operations] asked me if I had thought about air. I hadn’t, as I was thinking about scaffolding. Air became the main material.”

In many ways, the installation functioned as a Situationist intervention, redirecting attention toward the lived experience of the place and restoring a heightened awareness of one’s surroundings. At a time of growing digital dissociation and alienation, it invited people to experience the city as a space to be inhabited rather than merely crossed. It also operated as a contemporary version of Plato’s cave; “the shadows on the wall and the feeds scrolling on our phones aren’t so different,” the artist said.

Throughout his career, JR has taken art outside conventional exhibition spaces, transforming monuments, buildings and entire urban landscapes into platforms for collective experience. He designs his interventions to draw attention to the historical meanings and sociopolitical dynamics these places embody while still leaving room for wonder. Whether he’s working at the Eiffel Tower or the pyramids of Egypt, his projects have challenged our relationship with places we believe we already know.

Asked what public art can achieve that museums and galleries cannot, JR points to public art’s capacity for surprise and discovery through unplanned encounters with art: “In the street, nobody chooses to come and see art. They’re going to work, and suddenly something is there. They don’t need a ticket, or to feel they belong somewhere. That first reaction—‘what is this?’—is where everything starts.”

That ethos is reflected in the Inside Out Project, an open platform JR launched in 2011 for people around the world to express their identities, beliefs and causes through large-scale black-and-white portraits. Since its launch, the project has reached more than 150 countries, taking art beyond gallery walls and into the public spaces where people live, work and gather. This month, JR is bringing the initiative’s work in Thailand to Cloud 11, a new creative district in Bangkok. The largest Inside Out presentation in Southeast Asia, “Thailand Creative Archive” features portraits of more than 2,500 members of Thailand’s creative community in a monumental, area-wide outdoor installation, a collective portrait of the people shaping the country’s cultural landscape.

Inside the white cube of a museum, a work is protected and elevated. In the street, art is exposed to the weather, to people who love it and to people who hate it. The aforementioned storm hit La Caverne just days before the opening, and some Parisians had to contend with disruptions to their daily commutes. “Today, when people talk to me about the bridge, they always mention the storm,” JR acknowledged. “What changed for me is that I understood the public is not an audience. They are the ones who finish the work. They bring stories I never imagined. That still surprises me.”

In September, JR unveiled another monumental intervention, Diluvium: a wave stretching across the historic façade of the Vatican Apostolic Library. It is a striking example of his ability to engage with places of extraordinary historical and symbolic weight. “At the Vatican Library, they wanted to work with the fear of losing what they protect: books, archives, centuries of knowledge that water could wash away,” he said. He took a wave from a Gustave Doré engraving of the Flood in a book held by the library and enlarged it across the façade. “A wave is always moving. There, it’s frozen, so people can stop and look at it.” Acknowledging the weight of a place like the Vatican, he insists that his approach remains the same whether he is working on a bridge in Paris or a wall on a small street. “I let the architecture, and the people who live with it, guide me. I always try to build bridges: between an institution and the street, between fear and hope.”

JR’s most ambitious projects are often temporary by nature and by design. On view until May 2027, the Vatican intervention will stay in place longer than most, but it, too, is ephemeral. When an installation disappears, what remains is documentation, photography, memory and, the artist hopes, a transformed perception of a place.

The Perrotin exhibition is another chapter in the Paris project’s life, extending it beyond the original intervention. (Notably, JR used salvaged zinc sheets from Paris rooftops as a base for the collage, photography and charcoal mountain drawings in the show.) “I’ve always been fine letting things disappear. A paper portrait in the street gets torn by the rain and by people walking past. That’s part of it,” he said. And yet something always remains, even from these ephemeral interventions. “There was a mountain on that bridge. Until you see the image, you can barely believe it.” The imagery can’t replace the experience but does carry its energy forward, making it accessible to people who were never on the bridge. “It’s not a copy, and it’s not a separate work either. It’s the next chapter.”

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