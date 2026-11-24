A meditative pealing of bells welcomes visitors to Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s latest exhibition, “Sacred Forest / Rừng Thiêng” at Norr Cohan. Delicate, branching kinetic sculptures hang from the ceiling, their slender stems ending in small leaf-like forms and cylindrical metal elements. These organic silhouettes evoke a forest in motion, branches shifting in the air, and suggest mysterious, fantastical creatures emerging from a prehistoric past or a posthuman future. Their warm surfaces catch the gallery light, filling the space with a quiet presence that feels simultaneously magical and faintly ominous.

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It is an extraordinarily poetic tableau: the enveloping environment suspends visitors between time and space, seemingly far from the hustle and bustle outside the gallery’s walls. Yet as charming as they are, Nguyen’s objects also have something sinister embedded in their very materiality. Each sculpture is made from reclaimed 57mm artillery shells recovered in Quảng Trị, in central Vietnam, and the tension is impossible to ignore.

"Sacred Forest / Rừng Thiêng"

Artist: Tuan Andrew Nguyen

Venue: Norr Cohan

Address: 48 & 52 Walker Street, New York, NY

Through: December 19, 2026

Nguyen’s practice transforms these remnants of the Vietnam War into new symbolic forms, turning tools of destruction into vehicles for healing. “The material will never forget its history,” he told Observer as we walked through the gallery ahead of the opening. “But I’m not really interested in redeeming the material.” Instead, what interests Nguyen is transformation itself, the possibility that things can change and that people can influence the direction of that change. He sees the artist as a conduit; he emphasizes that his primary responsibility lies with the communities he works with. “I am a vehicle and a channel for them. If I can help bring visibility, bring resources or help share their stories, that is really my job as an artist.”

Since returning to Vietnam, Nguyen has worked closely with NGOs, and the experience has shown him the different ways communities respond to a haunting, traumatic past. Organizations and local residents often have different priorities and different ways of engaging with the same landscape, and he says he has learned from both. “I think it’s too easy to say I’m against war, because I think that should be obvious. I think everybody who’s ever understood violence can have that standpoint, right?” he reflected. “I’m looking at the aftermath of violence and warfare—what it means to have survived through violence.”

Nguyen was born in Saigon in 1976, shortly after the end of the Vietnam War. In 1979, he and his family emigrated to the United States as refugees. Although he grew up in California, he stayed connected to his home country and its spiritual traditions through his close relationship with his grandmother. “My grandmother told me a lot of stories,” he said. “They had a huge influence on my childhood, and I was really young when we moved to the U.S., so it was very confusing. As a child, when you’re confused like that, you’re trying to sift through and grab at whatever you can find to piece it together.” Those stories were crucial to how he made sense of the world from the confusion of an uprooted, displaced identity. “When you are in the perceived minority, archiving family history is an inherently political endeavor.”

This explains the dialectical movement at the heart of his practice: his exploration of how histories survive, how identities are inherited and how reviving mythological storytelling can help us imagine different futures, grounded in knowledge already carried by the ancestral past. Many of the subjects of his films and artworks come from the rich mythological heritage he absorbed growing up, often through family gatherings, dinner conversations and death anniversaries.

At the same time, Nguyen’s symbolic imagination lets him maintain a profound connection to animistic ancestral spirituality. It informs his approach to storytelling on film, which shares something with filmmakers from the region, most notably Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul. They adopt a perspective that moves beyond—and even precedes—the human, one capable of narrating from the point of view of a spirit or of an entire interconnected environment and its network of consciousness. In doing so, they open up a space of synchronicity in which past and present and humans and other beings coexist and become entangled.

This approach is most fully realized in Nguyen’s latest film, Sacred Forest / Rừng Thiêng (2026), screened on a loop in one room of the exhibition. With its dreamy, largely allegorical atmosphere, the film follows the expansive imagination of Khuyên, an eight-year-old girl from the Bru-Vân Kiều community whose parents risk their lives every day clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO). “Their daughter kept telling me that when she grows up, she wants to become a deminer,” Nguyen said. The film grew out of conversations and collaboration with Khuyên’s family, drawing on the Bru-Vân Kiều community’s spiritual relationship with the forest. “I became interested in their belief system and in how they deal with the realities of their landscape. On one side there is a spiritual way of understanding the land and the environment; on the other, that relationship has been disrupted by war.”

Moving through a liminal realm between nature and imagination, symbol and experience, life and death, the film draws us into her encounter with the forest’s spiritual world and its ancestral mythologies, even though war has disrupted these sacred lands. In Bru-Vân Kiều cosmology, the jungle is protected by a deity, and entering without permission can bring illness or punishment. The little girl defies this sacred rule, determined to help heal and purify the land and her community. Entering the forest to clear the bombs herself, wanting both to follow in her mother’s footsteps and to protect her from danger, Khuyên encounters the sacred dimension of the jungle. She falls into a forest world that reveals itself as a site of violence, ecological vulnerability, ancestral knowledge and spiritual protection all at once.

On this journey, Khuyên is guided by the spirit of the saola, the critically endangered animal nicknamed the “Asian unicorn,” which speaks to her as a floating skull and leads her into a world where the boundaries between human and animal, living and dead, memory and myth dissolve. A beautiful totemic sculpture in marble and artillery brass brings this magical creature into the gallery.

As we spoke, Nguyen explicitly linked animism and reincarnation to an alternative understanding of time, space and our relationship to our surroundings. For him, animism and reincarnation offer cyclical structures that unsettle the assumption of a clear beginning and end, or of fixed distinctions between beings and states of existence. They allow us to grasp the vital interconnectedness and interdependence of beings, and of the present and the past.

Sound plays an essential role in the show: largely unconscious and intuitive, it anticipates and exceeds language while allowing us to revisit and reconsider the recent past. “My practice is all about listening,” Nguyen explained. “Sound is one side of it: the objects produce sound and vibration, but I am also listening to stories, sounds, fairy tales, people’s experiences and their traumas.”

He has recently been working directly with sound healers to understand the effects of frequencies and vibrations on the psyche and memory. “Sound to me is like fire. Like people think fire is destructive, but there are some ways of looking at fire catharsis,” he said. “It can have this cathartic use of purification. Various spiritualities view fire as a means of purification. Sound is the same way.”

His interest in sound was first prompted by research into its use as a weapon, including experiments aimed at producing adverse effects: “One of my professors at CalArts had done research into the sounds that were developed and researched by the FBI and the CIA to induce negative effects in the human body.” Even marching bands, he added, were early examples of sound mobilized to instill fear and provoke collective responses.

Yet Nguyen’s use of sound is an exercise in “re-enchanting” human technology to restore its primary function as a tool of culture and recreating the social and physical conditions in which that function can thrive. Sound carries memory, reactivating less conscious associations that allow us to recover a sacred bond between present and past, which is necessary to imagining a different future.

Another recurring aspect of Nguyen’s practice is his ongoing appropriation and reinvention of Calder’s formal and symbolic universe. “I use found histories. Calder is found history,” Nguyen said when asked about the reference. While Calder never formally acknowledged any inspiration from Eastern philosophies, the organic character of much of his work, and its relationship with the environment, reaches beyond the technocratic, industrial lexicon of his materials.

For Nguyen, Calder’s transformation of industrial metal into organic forms offers a point of entry into an alternative relationship with the Anthropocene and its materials. As one of the most recognizable figures in Western modernist sculpture, Calder serves as a point of departure for Nguyen’s broader questioning of Western modernism and its relationship to other systems of knowledge.

This meta-narrative around Calder is most fully developed in Nguyen’s earlier film The Unburied Sounds of a Troubled Horizon (2022), presented in a dedicated exhibition at the New Museum. Its protagonist, Nguyệt, lives in Quảng Trị, where she runs a scrapyard and uses salvaged bomb metal to create hanging kinetic sculptures. One day, she discovers a magazine featuring Calder’s mobiles and recognizes an extraordinary resemblance between his sculptures and the objects she has independently made from bomb fragments, suggesting that Calder may have been reincarnated in her. His artistic impulse reappears in the body and practice of a Vietnamese woman, in a radically different historical, geographical and cultural context. Bomb fragments—once instruments of destruction—in turn acquire another existence as kinetic sculptures and sound-producing objects: art and beauty emerging from trauma.

At the heart of Nguyen’s practice is “material reincarnation,” through which art-making becomes both a healing and an imaginative practice in pursuit of an alternative reality. Calder, in a sense, gives Nguyen a way to ask whether artistic creation belongs to an individual at all, or whether it can migrate, recur and be collectively reimagined across generations. This opens onto a form of countercultural world-building in which old and new trade places, restoring a shamanic sense of the sacred to art-making.

From this perspective, what might look like an iconic Calder stabile becomes a shrine hung with bells. Titled Tiger Mountain (2026), after the outpost the Marines called Tiger Tooth Mountain, the 3.5-meter-high sculpture reaches back into the historical reading of the landscape, bringing together its political and cultural histories, the earthly and a timeless desire for transcendence. Suspended from its arches are three demined bomb casings, polished to a mirror finish and transformed, in collaboration with sound healers, into resonant bells tuned to 432 Hz. From the center hangs a single bell, like a gong, embodying the possibility of turning the military past into new sacred terrain.

The totemic Fire Tops (2026), a wall-mounted tondo made of more than 3,000 small discs rolled and pounded from repurposed artillery shell casings, takes on an almost spiritual, cosmic presence, like a portal, while its scale-like patterns evoke the protective armor of animals and dragons. Here, too, the work performs a symbolic reversal: materials designed for offense are transformed into defense and spiritual protection. The ongoing oxidation across parts of the work embraces the natural transformation of all matter, suggesting a spatial and temporal dimension in which change and evolution remain possible.

Whether the contrast is past and present, human and nonhuman, destruction and creation or the visible and the invisible, Nguyen’s work does not resolve oppositions so much as allow them to coexist in the same act of reimagination and rehabilitation.

Asked what he hopes viewers will take from the exhibition, Nguyen answered that he hopes they access a form of compassion that emerges from remembrance, from reconnecting with something that came before us. For him, listening—not only to the work but also to the experiences of others—is a way of making that possible. “I just want to reawaken something. I hope people can access this other way to see reality,” he concluded.

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