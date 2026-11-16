Last week, the Art Students League of New York held its annual gala at the iconic Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center. Founded by artists for artists, the atelier-style school was established in 1875 after the National Academy of Design canceled its life drawing classes. In 1892, the League moved into the French Renaissance-style building on West 57th Street where it remains today. Some of the biggest names in art have studied or taught there, from Louise Bourgeois, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock and David Smith to Ai Weiwei and Tschabalala Self. As the League’s artistic and executive director, Michael Hall, put it, “It’s easier to identify who didn’t go to the Art Students League than name who did.”

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Each year, the League honors three people who have had a tremendous impact on arts and culture. This year’s honorees were two giants of art, the late Louise Bourgeois and Deborah Kass, and the philanthropist Christine Mack, founder of the Mack Art Foundation. The evening’s theme drew on a complaint of Bourgeois’s: “A woman has no place as an artist unless she proves over and over again she won’t be eliminated.” Kass reworked those words for her 2010 neon sculpture After Louise Bourgeois, changing “as an artist” to “in the art world” and shifting the onus to where it belongs.

By the time the gala began, the sun had set, revealing a glinting cityscape from the Gallery on the 65th floor. The Empire State Building’s spire glowed a memorable magenta. As guests sipped cocktails, a small crowd gathered around League artist Dasha Bough as she sculpted a clay portrait of the figure model Kesaine Walker. Just down the hall in the Rainbow Room, League artists Christine Kwon and Xiya Wang painted on canvas, and guests bid in a silent auction.

Notable attendees included the artists Patricia Cronin, Larry Poons, James Little and Sharon Sprung, along with Katie Holmes, Jason Bard Yarmosky and Kelly Stuart Graham. The evening’s partners included BFA, Crewcial Partners, Nordstrom, Sciame and Venus Et Fleurs.

Observer spotted the portrait artist Sharon Sprung, who teaches at the League and began studying there at 16. “It’s been my whole life,” she said, laughing. “I’m finally accepting it.” Sprung, who painted Michelle Obama’s official White House portrait, told us. “I searched her with paint, and I found a piece of her. We worked on it for a long period of time. So every little change in an eye or a nose, you just feel her.”

The abstract painter and League instructor James Little told Observer, “I think it’s the place where American art was born.” Gala co-chair Jack Howard-Potter, a sculptor, agreed. “To be a small part of that history and tradition is a huge honor.” Howard-Potter, who studied figure drawing at the League, described it as a kind of time warp, noting that Jackson Pollock had studied fresco painting in the basement. “So there’s literally a Pollock fresco in the walls of the League. And stuff like that bleeds into the ether. You can just feel the rooms, you know? Like there’s an aura about the place that’s just unmatched.”

Walking into the Rainbow Room is an event in itself. Crystals dangle in front of soaring windows, and a silver-domed ceiling at the center gives the space a circular feel. In front of the podium stood an enormous floral arrangement by Venus Et Fleurs, teeming with purple hydrangeas and spiky thistles. Dark foliage draped over what appeared to be giant spider legs, an homage to Bourgeois’s famous spider sculptures, including Maman, French for “mom.”

Guests sat down to fluke sashimi with baby shiitake dressing and herbs while the singer Seth Sikes performed with the pianist Billy Stritch. The comedian and emcee Ophira Eisenberg set the evening’s comic tone. “Tonight’s title, ‘A Woman Has No Place in the Art World,’ we borrowed that from Deborah Kass, who borrowed it from Louise Bourgeois. And I have to say, if you’re wondering how that sentence ends … it ends with this room full of people who have spent a lifetime proving that wrong.”

The first award, honoring Bourgeois, was accepted by Maggie Wright, director of the Easton Foundation, which preserves the artist’s legacy. Later in the evening, the foundation announced that it would sponsor an Art Students League scholarship in 2027 in recognition of how much the school meant to Bourgeois.

Bourgeois began taking classes at the League shortly after arriving in New York in 1938, making drawings, paintings and prints. Deborah Wye, who organized Bourgeois’s 1982 retrospective at MoMA, the museum’s first retrospective of a woman sculptor, recalled, “I remember asking her where she thought her sculpture fit within the tradition of David Smith and Anthony Caro.” The audience laughed along with Wye. “That was where I was in terms of contemporary sculpture. She didn’t answer me immediately, but thought a while and then returned with a question for me. How did I get along with my husband’s ex-wife?” (The audience laughed along with Wye.) Bourgeois’s concerns were personal, Wye explained: jealousy, pain and anger. “She wasn’t going to discuss art-historical traditions. The raw power of her art came from the fact that it was a tool for her, a way of exorcising emotions that plagued her.”

Ambassador Randi Charno Levine introduced Kass, whose work she said she was honored to have in her collection. “Deb’s art does not sit quietly on the wall. It talks back. It makes you laugh and absolutely refuses to be ignored.” Kass, Levine added, had turned pop culture and art into “sharp, generous commentary on power, identity, and who gets to belong.” She pointed to Kass’s unmissable OY/YO sculpture on the Williamsburg waterfront. “People go to work by water taxi in the morning, and it says OY. And when people come home, it says YO.” Kass’s newest work, EVERYBODY EVERYBODY, is now on view at the renovated 92nd Street Y.

Taking the dais, Kass said she was grateful and touched to be honored by the League. She enrolled there at just 14, after saving enough babysitting money for classes and supplies, and took the Long Island Rail Road into the city to study life drawing. After class, she would “prowl” the Museum of Modern Art, discovering artists like Claes Oldenburg and Willem de Kooning and falling completely in love with their work. But something was missing. “What did these great works of art have to do with me? Where were the women artists?” Kass recalled. “Twenty years later, that very question became the subject of my work.” Earlier in the evening, Kass told Observer that she will have an exhibition at the Barnes Foundation in 2028, accompanied by a “kick-ass book.”

The art historian, advisor and curator Natasha Schlesinger introduced the evening’s third honoree, Christine Mack. Schlesinger said Mack established her foundation and residency program in 2023 out of “a desire for human connection and to support artists.”

Accepting her award, Mack thanked her husband for “letting me turn our townhouse into a dorm for artists. He never knows who he’s going to have breakfast with in the morning.” She joked that some artists call her their fairy godmother, while others call her a tiger mom when she reminds them to clean their studios. Pointing to the giant floral spider, Mack said, “I’ve decided I’m more of a spider than a tiger mom.” Bourgeois’s Maman, she noted, symbolizes motherhood, protection, strength and nurturing. “Once you’re part of my web, you are always part of my family.”

Earlier, Mack had told Observer that her Brooklyn-based residency invites emerging artists from around the world to spend two and a half months in New York. She helps them build art-world connections, and many go on to land exhibitions. “I always say New York has that secret sauce, which is energy, connections and opportunity.” As for the League, Mack said, “I love what they do, and I send my artists there for classes. So it’s really fun to be a part of their programming.”

Over a dinner of miso-glazed roasted black cod or filet mignon Maréchale, a live auction of Kass’s 2022 print Nobody Puts Baby in the Corner brought in $32,000, which will fund a scholarship in her name supporting full-time study for women artists. Proceeds from the gala also support Seeds of the League, which brings art education to underserved communities across New York City, and Works in Public, the League’s public sculpture program. The League subsidizes 60 percent of every student’s tuition and awards more than $1.2 million a year in need- and merit-based scholarships.

For dessert, guests drifted back into the Gallery. Over chocolate tarts flecked with gold, Observer caught up with Hall, who emphasized the importance of community. “There’s so much noise in the art world. We want to remind artists that we are a community when everything else seems rudderless.” And it’s a remarkably varied community. “You’ll go into a studio and you’ll see teenagers, billionaires, people on financial aid, famous actors all standing next to each other, teaching each other,” Hall said. “Everyone is equalized, and that’s what I love.”

Christine Mack

Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky

Mathew Goodrich and Randi Levine

Steve Shane

Lindsey Fasano, Stephen Vann, Gregg Kreutz and Christine Su

Piper Bangs

Prez Thomas, Brenda Zlamany and Oona Zlamany

Seth Sikes

Maggie Wright and Sewon Kang

James Little and Fatima Shaik Little

Kelly Graham and Will Fleming

Dasha Bough

Howard Goldfarb, Yasmin Tavakoli, Wesley Moon, Michael Holt, Tyler Banken and Ron Chereskin

Jack Howard Potter

Carolina Edman, Lillian Maunsbach, Jakob Angner and Piper Bangs

Ron Chereskin, Camden Scifres, Seth Sikes and Howard Goldfarb

David Antheus and Harry James Hanson

More in Parties