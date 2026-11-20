November’s marquee sales in New York were, as usual, the talk of the town, but the most impactful paddle raises are arguably the ones that generate fewer headlines and fewer dollars. Held in boisterous ballrooms rather than serious salesrooms, charity auctions often fly under the radar, yet they fund everything from cancer research and museum operations to humanitarian aid. Whether an organization meets its financial goals for the year can depend on who is holding the gavel. Auctioneers who specialize in galas and benefits have to be adept at inspiring generosity. They’re often selling a mixed bag of lots, unlike the highly curated offerings at commercial auctions. And they’re facing crowds that have sat through an evening of awards, speeches and dinners of sometimes-dubious quality—and may have already paid a premium for the privilege.

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Lydia Fenet is one such auctioneer. For more than two decades, she has worked the dais at fundraisers large and small, conducting somewhere between 50 and 80 charity auctions a year for most of her career, including during her tenure as global managing director of strategic partnerships at Christie's. She has headlined some of the most successful fundraising events in the world, including the Naples Winter Wine Festival, Tipping Point, the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Today, in addition to conducting auctions, writing books, podcasting and speaking at events, she runs her own agency, representing a deliberately small, hand-picked roster of “best in class” charity auctioneers in the U.S. and the U.K.

She acknowledges that auctioneering isn’t the easiest occupation. (At the Stand Up for Heroes gala, where she has become a regular and Jon Stewart typically serves as master of ceremonies, he once turned to her and said, “You have the hardest job out of all of us here.” Bruce Springsteen, who was setting up to perform, agreed.) But she’s quick to add that it’s a fun one. “Every auction is different; every crowd’s energy differs, year over year. In my first decade doing this, maybe 800 auctions in, I was improving but I sensed there was still a lot further to go,” Fenet tells Observer. That’s when she had her 10,000-hours moment. “I was a woman, which meant I couldn’t do it the way I’d been trained to do it, but if I really had fun on stage and leaned into the fact that I didn’t look like everyone else—which wasn’t good or bad, it was just different—and really embraced it, it would elevate what I was doing and really make it entertaining for the crowd.”

The years since, she says, have been a complete rush and the fulfillment of a dream that first took shape in college. She was double majoring in history and art history when she read an article about Princess Diana selling her dresses in New York to benefit several AIDS and cancer charities. “I didn’t know anything about the auction world, but I was so enamored with the glamour and the idea of this whole ecosystem outside of what I knew art to be, which at that point I really thought meant art on a museum wall,” she recalls.

So she called Christie’s intern coordinator every day for more than two weeks until she was offered a spot. (“The things you could do before caller ID were amazing.”) Her internship began in the summer of 1998, and she joined the auction house full time in 1999. A decade later, she was heading the strategic partnerships division while running the program that trained Christie’s charity auctioneers. After hours, she worked the crowds at black-tie balls and other philanthropic events. “I’ve always had two lives: the life during the day in the office, which is what people saw, and then this other really fun, glamorous, different job at night,” she says.

That glamorous gig became her main focus only after the pandemic, when a car accident led to spinal fusion surgery and months of recovery. For the first time since her internship, she wasn’t going into the office every day. She could barely sit up for more than an hour or two, which gave her plenty of time to think about what she actually wanted. “I wrote The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You in 2019 and had just published my second book, Claim Your Confidence, which had given me a speaking lane,” she says. “The one thing I will always say is I’m never tired on stage. I never get tired of being an auctioneer, never get tired of rallying a crowd. When I really dug into that, I knew I didn’t want to be at a desk anymore. And you can’t just be an auctioneer for Christie’s—I knew that, too.”

Fenet stepped down from her staff role and spent a year as a Christie’s ambassador, still taking the dais at charity auctions. But when it came time to renew her contract, she couldn’t bring herself to sign it. Around then, she appeared on a podcast with Erika Ayers Badan, then CEO of Barstool Sports, to talk about Claim Your Confidence. “She asked if there was someone who represented me, and I said no, but I’m starting an auctioneering agency. I literally gave her my business plan right there.” It was the first time she had shared the idea with anyone. “She asked, ‘Do you want me to take it out?’ I said, ‘No, but when does this run?’ She told me three weeks.” The day before the episode aired, Fenet cut ties with Christie’s. The next morning, she launched her agency.

The Lydia Fenet Agency (LFA) addresses a problem she had been mulling over for years. Organizations would spend a year or more planning a gala, down to the flowers and napkins, and then call just a week or two beforehand looking for an auctioneer. “The reality is most fine art auctioneers don’t really like being charity auctioneers. It’s a wildly different skill,” she explains. “The charity auctioneer is the only person the audience feels comfortable talking over during a gala. You have about five seconds when you get on that stage to get their attention, and once you have it, you cannot let it go. In a room of a thousand people, you probably have 40 people who are going to raise their hand, but it has to be a show for everyone.”

LFA launched in August 2023 with three auctioneers Fenet had trained at Christie’s. Within eight months, she had six. Today she has 16: two in the U.K. and the rest spread across the East Coast, the West Coast and Texas. Notably, not all of them come from the auction world. Her roster includes an opera singer, an improv performer and a former news anchor.

Confidence is, of course, a big part of success in this field, and Fenet, who is poised and self-assured, firmly believes it’s a skill anyone can develop. “I was not naturally good at this,” she insists, though that’s hard to believe when you watch her in action. The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You was inspired by the women who approached her after she stepped off stage to ask how she did it, insisting they never could. Claim Your Confidence argues that confidence, once trained, will hold up through whatever comes. The books opened the door to speaking engagements, and she now keeps several keynotes in her back pocket, including “The Art of Selling” and “Own the Room,” which adapt lessons she has learned at the rostrum for anyone addressing a crowd.

Asked what has changed over the course of her career, she points to the charity auction’s rise from afterthought to main event. “Organizations need the money, especially with government budget cuts,” she says. “I got on stage the night the Dow was down 2,000 points for a cause that had just received a massive cut. The CEO asked me, ‘What do I do?’ And I said, you get on that stage and you tell them what you need, and we get it. And we did. That’s the beauty of America—you can make that ask and people will rise to the occasion.”

Evenings like that have shaped how Fenet sees the world more broadly. Whether she’s working with one of the world’s largest organizations or a small neighborhood nonprofit, she sees goodness in action every time. “People will say the world is ending and I’m here thinking, you don’t see what I get to see from that stage,” she says.

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