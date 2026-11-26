In the attic studio of Misha Japanwala’s New Jersey home lay the cast for the shoulder plate she designed for Helen of Troy, played by Lupita Nyong’o in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Every pore and hair follicle was captured in the moment of molding, then layered with copper, brass and paint to evoke the gravity of a Spartan artifact. On the studio walls hung sculptures of unadorned torsos, breasts and nipples, some painted blue, magenta or yellow, others finished with metallic patinas. Beneath the worktable, itself covered in casts of soft golden bellies the size of dinner plates, the hollow shells of other cast torsos had piled up like eggshells.

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Therein lies the core of Japanwala’s practice—radical shamelessness, or “بے غیرتی (beghairati)”—which she brought to bear on one of the most mythologized and objectified female bodies of the past 3,000 years, drawing on her studies of the many bodies depicted in Mohenjo-daro artifacts from the Indus Valley Civilization. For Nyong’o’s pieces, what Japanwala most wanted to make visible was the texture of the skin, the tactile evidence of humanity that made the character beautiful. She met the enormity of the opportunity with the literal impression of her practice.

One might say Japanwala’s mediums are the silicone molds she uses on her models or the paint she chooses to finish a piece. But holding the shoulder plate she cast from her own body as a trial run for the Herculean commission, one senses that this is the closest anyone can come to time travel. The veil thins, and it feels like greeting a friend from the past. If Japanwala accepts the title of artist but refuses that of sculptor, then her medium is the moment. Once a stranger disrobes in her studio and presses into a mold, each piece fixes a single second in a cast body that, paradoxically, becomes timeless. Observer caught up with Japanwala

How did you approach translating South Asian material memory into a blockbuster Hollywood interpretation of a Western canonical figure, especially one that has long been considered the feminine ideal? What did you want to make visible in this particular Helen?

Texture. Imperfection. Humanness. The iconic costume designer Ellen Mirojnick had a very specific brief and vision for what these pieces should be. Timeless, tangible. That very specific vision and brief still gave me the room to suggest what I know how to do best.

The fact that Nolan’s Helen of Troy had a facial scar—I had no idea that would be part of the character’s story, and it couldn’t have been more perfect in terms of how I have been very intimately engaged in the studio with the depiction of so-called imperfection.

To make pieces for a character who has been carrying the weight of this title of the most beautiful woman, and to carry those flaws as well, asks and answers what it means for someone to be considered beautiful.

Beyond the pieces, it was incredibly special as an independent Pakistani woman artist to be asked to collaborate on a project of this scale. Pursuing the arts is not often prioritized financially or culturally in Pakistan, which is ironic for a region and a culture that has always been deeply rooted in art and craft. I received messages from women saying, “I feel proud as a Pakistani woman.” The power of this work went beyond the film.

You don’t call yourself a sculptor. Why not?

“Documentarian” is a better term for me. The term “sculptor” is difficult for me to fully embrace because sculptors create something that didn’t previously exist. What I’m doing is capturing someone’s body, exactly as it is.

Do you consider your pieces art only because you believe they are entirely truthful?

I think that’s part of why I consider them art. There is this idea that our bodies carry details and features that we have been taught to feel ashamed about; those are the elements that I try to make sure are visible. Taking those details and letting them be is, I think, an important rewiring for people.

[Indicating a blue torso set against the living room wall] This was an amazing woman that responded to an open call that I put out, inviting people to come into the studio and release shame that they had been carrying in their body. She had to have one of her nipples removed in a medical procedure. She had to breastfeed her two children from only one side, and this kind of body was not something that she had seen reflected in art and mainstream media and fashion imagery.

It was a really special molding session, because she took a tripod out of her bag and set it up right in front of the chair where we were molding. She wanted to record it and go home and show her daughter. It’s those kinds of experiences that reveal how necessary this art feels.

There’s so much responsibility that you’re willing to assume in mirroring someone’s own body back to them in a way that they can accept. How do you make people comfortable enough to disrobe and be molded, and do you consider those approaches part of the practice?

Definitely. I’ve had many people reflect deeply, even after 10-minute nipple molding sessions, as they’re putting their clothes back on, and tell me that it felt like relief, like a therapy session, which is the best compliment I could receive through my work.

My studio is in my attic. You have to walk through my home to get there. So I sit down with them on the couch, have some coffee or some tea and chat, and then we go up to the studio. It shows up in the work.

Even a documentarian has a lens. For you, that lens is shamelessness: acknowledging shame, then using it to move forward. What comes after that point?

I fully relinquish control of what the other person’s journey is beyond that point. And that is nerve-racking. But what happens beyond that is this: the creation of a community that collectively rejects shame in this way. I like to say that I’m building a library of shamelessness. The ability to release shame does not happen in a vacuum.

If shame is rooted in the lack of ability to control and steer toward an ideal, do you see your work as an acknowledgment and relinquishing of control?

I think that’s part of it, but I do think releasing shame provides the space to allow your body to exist in a way that refuses to meet the conditions that are forcibly placed on our bodies by systems and people around us.

I think that’s something that I continue to learn: just how sinister and dangerous shame is. On one hand, people sometimes see the work, and they see shamelessness again and again and think it seems frivolous, self-indulgent. But there are so many experiences and conversations that I have had in these years of working on my practice that have shown me that it is so much more legitimate than that.

I did a walkthrough of my most recent show with Hannah Traore Gallery with this group from Queens, South Asian Youth Action, and there was this Pakistani American woman who picked a piece that reminded her of her grandmother, who died from complications of breast cancer because she was too ashamed to tell anybody about it, so she didn’t go to the doctor. She didn’t even tell the people around her in her family because she was too ashamed. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

But as we’re talking about such heaviness, I also want to talk about how I think this practice has a lightness and a joy and a celebration to it as well. At this very show where we’re crying together, people are walking in and smiling and laughing, seeing these bodies in these mad, bright colors, and there is an insistence of joy and celebration in this work that I know is necessary.

You’ve been accepted to the Silver Art Projects residency program in Manhattan. What will you be working on there?

For the past couple of years, I have been considering the idea of capturing wardrobe malfunctions happening in real time as the focus for my next body of work. It’s a continuation of documenting bodies while reaching deeper into my fashion roots. And growing up in Pakistan, a wardrobe malfunction happening was a little specialized site of shaming on the body. A bra strap showing through a neckline, nipples showing through a shirt; that’s shameful, right? Well, the existence of a bra strap is a suggestion that you have breasts. Again, ways to control and shame the body crop up with the physical suggestion of existence. I’m really excited to explore the reformation of that idea.

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