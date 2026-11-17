Founded in 1993 by the nonprofit Hellenic Art Galleries Association, Art Athina is one of the oldest contemporary art fairs in Europe. This year’s edition showcased the contemporary Greek scene and highlighted Athens as a vibrant cultural hub beyond its ouzeris, open-air summer cinemas, antifascist graffiti and bitter orange trees. The city’s gallery scene is burgeoning, and the Athens Biennale, curated by the São Paulo-based Thiago de Paula Souza, is set to run from April to June.

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Set against wonderfully temperate weather, this edition of the fair changed both its timing and its venue. It moved from September to November and relocated to Onassis Ready, a restored factory in Rentis, an industrial no-man’s-land of warehouses, while its former home, the Zappeion Megaron, undergoes a multiyear renovation. Antonis Kourkoulos, Art Athina’s general director, described the shift as going “from Pentelic marble to exposed concrete.” The new space required a new floor plan and, Kourkoulos added, “rethinking the floor plan is the most important thing at a fair, because you change the positions and connections with all the exhibitors.”

Of the 60 galleries, spread across a design sector and a project space sector in addition to the main fair, a mere five came from outside Greece, hailing from Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates. Still, Kourkoulos told Observer, “in the past years since documenta [in 2017], the Athenian scene has flourished a lot. Many international artists have come to stay in Athens because the rent is cheap and life is beautiful.” Indeed, the fair’s international character comes from its artists rather than its galleries. “We cannot have more international galleries because Art Athina belongs to the Greek art association. It is like a union… so the members of the association are taking part in Art Athina and the booths that are left are being spread to the galleries from abroad.”

Kourkoulos added: “because we are quite a regional fair, Art Athina is a mirror of the Athenian scene, so the fair grows with the scene and the scene is affected by Art Athina.”

The Breeder has taken part in Art Athina for almost 20 years. When it opened in 2002, the landscape was “very local and visibility was limited, due to the lack of galleries taking risks,” co-founder and artistic director George Vamvakidis told Observer. Its ongoing participation in the fair is part of a “continuous effort to support and give agency to artists producing today in the city—a city dominated by its ancient glorious history.” Of all the fairs the gallery attends, which include Frieze London and Frieze Seoul as well as Art Basel in Basel and Qatar, Art Athina is “the fair that reflects most the [losses] and wins of the city and its residents over the years, in a way that’s very charged and charming.” At the same time, The Breeder remains committed to presenting Greek artists at international fairs.

Prices ranged from €5,000 to €35,000, and its works by Margarita Myrogianni, who currently has a solo show at the gallery, sold out. On the local market, Vamvakidis said, “it’s generally a very successful fair, business-wise, if you can tap into the idiosyncratic taste of the Athenian collectors.”

Ninetto, a two-year-old gallery taking part in Art Athina for the second time, showed the 28-year-old American artist Grant Fryc, whose “cinematic” work the French-born dealer Romain Bitton discovered through friends. Bitton invited Fryc to do a residency in the space above the gallery, an offer he makes to every artist he exhibits. As a result, Ninetto tends to bring in more international artists than local ones. (Last year, Ninetto presented a duo show of paintings by New York-based artist Alexander Lee Page and sculptures by the Greek artist Kostis Velonis.) Fryc’s oak-framed oil-on-canvas paintings depict everyday Mediterranean objets, including an Italian moka pot and a Greek skoupaki (dustpan). They were priced at €1,500-7,000 and sold well. “It’s a very low-key and healthy fair,” Bitton said. “We all know each other; it’s a small city.” Ninetto plans to take part in Paris fairs in the future.

Akwa Ibom, Melas Martinos and Radio Athènes jointly presented the estate of Christos Tzivelos, who was active mainly in the 1980s and early 1990s. Tzivelos studied in Paris and assisted the Greek kinetic sculptor Takis before dying young in 1995. The booth precisely recreated an installation first shown at Art Athina in 1994: an ensemble of rusted steel and resin with a light fixture whose wiring ran beneath flat plates. The unique components were sold individually, priced at €25,000-38,000. “We did it because it was a good opportunity to show the work exactly as it was designed to be shown 32 years ago,” said Andreas Melas of Melas Martinos, which operates on a project-by-project basis and currently has a show on view by the Argentine-Swiss painter Vivian Suter. Of Athens more generally, Melas told Observer that “it’s an evolving ecosystem; it’s quite exciting. There’s space for experimentation—you can do things here you maybe couldn’t do in bigger, more expensive cities.”

This was the first ever fair for Athens | Geneva, a gallery in the Kypseli neighborhood that opened only a few months ago after three years of planning. Its booth, with works priced at €600-11,000, featured six artists. Among the works were archival pigment prints by Chinese-American artist Shen Wei, an organic resin sculpture in an acrylic vitrine by New York-based, French-born artist Loup Sarion and a small figurative oil and acrylic panel by London-based Tamara Dubnyckyj.

The gallery’s name reflects the roots of its two founders, the Greek Petros Chrisostomou and the Swiss Victorine van Zanten. (“His name can’t be [pronounced] in Switzerland; my name can’t be [pronounced] in Greece,” van Zanten noted.) The space is conceived as “a journey, or an exchange, between those two places.” Chrisostomou is eager to “bring artists from other countries to connect with the Greek art scene and community here,” especially since the gallery, like Ninetto, hosts residencies: “it’s a studio away from the artist’s typical environment.” He added, “Likewise, we can bring Greek artists to Switzerland.”

Athens | Geneva is a newcomer, but Chrisostomou kept following the Athens scene even after he moved to New York. “A lot of foreign artists are moving here,” he said, echoing Kourkoulos. “It almost seems like the new Berlin, or something.” Athens’s pull is growing, Chrisostomou said, because “people who have moved from other large art centers of the world now feel that Athens is a much more energetic and optimistic place to be.”

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