Christie's capped a multibillion-dollar week across the major auction houses with its 21st Century Evening Sale on Thursday, Nov. 19, achieving a respectable $145.9 million across 56 lots. Befitting the week, single-owner consignments drove the night: 20 lots from the Antonio Homem Sonnabend collection and 10 from legendary patron and collector Agnes Gund, sold to benefit the Gund Art Foundation. There were two withdrawals ahead of the sale—Jeff Koons’s 1988 Wild Boy and Puppy from the Sonnabend collection and an Ed Ruscha estimated at $4-6 million—but it ultimately closed at 91 percent sold by lot and 92 percent by value.

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The evening’s top lot was Jean-Michel Basquiat’s electric orange 1983 canvas Untitled (Leonardo and His Five Grotesque Heads). Opening at $23 million, it immediately drew multiple telephone bids, with Alex Rotter among those pushing the price higher. The work eventually hammered at $28 million ($32.9 million with buyer’s premium) via Ana Maria Celis. Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s grotesque heads, a series of ink sketches of exaggerated physiognomies from the late 15th and early 16th Centuries, the painting last sold at Sotheby’s in 2005 for $1.16 million.

Every other Sonnabend lot also sold, if not always within estimate, and after the Koons withdrawal, the group brought in a combined $41.9 million. With the selections sold earlier this fall in New York, London and Paris, the collection has now realized $56.4 million in total. Antonio Homem Sonnabend, the adopted son of Ileana Sonnabend, worked alongside her and her husband, Michael Sonnabend, for decades at the Sonnabend Gallery and inherited many of the works she collected directly from artists.

Last year, the Sonnabend Collection Mantova opened in the historic Palazzo della Ragione in Mantua, Italy. Two of the group’s highlights at Christie’s—Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Can (Turkey Noodle) and Roy Lichtenstein’s Large Spool (1963)—were sold directly by the Sonnabend Collection Foundation to establish an endowment for its future activities. One fared better than the other. From a $5 million opening bid, the Warhol drew competition over the phones, hammering at $7.3 million, within its $6-8 million estimate, to reach $9 million with fees. An iconic image from Warhol’s history-making 1962 series, it carries an exhibition history that attests to its importance in his oeuvre. But Lichtenstein’s black-and-white Pop work had less luck despite the artist’s recent institutional momentum, selling below estimate for $8.7 million.

Opening the night was Roy Lichtenstein’s Small Wall Explosion, which hammered on the phone at $620,000, within its $500,000-700,000 estimate ($800,000 with premium). Widely exhibited, it was acquired by Sonnabend from Castelli in 1965, the year it was made. At lot two, John Baldessari’s cinematic Arrive (With Motives and Reasons), acquired directly from the artist, sold around its high estimate to its third-party guarantor, as did Ashley Bickerton’s Commercial Piece #3. Described as a sculpture “with sponsors,” it belongs to a body of work for which Bickerton sold the surfaces of his wall-mounted constructions to commercial advertisers. The result was an entire economy involving two galleries (Sonnabend among them), two Parisian fashion houses, a design firm, two banks, an art consultancy, a New York hotel and Jeff Koons, who was involved in “completing” this piece.

Koons’s Hulk (Friends) hammered below its $3.5-5.5 million estimate but still sold for $4.146 million with premium, more than the $3 million apiece Gagosian reportedly asked for the artist’s Hulk sculptures at Frieze in 2025. The work carries an extensive exhibition history and was last shown in “Jeff Koons: Lost in America” at Qatar Museums’ Al Riwaq Gallery in 2021-22.

More Warhols followed; Sonnabend was among the dealers most responsible for introducing Warhol and American Pop to European audiences. The Kiss (Bela Lugosi), acquired directly from the artist, gained particular momentum in a prolonged bidding war before selling for $4.6 million with fees after an estimate of $3-5 million.

Results for other postwar heavyweights offered a mixed picture, with bidding that felt measured and several works missing their low estimates. Cy Twombly’s Untitled was among the stronger performers, hammering just above its $1.5 million low estimate to reach $2 million with fees.

Robert Rauschenberg’s Untitled (Collage with Cuff), by contrast, drew few bids and sold, most likely to its guarantor, at a $700,000 hammer, short of its $1-1.5 million estimate. Jasper Johns’s Numbers, a historically significant work shown in the artist’s landmark 1958 exhibition “Jasper Johns: Paintings” at Leo Castelli Gallery, also attracted restrained bidding, inching its way to a $2.6 million hammer, below its $3 million low estimate, before the buyer’s premium brought the final price to $3.3 million.

Another Rauschenberg, Untitled, likewise struggled, hammering at $1.4 million, below its $2-3 million estimate. Johns’s Hook followed a similar trajectory: a $650,000 hammer translated into $832,000 with fees, barely reaching the low end of its $800,000-1.2 million estimate.

Anselm Kiefer’s Wege VII fared better, hammering at $550,000, squarely within its $400,000-600,000 estimate. Giovanni Anselmo’s historically important Per un’incisione di indefinite migliaia di anni, however, hammered at $90,000, well below its $200,000-300,000 estimate.

A work by Hiroshi Sugimoto, whose practice has drawn considerable institutional attention this year, culminating in a career-spanning survey at the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, opened at $160,000 and hammered at $280,000, comfortably within its $200,000-300,000 estimate. And a Jean Prouvé piece offered one of the more spirited moments, as his ‘Centrale’ (‘Trapèze’) Table, Petit Modèle, circa 1956, hammered at $1.3 million, well above its $700,000-1 million estimate, a sign of the continued growth in demand for 20th-century design.

From there, the late Agnes Gund’s collection achieved $25.7 million in total. Leading the group was Vija Celmins’s Untitled (Ocean), which opened at $4 million and quickly inspired a spirited competition between a telephone bidder in Asia and a woman in the room, who eventually secured the work at a $5.75 million hammer. The canvas was included in the major Celmins survey that traveled from SFMOMA to the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto and the Met in New York from 2018 to 2020.

But the group opened with a work by Robert Ryman, which sold above its high estimate for $3.7 million with premium, unsurprising given its provenance and its status as a signature example of the artist’s monochrome practice. It was included in the artist’s 1993-94 survey, which traveled to the Tate Gallery, MoMA, Madrid’s Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, SFMOMA and Minneapolis’s Walker Art Center. Next came Alexander Calder’s The Eye in the Black, an elegant mobile installed in the Rotunda for the artist’s 1964-65 exhibition at the Guggenheim. It hammered around its low estimate, selling for $3.5 million with fees. Roy Lichtenstein’s Artist’s Studio with Model (Study), which Gund acquired from Castelli in 1989, found a buyer just above its low estimate, at $1.216 million with fees.

Bidding for the first Gold Painting by Robert Rauschenberg to come to auction in 30 years advanced in $50,000 increments, carrying it past its high estimate to $2.2 million with fees. The pace slowed for a work by Ellsworth Kelly, which sold below estimate, while the group’s Cy Twombly exceeded its high estimate, reaching $3.5 million. The room and the phones came back into play for a Roy Lichtenstein lamp, which hammered above estimate at $1.6 million. And Cindy Sherman’s Untitled Film Still #5 also exceeded expectations, selling for $409,600, more than double its low estimate. Gund acquired it at Sotheby’s New York on Nov. 14, 2000, for $87,000.

The last lot of the group was a Jim Nutt painting that Gund reportedly called her Mona Lisa. Pursued by multiple bidders, it hammered at $850,000 against a $250,000-350,000 estimate, reaching $1.1 million with fees, setting a new auction record for the artist.

Beyond the major consignments, other strong results came from more or less expected contemporary stars. Joseph Yaeger’s Intuition means to guard (2022) was an early standout; demand remains strong for the artist, fresh off his debut show at Gladstone with a standing waiting list on the primary market. Opening at $100,000, the uncanny watercolor on gesso climbed to $260,000, more than double its low estimate.

Peter Doig’s Road to Zermatt, an evocative snow scene, opened at $600,000, just below its $700,000 low estimate, and advanced to a $950,000 hammer. But the mood was considerably less buoyant for a Gerhard Richter from Marian Goodman’s collection. Bidding opened at $5 million but stalled, and the work was passed.

David Hockney’s Purple Potted Flower brought an above-estimate $2.99 million, and a second Richter, this time an Abstraktes Bild, fared considerably better than the first. With competition from a telephone bidder in Asia, it reached a $7.9 million hammer ($9.4 million with fees). Another Vija Celmins, Night Sky #21, achieved $4.5 million.

Nicolas Party’s Landscape inspired less interest than his work has in the past, selling at the low end of its estimate for $2.56 million with fees, likely to its guarantor. William Eggleston’s complete Los Alamos portfolio, estimated at $1.5-2 million, failed to find a buyer, a somewhat surprising pass given that Phillips set a new auction record for the artist less than two years ago. In March 2025, the 101-print portfolio from the collection of master printers Guy Stricherz and Irene Malli sold for $1.9 million—the most ever paid for an Eggleston at auction.

There was no shortage of appetite, however, for artists whose markets have been gaining traction. Antonio Santín’s Trampolín (2025), a meticulously painted carpet emblematic of his painstaking, almost architectural approach, climbed to a $380,000 hammer ($486,400 with fees) against a $100,000-150,000 estimate, setting a new auction record for the artist. Santín’s practice has grown so demanding in scale and execution that his Madrid studio now houses an entire team working on these elaborate compositions.

Activity also confirmed the strength of Colombian artist Olga de Amaral‘s market, as Dos mitades III sold for $1.13 million, well above a $500,000-700,000 estimate. The consignor acquired it from Nohra Haime Gallery in New York in 2012, when her market occupied a very different price range.

A rare lifetime print by Ana Mendieta, El laberinto de la vida (The Labyrinth of Life) (1982), attracted competitive bidding and sold to a telephone bidder for $320,000, against a $150,000-200,000 estimate. The result comes as her Tate Modern exhibition draws to a close and MoMA has announced a major presentation of her work for 2027.

Yoshitomo Nara’s Miss Forest / Dark Night also generated prolonged bidding, reaching a $670,000 hammer and $857,600 with fees, though it fell short of its $1 million low estimate. A purple pumpkin sculpture by Yayoi Kusama followed and went unsold, despite the record set by an early Kusama canvas earlier in the week.

The final lot produced one of the evening’s most striking results. Julia Jo’s One Fell Swoop, a large-scale abstraction painted this year and offered to benefit the Coalition for the Homeless, sparked a bidding frenzy the moment it was announced. Against an estimate of just $30,000-50,000, it soared to a $320,000 hammer, or $409,600 with fees—more than 13 times its low estimate to set a new auction record for the Brooklyn-based artist. The result did not come entirely out of the blue. Just days earlier, at the ADAA Fair, Charles Moffett sold all four of Jo’s new abstractions for $30,000-40,000 each, and her show earlier this year sold out.

All in all, it was a week of recalibrations, with results largely meeting or just falling short of expectations. Many lots drew no more than two or three bidders, and some attracted only a single bid from a guarantor, far from the competitive frenzy that drives prices higher in stronger economic moments. The caliber of the consignments secured the week’s billion-dollar headlines, but the bidding revealed a more measured market, in which demand was rarely strong enough to push results significantly beyond expectations.

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