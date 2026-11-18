On the second day of New York’s November marquee auction week, all eyes turned to the museum-grade lineup at Rockefeller Center, courtesy of the high-profile single-owner consignments Christie’s secured this season. The 20th Century Evening Sale, in particular, featured the Herbert Lust collection, works deaccessioned by the Whitney Museum, the collection of music producer Clive Davis and a selection from Jeff Koons’s holdings, along with a number of standalone star lots. It met expectations, closing at $627 million against a pre-sale estimate of $511-743 million that was adjusted after five works were withdrawn. Ninety-two percent of lots sold (95 percent by value).

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But as successful as Christie’s evening was, it did not get off to the best start. Hours before the sale, the auction house withdrew Frida Kahlo’s small 1952 canvas Congreso de los pueblos por la paz (Congress of the Peoples for Peace), which had a pre-sale estimate of $2-3.5 million. The painting was reportedly included in the trust Diego Rivera created for Casa Azul after Kahlo’s death in 1954, and campaigners argued it could not legally leave Mexico while levying accusations that the country’s cultural authorities had failed to protect the painting.

(Christie’s was not the only major house facing legal trouble over consignments this week. Just 24 hours before its once-in-a-century Blaquier sale, Sotheby’s was still trying to reach a settlement with the Fischer heirs over its $180 million Van Gogh star lot.)

The 20th Century Evening Sale opened with a remarkable selection from the collection of banker, author and scholar Herbert Lust, known for his close friendships with artists and, in particular, his lifelong bond with Alberto Giacometti. Brought to Christie’s by The Fine Art Group, the estate’s star lot, Giacometti’s Figure, demi-grandeur (no. 2), tested the open market without reserve, carrying a $20-30 million estimate. “It’s such a great piece that it will sell for what it’s worth—you let the market make the price,” Philip Hoffmann, The Fine Art Group’s founder and CEO, told Observer ahead of the sale. Lust acquired the work in 1970 from Joseph R. Shapiro, who bought it from the legendary Pierre Matisse in 1949. It triggered a flurry of activity across multiple phones as soon as the lot opened. Bidding quickly reached $14 million, with interest coming from “many places,” before stalling as the buyers’ initial excitement gave way to more rational calculation. From there it moved slowly but steadily, phone after phone and region after region, before hammering at $22 million, or $25.9 million including fees, with a phone bidder.

But the next few lots closed below estimate. Mary Bauermeister’s work opened at $58,000 and hammered quickly at $128,000, well short of its $200,000-300,000 estimate, suggesting the market for the artist still needs to be built. A Robert Indiana also fell short, hammering at $700,000 on the phone, and a Roberto Matta hammered at $650,000, reaching its low estimate only with the buyer’s premium. In between, a colorful Frank Stella went unsold. Hans Bellmer’s Jointure de boules (La Poupée) initially sparked more interest, but it, too, sold below its $1.5 million low estimate. Quality was not the issue. Here again the artist may simply be too far from blue-chip status to attract a broader audience, despite the visionary quality of his work.

A rare Alexander Calder standing mobile, which Lust acquired in 1984, opened at $2 million and sold in the room for $5.2 million, against an estimate of $4-6 million. A Yves Tanguy, one of Lust’s earliest purchases, acquired in 1959, generated more interest. Contested across multiple phones, it rapidly surpassed its estimate to hammer at $4.6 million, or $5.7 million including fees. The final lot from the Lust collection, a cosmic Isamu Noguchi acquired in 1971, sold in the room at the middle of its estimate. A woman in the room refused to give up, returning bid after bid as the auctioneer urged, “I really need to sell it”; the hammer ultimately fell at $1.2 million.

A string of highlights followed. A superb red Mark Rothko, which debuted in Marlborough’s posthumous exhibition in 1971, sold much more quickly, hammering at $11.5 million with Michael Baptist on the phone.

But the sale’s signature moment came when a highly anticipated Wassily Kandinsky abstraction hit the dais. Formerly in the Schwarz and Guggenheim collections, the work had never appeared at auction before. After a $54 million opener, bidding climbed swiftly in $1 million increments, with Alex Rotter on the phone, hammering at $74 million ($85.8 million including fees) and setting a new auction record for the artist. The seller was the Lebanese-American Nahmad family dynasty, which acquired the canvas from Boston collectors Sandra and David Bakalar in 1986 for a reported $1.1 million.

A Cubist Picasso watercolor comfortably met its estimate, selling for $5 million, followed by Wifredo Lam’s Ogue Orisa (Eggue Orissa, l’herbe des dieux). Fresh from last year’s acclaimed MoMA survey “When I Don’t Sleep, I Dream,” the work hammered at $9.5 million and set a new auction record for the artist at $11.6 million with buyer’s premium. (That buyer was Gary Nader, and the work will be on view at Gary Nader Art Centre as part of “Lam Basquiat Songye” during Miami Art Week.) Ogue Orisa was painted in the same period as The Jungle, Lam’s famous canvas in MoMA’s collection, and was one of 13 paintings—including The Jungle—that the artist showed in his second exhibition at Pierre Matisse Gallery in New York in June 1944. The consignors acquired it at Sotheby’s New York in 1997 for $1,322,500.

At her final auction after three decades at Christie’s, Giovanna Bertazzoni came close to closing the sale of Auguste Rodin’s Le Penseur, taille de la porte dit “moyen modèle” at $5 million, until her French colleague Edmond Francey pushed it to $7.9 million including fees, more than double its high estimate.

Claude Monet’s Champ d’avoine et coquelicots, originally acquired at Acquavella, surpassed its estimate to sell for $25.9 million. A de Kooning deaccessioned by the Whitney Museum nearly hammered at $8 million before a phone bid pushed it to $9 million, still well below its $12 million low estimate.

The evening’s cover lot, Gustav Klimt’s bucolic Austrian landscape from his floral period, was vied for by Max Carter and Alex Rotter in a nerve-racking exchange lasting just under five minutes, with bids advancing in $500,000 increments to hammer at $71 million ($82.3 million including the premium). Included in many of the artist’s major retrospectives and on long-term loan to the Leopold Museum until last year, the canvas had been acquired at Sotheby’s New York in 1997 for $14.7 million, then a record for the artist. The new result represents a 5.6-fold increase.

A Henry Moore drew a few bids but failed to find a buyer, stalling at $8.3 million. Later in the sale, another Moore sculpture, Mother and Child, sold within estimate for $1.9 million, while Fernando Botero’s Horse sold for $5.24 million, setting a new auction record for the artist.

Picasso’s portrait of Dora Maar hammered at its $25 million low estimate. Le Baiser, another iconic Picasso that may have looked especially familiar to New Yorkers after its recent appearance in Gagosian’s exhibition “Picasso: Tête-à-Tête,” nearly hammered at around the same price. The auctioneer then coaxed a bidder in the room to step in—“You’re next, if you’re a good adviser,” he joked—and the work sold for $31.1 million. Another Tête de femme sold for $7.4 million immediately afterward. Le Baiser and Tête de femme both came from Heroes and Lovers, an evocatively titled group of works owned by the artist Jeff Koons.

The group also included a painting by Cornelis van Haarlem, long on loan to the Met, which sold for $13.9 million, and a Gothic wooden sculpture of Saint Catherine that sold within estimate for $5.6 million. From there, the bidding war between two Asian specialists for Monet’s La berge du Petit-Gennevilliers seemed never-ending. After a good 10 minutes, the work finally reached its high estimate, selling for $12.7 million on the phone. But a Joan Mitchell was passed at $7.5 million—the third casualty of the night. Meanwhile, Matisse’s Nu au châle vert (Nu couché, bras gauche replié), recently shown in Acquavella’s 2026 exhibition “Matisse: The Pursuit of Harmony,” sold for $21.3 million. And Georgia O’Keeffe’s New Mexico landscape Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I, a canvas recently rediscovered in an East Village apartment closet, quickly fetched $4.8 million on its return to the market.

Spirited bidding also greeted Domenico Gnoli’s close-up of a brassiere, Soutien-gorge, which hammered at $3.6 million to a bidder in the room, reaching $4.51 million including fees, well above its $2.8 million high estimate. Last seen in the Fondazione Prada’s extensive Gnoli exhibition in Milan in 2021-22, the painting had been acquired at Sotheby’s London on July 2, 1998, for an undisclosed price. When it last appeared at auction before that, in 1988, it sold for $210,700 at Champin.

Then came the collection of Clive Davis, the American music executive, record producer and four-time Grammy Award winner best known for his extraordinary influence on the music industry. He was also a collector with a gift for recognizing talent and artistic significance across generations and genres. The seven-lot group opened with a Basquiat that met its estimate, achieving $6.2 million. An electric Andy Warhol portrait of the late David Hockney, included in the artist’s survey at MoMA, followed at $4 million, while Hockney’s Yorkshire landscape closed at $6.8 million. Another highlight, Warhol’s iconic portrait of Aretha Franklin, sold for $4 million, surpassing its $2-3 million estimate, as did Botero’s take on van Eyck’s famous Arnolfini Portrait, which achieved $2 million including fees.

An hour and a half into the sale, auctioneer Adrien Meyer was still going strong. Another high point came when Joan Miró’s sculpture Femme, monument fetched $11.8 million against an estimate of $5-7 million. It was consigned by a charitable organization, with proceeds benefiting the Peter G. Peterson Institute for International Economics. Other results above estimate included a $3.6 million Lyonel Feininger (est. $1-1.5 million); a Henri Fantin-Latour flower bouquet at $2.4 million (est. $1.2-1.5 million); and Diego Rivera’s recently resurfaced Vendedora de flores, de Tehuantepec (1929), which fetched $9.99 million.

The final minutes proceeded largely within estimate, with a few casualties, some more unexpected than others. These included a group of seven works by Pollock; Matisse’s Orientalist odalisque Jeune femme fardée à l’orientale (La Bayadère), estimated at $5-7 million; Modigliani’s half-length portrait Beatrice Hastings assise (also with an estimate of $5-7 million); and a Léger from the collection of Wilma (Billie) and Laurence Tisch.

At the conclusion of the sale, Christie’s year-to-date total for its 20th and 21st Century Art category in the Americas had surpassed the category’s full-year 2025 total. “Pretty solid results across the board, with a few spectacular and unexpected ones,” said Hoffmann, whose Fine Art Group brought consignments worth around $100 million total to this year’s marquee week auctions. Fewer guaranteed lots ended up with their guarantors, and he pointed to that as a sign that the market is 10 to 30 percent stronger than it was two years ago.

A solid showing by Phillips earlier in the day

Phillips closed its $104.4 million Modern & Contemporary Art Evening Sale with a 95 percent sell-through rate across 22 lots, with a single work by Anselm Kiefer going unsold and one withdrawal. Nearly 90 percent of the works that hit the block on Nov. 17 had never been offered at auction, and many came from esteemed private collections where they had remained for decades.

Attention before and during the sale was pointed squarely at the sale’s star lot, Amedeo Modigliani’s museum-grade Tête, which came to the rostrum with a $28-35 million estimate after spending decades in the same Canadian collection. Opening at $18 million after a world tour of Phillips locations, the work was fiercely pursued by a phone bidder in India, who secured it after a 10-minute battle that resulted in a $38.2 million hammer ($44.6 million with fees). Widely exhibited in museums around the world, the work was last shown publicly in the Jewish Museum’s “Modigliani Unmasked” in 2017.

T sale opened with a work by Miyoko Ito, a Japanese American artist who brought a Japanese sensibility to Chicago Imagism and has recently been reassessed, which sold within estimate for $240,000. More action across the phones greeted Joseph Yaeger’s highly sought-after 2021 watercolor on gesso My Determinate, originally acquired from an early exhibition at Project Native Informant in London. Yet it still hammered at only $260,000, well below the artist’s recent record set at Phillips London in October—£645,000/$856,200—and despite the recent waiting-list exhibition at Gladstone, on view until last month.

Claude Monet’s Giverny-period La Maison dans les roses hammered within estimate, edging past its high estimate to sell for $4.04 million with fees. The consignor originally acquired it in 2006 from a private collection in Europe. And after two decades in the same Connecticut collection, Helen Frankenthaler’s emerald Seabreeze drew steady bidding and found a new owner at $4.5 million. (A few lots later, another Frankenthaler, Peacock Alley, sold for $2.7 million.) But Frank Stella’s signature 1963 Port Tampa City, last seen in Mnuchin Gallery’s 2024 exhibition devoted to the artist, barely met its low estimate, selling for $3.5 million. Agnes Martin’s late, candid grid from her New Mexico period settled quickly against a guarantee at its $3.5 million low estimate ($4.4 million including fees), while an online bidder in Tel Aviv pushed a Clyfford Still to $5.2 million.

Among the evening’s other top lots, Alexander Calder’s Snow Flurry, May 14, consigned by a descendant of Brazilian collector Vera Pedrosa, hammered at its high estimate, selling for $7.4 million, while François-Xavier Lalanne’s Babouin easily achieved $2.7 million.

Hockney’s David, Celia, Stephen and Ian, London, 1982 found its buyer (or guarantor) with a hammer at its $10 million low estimate. A Jackson Pollock sold more simply still to a single phone bidder, hammering below estimate despite its remarkable provenance. The work once belonged to Peggy Guggenheim before passing to the art critic Harold Rosenberg.

Most of the lots that followed met their estimates only after fees. Rashid Johnson’s Bruise Painting “Salt Water” sold to the room for $1.2 million, while Anselm Kiefer’s Melancholia was bought in at $500,000. That same hammer was enough to meet the low estimate for the David Hammons that followed, which sold for $645,000 with premium.

Toward the end of the sale, a few lots surpassed their estimates, including Fernando Botero’s sculpture Woman on Horse, which achieved $1.4 million, and Andy Warhol’s Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century, which sold to a bidder in Texas for $1.09 million. After his third iPad change, auctioneer Henry Highley closed an Avery Singer within estimate at $645,000. The final lot, James Prosek’s Sailfish, stirred some unexpected excitement, fetching $219,300 (83 percent above its high estimate) and setting a new auction record for the artist.

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