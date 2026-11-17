Sotheby’s kicked off a billion-dollar New York auction week at 6 p.m. on Monday, achieving $378.7 million in a single evening, squarely within the $285.6-410.1 million pre-sale estimate. The result was more than double that of last year’s sale, hitting the second-highest total for an evening of contemporary sales since November 2021. Ninety-three percent of lots sold across two sales, with 60 percent achieving prices above their high estimates. Additionally, five records were set that night, for works by Yayoi Kusama, Sam Francis, Jonas Wood, Tomma Abts and Firelei Báez.

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The hours-long marathon opened on a particularly strong note with Vision: The Extraordinary Collection of Theodore and Ruth Baum, which achieved $109.9 million including fees against a pre-sale estimate of $74.4-109 million. The auction closed white-glove, with all 24 lots sold, and bidding was spirited throughout, though the results were more nuanced than the sell-through rate suggests. Roughly one-quarter of the lots exceeded their high estimates, while around one-third hammered below their low estimates.

Oliver Barker, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, opened the first session with a speech honoring the Baums’ visionary approach to collecting. Notably, the auction house had projected more than $100 million for the collection across its November and future sales, a figure this single evening surpassed. Described by Sotheby’s as insatiable storytellers and deeply committed art lovers, the Baums assembled an exceptional trove of postwar and contemporary art, shaped by their curiosity, international travels and close engagement with artists and galleries.

The sale opened with Mark Rothko’s radiant 1967 work on paper, described as the catalyst for the couple’s entire collection and in their holdings for more than four decades. Bidding started at $8 million and climbed rapidly as telephone bidders pushed it to its $15 million high estimate. After a brief pause, it rose to $15.5 million, with Barker urging bidders to “make a round number.” The work ultimately sold on the phone for $17.7 million including fees. The Baums acquired it in 1983 for $115,000, making the result more than 150 times the purchase price. The market for Rothko’s works on paper has been gaining momentum, particularly since the National Gallery of Art’s 2023-24 exhibition “Mark Rothko: Paintings on Paper.” All 10 of the artist’s highest auction prices for works on paper have been achieved since 2017, including the $23.9 million record set at Sotheby’s in November 2023.

Another early highlight was Roy Lichtenstein’s Two Paintings: Sleeping Muse (Study), which climbed from a $1.1 million opening bid to a $3 million hammer in a lively four-minute back-and-forth among five bidders. It sold for $3.8 million including fees, against an estimate of $1-2 million. (The Baums acquired it at Christie’s in December 2000 for $530,000.)

Five bidders also pursued Josef Albers’s red Homage to the Square: Sentinel II before it hammered at $2.2 million to a buyer in the room. Acquired from Waddington Galleries in London in 2002, it was in the Baum collection for nearly a quarter century. According to the auction house, comparable examples are held by numerous prestigious institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim in New York, Tate in London and the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

After a Robert Ryman sold within estimate for $2.3 million, attention turned to the collection’s many works by Lucio Fontana. A particularly rare opportunity given its scale, material and condition, the copper Concetto spaziale (1962) climbed from a $1.6 million opening bid to a $3.5 million hammer after a five-minute battle. Inspired by New York, the work stems from a pivotal moment of creative transformation following the artist’s 1961 trip to the city. It was the first copper Fontana offered at auction since 2010. The Baums acquired it from Galerie Karsten Greve AG, St. Moritz, in 2004; before that, it belonged to the Cohen Collection in Turin, which bought it from Galleria Il Punto in 1974. The work was also exhibited the year it was made, in the landmark 1962 show of Fontana’s New York works at the legendary Galleria dell’Ariete. A less rare but more recognizable red slash sold later in the sale for $5.2 million including fees, while a subtler white Concetto spaziale achieved $1.2 million, within its $1-1.5 million estimate.

Gerhard Richter’s 1990s black-and-white abstraction Grat 3 (689-3), held by the Baums for nearly three decades, briefly sparked intense competition among telephone bidders before hammering at $5.6 million. Another Richter, a 1968 mountain canvas Barker described as “more connoisseur,” sold toward the end of the sale at its high estimate.

Another highly anticipated lot, Andy Warhol’s The Scream (After Munch), closed quickly just above its estimate, hammering on the phone for $6.8 million. Before the gavel fell, Barker teased Jacqueline Wachter, Sotheby’s chairman of private sales, about whether she was doing her shopping or closing the bid. “Amazon is always open online, as is Sotheby’s. Come buy with us,” he quipped, buying time to see whether the bidding could be pushed further. One of the most iconic examples of Pop Art’s appropriation of art-historical precedent, the work was acquired by the Baums at Sotheby’s London in June 2006 for £1.5 million.

Amid a major institutional reappraisal of her work, Marisol’s assemblage Madison Avenue landed at its high estimate, selling for $384,000 including fees, after being backed by a guarantee. First shown in Marisol’s seminal 1962 exhibition at the Stable Gallery, it belongs to a group of sculptures that have since entered important museum collections. Eight of the 13 works in that exhibition are now held by institutions, including the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, to which the artist left her estate.

Then came the collection’s other top lot: Joan Mitchell’s The Green Book of Barbara Guest (1965-68), dedicated to her friend the poet. Originally held in the artist’s own collection, the work was with the Baums since 1986, when they acquired it directly from Mitchell for just $65,000. From an $11 million opening bid, it hammered at $16.25 million on the phone, reaching $19.3 million with fees to surpass its $18 million high estimate.

The rhythm slowed toward the end of the sale, as most of the remaining lots settled closer to their estimates. Ellsworth Kelly’s Red White sold for $2.8 million and Ed Ruscha’s Dimple for $11.6 million, both within estimate. Tom Wesselmann’s Still Life #22 and Michelangelo Pistoletto’s early Turista Verde edged just above their high estimates with fees, selling for $2.4 million and $856,000, respectively. Also selling just above its high estimate was David Hammons’s Basketball and Bricks, a particularly personal work that the artist himself installed in the Baums’ home after they acquired it in 2006. Starting at $1.3 million, it reached $3.7 million with fees.

Despite comparable works residing in major museum collections worldwide, Alberto Burri’s GA1 only just reached its low estimate once fees were added. It hammered at $3.5 million against an estimate of $4-6 million, selling by telephone through Claudia Dweck, chairman of Sotheby’s Italy.

More Italian postwar art followed. A white fur-covered Achrome by Piero Manzoni sold for $380,000, well below its $700,000-1 million estimate. Hauser & Wirth, which represents the Manzoni estate, may need another major, museum-grade exhibition in the U.S. to revive the artist’s market and bring it closer to the levels of a few years ago. A second Achrome, this one on canvas, fared better, hammering within its $1.8-2.5 million estimate at $2 million. The closing lot, Mario Merz’s Iguana, another institution-quality work, proved less successful, selling for $384,000 including fees against an estimate of $500,000-700,000. The Baums acquired it at Christie’s London on Oct. 16, 2006, for £344,000.

A more subdued Now and Contemporary Evening Auction

The night continued with The Now and Contemporary Evening Auction, which achieved $268.8 million against a pre-sale estimate of $211.2-301.1 million. Three lots were withdrawn and five went unsold, including works by Kerry James Marshall, Ellsworth Kelly, Roy Lichtenstein and Keith Haring, as well as a Formula One race car.

Tom Eddison, Sotheby’s head of contemporary art in London, took the rostrum for the second session, struggling to sustain the momentum of the first. The pace slowed considerably, at times giving way to a rather lackluster atmosphere, as Eddison paused frequently in hopes of drawing further bids and pushing lots closer to their estimates.

The first segment of the sale, however, was successful, with works from Dick Hedreen’s collection generating $115.2 million. It opened with a vibrant Joan Mitchell triptych that the Seattle philanthropist owned since 1977, the year it was painted. Created in the wake of Mitchell’s celebrated 1974 solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art, it hammered above its high estimate, selling for $2.9 million.

Among the other Hedreen highlights, Roy Lichtenstein’s Reflections on “Painter and Model” landed within estimate at $24.6 million. Acquired from Gagosian in 1993, it came to auction at a particularly timely moment, coinciding with the artist’s major survey now on view at the Whitney. It has been widely exhibited, including in recent presentations at the Fondation Beyeler and the Seattle Art Museum.

Cecily Brown’s Untitled (Shipwreck), another Hedreen highlight and a testament to the collection’s constant dialogue between contemporary art and Old Masters, sold without much contest for $7.5 million, most likely to its guarantor. The highly anticipated Towards Disappearance by Sam Francis, which set the artist’s auction record when it last sold in 1999, also found a buyer quickly, landing at its $15 million low estimate against a guarantee. The same script played out for the pink 1980s Willem de Kooning, which hammered at its $6 million low estimate, also secured by a guarantee.

More competitive bidding surrounded the other de Kooning, Water…Soft Banks and a Window (Untitled VIII), which reached its low estimate only with fees, selling for $20.3 million. Acquired by the Hedreens in 1990 from Anthony d’Offay Gallery in London, the work has since featured in several major exhibitions devoted to the artist. But a Pierre Soulages sold below estimate for $2.8 million. The final Hedreen lot, Cy Twombly’s Death of Giuliano de Medici, took a little longer to find a buyer but landed within estimate at $2.3 million.

Eddison had better luck with some iconic works by blue-chip names as the sale continued. Warhol’s blue Flowers soared well above its $2.5-3.5 million estimate, selling for $6 million after nearly four decades in the collection of Beverly Grossman, a Minneapolis collector and friend of the artist. A four-color Flowers from 1965 also beat its estimate later in the evening, fetching $18.2 million.

But it took the semi-kitsch, decidedly cute Bob-Tail by Jeff Koons to truly ignite the room. A seven-minute back-and-forth between telephone bidders drove the sculpture to $9.6 million including fees, against an estimate of $2.5-3.5 million. Dated 1991, it is an early and important piece from Koons’s celebrated Made in Heaven series, number one of an edition of three plus an artist’s proof. It had never before appeared at auction.

By then the room had warmed up, and David Hockney’s Alliums reached $8 million. (Demand for his work has held steady after his death earlier this year.) As the sale progressed, more top lots met expectations, often through what looked like carefully orchestrated bidding. A rare, early and monumental masterwork by Yayoi Kusama, No. 3P.B., from one of the most significant bodies of paintings in her practice, landed safely at its $15 million high estimate against a guarantee. Included in one of the artist’s first institutional presentations in the United States—the Whitney Museum of American Art’s 1961 Annual Exhibition of Contemporary Painting and Sculpture—the seminal work anticipated her coveted Infinity Nets. In the wake of her death in August, more than 10 of her works are coming to auction this season, with demand strong across regions and series.

Ruth Asawa, another woman artist recently rediscovered by institutions and collectors alike, confirmed the strength of her market, particularly for her most recognizable looped-wire works. A monumental, highly complex example from her celebrated series of tied-wire sculptures drew immediate bidding from its $650,000 opening, eventually selling in the room for $2.4 million including fees.

An Agnes Martin from the collection of Lenore and Bernard Greenberg fetched $11.3 million including fees after a six-minute telephone battle. An early and important example of Martin’s signature square-format paintings, created in the final year of her prized early period, it was acquired by the Greenbergs from Gagosian in 1987 and later shown at Mary Boone Gallery in “Agnes Martin Paintings: 1959–1969” in 1991.

Next came Yoshitomo Nara’s Candy Blue Night, formerly in the collection of celebrated Japanese collector Dr. Ryutaro Takahashi, which landed comfortably within estimate at $5.7 million. Francis Bacon’s 1972 self-portrait, painted shortly after the deaths of George Dyer and three of the artist’s close friends, also sold within estimate, for $13.5 million. Warhol’s portrait of Dolly Parton followed, fetching $4.1 million, above its $1.6-2.5 million estimate, perhaps buoyed by the singer’s recent death. Jean-Michel Basquiat’s La Vieja sold within estimate for $7.2 million without generating much excitement in the room.

In between, several contemporary works achieved particularly strong results. Tomma Abts’s Hebo (2013) surpassed its estimate to sell for $281,600, a new auction record for the artist. One of only three paintings by Abts ever offered at auction, it was included in her mid-career exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago in 2018-19.

Jonas Wood’s Japanese Garden with Moon and Stars (2021) also topped its high estimate. Opening at $2 million, it hammered in the room just above its $5.5 million high estimate, reaching $6.8 million including fees and surpassing the artist’s previous auction record. A more prolonged back-and-forth between telephone bidders accompanied Matthew Wong‘s contemplative, Bonnard-inspired United (2017), which achieved $4.7 million.

The ultra-contemporary market may have hit a soft patch in recent years, but certain names still command a following. Salman Toor’s Lavender Boy (2019) was a case in point: opening at $70,000, it soared to $435,200 against a $60,000-80,000 estimate, propelled by five bidders in the room. Acquired directly from Toor at his 2019 solo exhibition “I Know a Place” at Nature Morte in New Delhi, it later became, as Rob and Eric Thomas-Suwall told Larry’s List in a recent interview, one of the most treasured works in the couple’s collection. When the collectors spoke with Observer earlier this year, they said they had never yet sold a work, but perhaps they recognized that the proceeds could be redeployed to acquire considerably more art and support more artists.

Firelei Báez, another artist with strong institutional backing, whose work is held by the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebæk and the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg, set a new auction record with Encyclopedia of Gestures (Jeu du monde), which soared from a $500,000 opening bid to $1.13 million.

The auction debut of Ethiopian-born, Italy-based Jem Perucchini, currently the subject of his first solo exhibition at David Zwirner in New York, was a resounding success. After years of sold-out exhibitions and waiting lists, underpinned by genuine scarcity and restrained production, his work drew multiple telephone bidders from a $30,000 opening bid and hammered at $170,000, reaching $217,600 including fees. The result far exceeded the few thousand dollars the collector paid when acquiring it directly from the artist in 2021.

The first night of New York’s November marquee week delivered a solid result, if one that was notably short on fireworks and surprises, with the exception of Koons’s dog. Beyond signaling a possible revival of that artist’s market, it may say something larger about the state of the broader market, today’s shifting tastes and anxieties and the emotional temperature of society itself. But we’ll reserve judgment for now, as there are several more major sales yet to come this week.

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