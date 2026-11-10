Valentina Castellani’s Market History Shows How Dealers Built the Canon and Art Became an Asset

“My madness had been wisdom,” Paul Durand-Ruel remarked at 89, looking back on his gamble to build a market for his radical artists, whom critics mockingly dubbed the Impressionists. The dealer’s famous struggle against the Académie des Beaux-Arts is now Art History 101. Many books have examined why the rebels overtook the classical realists, citing everything from the rise of café society to the Salon’s rigid conservatism to advances in color theory. More recently, historians have turned to the economic and market side of the story, led by Ross King’s riveting The Judgment of Paris and Robert Jensen’s insightful Marketing Modernism in Fin-de-Siècle Europe.

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Still, the shelf of art market books remains surprisingly thin, and it tends to fall into three categories. There are dealer biographies, which rarely live up to the personalities they spotlight. There are behind-the-scenes narratives, led by Peter Watson’s From Manet to Manhattan and Sarah Thornton’s Seven Days in the Art World. And there are pop-econ efforts by academics like Don Thompson and David Galenson, whose theory that an artist’s influence drives value has greatly shaped my own practice. Comprehensive histories of the art market, however, are scarce.

Dealer-turned-academic Valentina Castellani aims to fill that gap with her debut book, Trading Beauty: Art Market Histories from the Altar to the Gallery. For the most part, she succeeds in charting the long, complex saga of how art follows capital as much as capital follows art.

The book begins in the Renaissance, when art got made only if it had a patron, usually a pope or a banker hoping to stay in a pope’s good graces, and artists charged by the hour. By the Dutch Golden Age, the market has shifted from demand-driven to supply-driven, and history’s first consumer society is buying pictures by the millions through guilds, coffee shops and local lotteries. Being an artist is mostly a side hustle. Even Vermeer ran an inn that doubled as his gallery.

Castellani hits her stride with the Impressionist revolution, as Durand-Ruel invents the primary dealer model through a series of business innovations meant to stave off bankruptcy. He signs artists to exclusive representation contracts, controls primary market supply, uses solo exhibitions as a branding tool, defends his artists’ prices at auction and takes his operations international. Later dealers, from Vollard to Castelli, would build on his model, but remarkably, the gallery operating system that prevails today is a 19th-century creation.

By the 20th Century, the market had begun to reward radical ideas over formalist beauty, with entrepreneurial dealers in Paris, London and New York competing to champion the most innovative art. Serious artists no longer seek the general public’s approval. Instead, they court a tiny group of critics, curators, dealers and fellow artists who wage intellectual warfare over who ultimately matters.

Castellani illuminates this clash in Chapter 11, where she switches to the first person and takes us behind the scenes at Gagosian in 2009 for the museum-scale “Picasso: Mosqueteros,” which she curated. (Read Observer’s review here.) The white-box setting and academic rigor recontextualized Picasso’s critically maligned late Musketeer paintings for contemporary collectors. More importantly, the show demonstrated that a commercial gallery could take on the museum’s traditional role as art-historical arbiter and use it to drive a market.

Castellani maintains a neutral tone throughout. Her one polemical streak is her evident affection for the recurring role women have played in the market’s history. The modular structure makes the book easy to skim. The narrative flows smoothly, apart from too many sidebars, and the prose is concise and jargon-free. Still, I found Castellani a bit too restrained, like a guest at a formal dinner party on her best behavior. I wanted her to let loose. The art market is a contact sport. Canonization is a battle waged by warring stakeholders, and everyone has money or a reputation on the line. I wanted more color, particularly on big dealers like Duveen and Castelli.

One of said dealers, Larry Gagosian, delivers the best line in the book, blurbed on the back cover: “collecting is a disease and the only cure is a new acquisition.” I would have liked Castellani to diagnose the disease. What drives the collecting impulse from one era to the next? When she spotlights André Level’s La Peau de l’Ours (Skin of the Bear) buyers’ syndicate, whose 1914 collection sale marked art’s first turn as a pure investment, I wanted her to explore the broader implications of art’s rise as a capital asset. Today, banks lend tens of billions of dollars against art, and a new breed of enterprising collector keeps one eye on investment returns, for better or worse.

At times, Castellani falls back on easy pieties, as when she states that “the market gap between Abstract Expressionist women and men remains enormous”—by what metric?—or that “galleries are working towards cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030.” I promise you they aren’t (and it wouldn’t make a difference if they were). Her China chapter also conflates the capitalist Hong Kong market with the communist mainland market, which leads to some confusion. Overall, though, her research is on point.

It’s a solid read for anyone looking for a framework for further exploration. Each chapter ends with a useful bibliography, and Castellani introduces endless subplots you could spend a lifetime pursuing. Overall, it’s a fun, informative tale of a famously opaque and widely misunderstood market, chock-full of madness and wisdom.

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