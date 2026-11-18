Brian Moynihan is looking for Bank of America’s next wealth clients among the people who already bank with him. About five million high-net-worth customers have yet to use Merrill or the Private Bank, co-president Dean Athanasia told the BancAnalysts Association of Boston on Nov. 5. Winning just 1.5 to 2 percent of them could bring in $100 billion in assets, he estimated.

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Moynihan is directing more than $13 billion a year into Bank of America’s technology, including more than $4 billion for new capabilities and initiatives. It is a hefty item on the CEO’s in-tray. He intends to use that spending to expand the bank’s core businesses without operating costs rising at the same pace.

Moynihan put a number on one part of that effort in a Nov. 16 Bloomberg interview. He estimated about $700 million in value from the roughly $300 million the bank spent on A.I. initiatives this year.

Revenue reached $91.8 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 8 percent year over year. Moynihan said at the conference that deposits had grown for 11 consecutive quarters and loans for 20. He wants technology to supercharge those figures, with lending and deposits still at the heart of the business.

Both Moynihan and Athanasia explained how their objective was to increase productivity, improve customer service and expand the bank’s core businesses, without operating costs rising at the same pace. All fairly standard stuff that could have come from any company earnings report anywhere in the world.

Just not from one with approximately 69 million consumer and small-business clients.

Technology is already baked into most people’s banking experience, from the fintech apps they use to the various ways they send, receive and invest money, and Bank of America wants to harness that. The bank reports that 94 percent of client interactions are digital, while its virtual financial assistant, Erica, helps more than 24 million clients manage their financial lives.

“Clients want it all: humans, digital, 24/7. They want everything at their fingertips,” Moynihan said at the Nov. 5 conference.

This bullishness went hand in hand with Moynihan’s technology strategy. His argument is that once a platform has been built, additional customers and increased transaction volumes can be accommodated without substantial additional costs. It’s simple: make the existing infrastructure work harder.

The bank reported a 9 percent increase in noninterest expense to $56.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026, including a regulatory-settlement charge. Excluding that charge, the adjusted increase was 6 percent. These are bank-wide cost measures, rather than a separate tally of technology spending.

After all, more than 200,000 Bank of America employees are now equipped with A.I. tools, while the bank itself has filed more than 1,800 patent applications related to A.I. and machine learning. Its applications include automated research and financial modeling for bankers, as well as tools to help with credit underwriting and customer relationship management. There’s even a new generation of Erica in the pipeline, with the ambition of reaching another 10 million customers.

Growing the wealth business

Also notable in the bank’s filings was its sizable wealth-management business, which includes Merrill and its own Private Bank. Together, these generated about $21 billion in revenue during the first nine months of 2026, up 13 percent.

Athanasia said 25,000 wealth professionals are equipped with A.I. tools designed to help them manage customer relationships more efficiently. The bank wants those staff to bring more of its existing wealthy clients into the wealth-management business.

So, for all of Moynihan’s talk of technology transforming banking, he’s also looking to his own house to deliver the growth.

Putting technology to work

Steven Breeden, who leads financial-services technology work in the Americas at Bain & Company, says diversified banks risk chasing trends rather than concentrating on the business outcomes that technology can deliver. Before joining Bain in 2015, he was a senior vice president of global wholesale banking technology at Bank of America.

“Diversified multi-line banks can certainly over-rotate on ‘trend-chasing’ and experiment with a lot of use cases, pilots and small rollouts,” he tells Observer, warning against a “tech-for-tech orientation” rather than a focus on value creation at scale.

The more successful institutions, Breeden argues, embed technology into their customer experiences, business processes and everyday operations rather than treating it as a series of standalone experiments.

Breeden believes that the most technologically advanced financial institutions increasingly regard technology, data and analytics as foundations of competitive advantage, influencing everything from customer experience and product innovation to risk management and business operations.

Moynihan’s argument is that the bank’s size can now become one of its greatest advantages. With billions committed to technology each year, the ambition is to make a sprawling financial institution more efficient, more responsive and ultimately more profitable.

For Moynihan, the buckle-up technology push is a way to use the bank’s existing reach to win more of its clients’ business.