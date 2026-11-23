For anyone hosting Thanksgiving in a New York City apartment, the turkey is the easy part. The more delicate business is making a dining room feel generous in a city that charges by the square foot, where each additional place setting nudges a chair closer to the wall. Christine Gachot has built a career around exactly that: the comfort of other people. She spent a decade at Studio Sofield and developed hotels with the hotelier André Balazs before founding design firm Gachot with her husband, fellow designer John, in 2012. The studio behind Detroit’s Shinola Hotel and New York’s Pebble Bar is an eight-time honoree on Architectural Digest’s AD100 list.

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Thanksgiving is the Gachots’ biggest production of the year, and the clearest expression of how she likes to host. Last year, in their Sutton Place apartment, she called in the movers. They emptied the dining room to make way for two folding tables and natural bamboo ballroom chairs, rented for the night and measured to the inch. She kept the room closed for days, with Slim, her English springer spaniel, on guard, saving the reveal of 50 taper candles at staggered heights for her guests. Not everyone is as charmed by the ritual, which also sends the movers back the next morning to undo it all. The objection, one gathers, comes from John, who is usually restoring order while she sleeps. “I have been asked not to do this this year,” she tells Observer. “These are the negotiations of my life.” She paid the deposit well before the subject came up for debate.

Her first book, The Thought That Counts: A Guide to Gifting for Every Occasion, arrives Nov. 12 from Monacelli and considers how an offhand remark can suggest a gift months before there is an occasion to give it. Her advice extends beyond presents to the small courtesies that can change someone’s day: “Tell a joke, give someone a compliment.” At Thanksgiving, she wants guests to feel the same care she puts into a gift, whether they’re old friends or joining her table for the first time. Here’s how.

Give guests a part in the preparations

Thanksgiving at the Gachots’ home draws 25 to 35 people, “a potluck of friends and family,” as she calls it. Their sons, Boris and Jack, and the cousins Anouk and Ella Martin-Gachot bring partners and friends, sometimes with a visiting parent in tow. A friend in the middle of a move, casually mentioning that they have no holiday plans, can expect an invitation. “There’s always room for one more. There really is at our table,” she says. For the invitation, she calls on her family’s “deep bench of creatives,” usually enlisting John or one of the kids to illustrate it. This year, Anouk, who also designed the book’s cover, drew a crowd of dancing figures.

The contributions continue at the door, where one friend reliably arrives with caviar and another with wine she jokes is too good for her children. The younger guests start the holiday the night before, watching the parade balloons inflate on the Upper West Side. The next morning, they gather for Bloody Marys and Black Seed bagels at Pebble Bar, where the parade passes outside. Back at Sutton Place, friends and family help with the preparations before cocktails, giving newcomers something to do alongside people they have only just met.

Mix family heirlooms with everyday pieces

Gachot likes the younger guests to recognize a plate from a grandparent’s house. Dishes collected over the years, including pieces from John’s mother, share the table with her everyday whites, Ginori 1735’s Antico Doccia. The white plates make a useful base for heirlooms, even when those don’t come in complete sets. Serving bowls and small silver have arrived through the family, too, part of what she calls her “hand-me-ups.” John learned the price of her Lobmeyr hand-painted Persian Flowers tumblers from Abask while helping her prepare for our interview: roughly $400 apiece. He reminded her that she had 25. “Don’t tell anybody how much they cost,” she says of glasses the family uses all the time. A Summerill & Bishop x John Derian Central Park tablecloth transports the city’s green lung indoors, its depiction of Bow Bridge adapted from a 19th-century illustration in Derian’s archive. To Gachot, the scene recalls the morning spent watching the parade. Above it, half-inch Creative Candles tapers from Roman and Williams Guild, in 12-inch and 15-inch heights, let her build candlelight into the room without relying on votives.

Plan the menu, keep the seating flexible

Cocktails begin in the living room, with the younger generation mixing drinks and passing Champagne, usually Billecart-Salmon Le Rosé. John turns to The Savoy Cocktail Book, Harry Craddock’s collection from his years at the London hotel’s American Bar, for Manhattan No. 1, the slightly sweet rye cocktail they serve at Thanksgiving. They make batch cocktails in addition to mocktails for children and anyone skipping alcohol. Dinner is “Thanksgiving, capital T,” with turkey and stuffing covered by the hosts. Gachot is making delicata squash this year; the “plot twist at the Gachots’” is asking guests to name their dish when they RSVP, sparing the table several competing versions of mashed potatoes. John hand-letters the place cards, though the family treats them as negotiable. One son would like the seating plan approved in advance. She accommodates last-minute requests to switch and keeps the seated meal relatively brief: “Dinner doesn’t have to be the main event. It’s really the overall day.”

Get guests mingling again over dessert

Gachot buys a mix of art books and novels, one for every guest, then wraps them and gives two of the kids the packages to paint days ahead. Last year’s designs included Tintin and Rolling Stones album covers. She puts the books on the dessert table, where guests choose a package, open it and start trading. “I don’t want anyone sitting for dessert,” she says, and the exchange gets them circulating with a fresh subject to discuss. John can be at the sink until 4 a.m., with stray wine glasses turning up around the apartment long afterward. Last year, one son’s partner brought family for the holiday, and the sister of one of the cousins’ partners joined them, too. Getting to know the people becoming important to the younger generation made the evening “very, very sentimental and very sweet.” In her New York dining room, a chair closer to the wall makes space for someone becoming part of the family.