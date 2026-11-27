Corpay CEO Ron Clarke is running his AvidXchange playbook again, this time with a price tag more than twice as big. On Nov. 19, Clarke committed $1.1 billion for roughly a one-third stake of BILL Holdings, joining private equity firm TPG in a $6 billion deal to take the small-business payments software maker private. TPG would hold the majority, BILL founder René Lacerte would stay on as CEO, and Corpay would have the option to buy the rest of BILL in 2030.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

The two figures measure different things. The $6 billion values BILL’s shares at $63.25 each in cash, 31 percent above their average price over the 60 trading days before talks were reported. The $1.1 billion is Corpay’s check for its initial stake.

Clarke has run Corpay, formerly FleetCor Technologies, since 2000. He has spent recent years steering it from fuel cards toward business payments. The Atlanta company posted $4.5 billion in revenue last year and is worth about $29 billion in terms of market capitalization. Clarke has been a steady buyer of other businesses along the way.

BILL comes to Clarke diminished. Its market value had fallen more than 80 percent from a 2021 peak of about $34 billion, and activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value pushed the company to explore a sale, the Financial Times reported.

How BILL fits into Clarke’s payments plan

Picture a landscaping company that gets an invoice from its mulch supplier. The office manager approves it in BILL, and the company’s outside accountant schedules the payment. BILL sells software that handles that kind of work for small and midsize businesses, from paying suppliers to collecting from customers, and says it serves nearly half a million businesses and their accountants.

Those accountants are a big part of the appeal. Corpay told investors that BILL’s network of accounting firms, which steer clients to the platform, was central to the deal.

On a Nov. 19 call with analysts, Clarke laid out how he expects to make money. Many suppliers are paid by customers of Corpay, BILL and AvidXchange alike. The more payments the three businesses send to the same supplier, the more Corpay learns about how that supplier prefers to be paid, and the better placed it is to sell services that match incoming payments to the right invoices.

Clarke’s test for BILL

Clarke also told analysts that BILL should stop chasing customer counts and focus on businesses that move real money through the platform and turn a profit. Counting accounts, he said, is “the wrong metric to run a company.” He added that he would rather pay salespeople on revenue than on new sign-ups.

By that measure, BILL is already moving in the direction Clarke outlined. In the three months ended Sept. 30, the number of businesses using BILL fell by about 23,000, to roughly 475,000.

The money flowing through the platform kept growing. Payments processed rose 14 percent to about $102 billion, and core revenue grew at the same pace to $316.4 million, BILL reported Nov. 5. The company also swung to a profit, with net income of $60.3 million compared with a $3 million loss a year earlier.

Fewer customers moving more money is the trade Clarke says he wants.

The AvidXchange blueprint

Clarke has done this before, with the same partner. In May 2025, he agreed to put about $500 million into AvidXchange, which automates bill payments for midsize companies, as part of TPG’s $2.2 billion deal to take it private. By the October 2025 closing, Corpay’s investment had grown to about $550 million for a 34 percent stake, with an option to buy the rest in 2028.

Clarke told analysts the BILL deal follows an almost identical framework. He plans to fund Corpay’s share from its credit line, which has about $2 billion undrawn, and Corpay CFO Peter Walker said the company expects the deal to add to its earnings per share in 2027 while leaving room for more acquisitions.

What has to happen before the deal closes

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027. BILL shareholders still have to approve it, as do antitrust regulators and the state agencies that license money transmitters. Starboard has agreed to vote its shares in favor, according to a Nov. 19 regulatory filing, and the deal does not depend on TPG and Corpay lining up financing.

If BILL’s numbers keep moving in Clarke’s direction, 2030 is when he gets to decide whether to take the whole company.