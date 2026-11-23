Spanish chef Dani García earned three Michelin stars at Marbella’s Dani García Restaurante in 2018, and, less than a month later, announced plans to close his eponymous restaurant and focus on more accessible concepts. Beyond his hot spots in Spain (including Madrid’s Smoked Room, which earned two Michelin stars within six months of opening in 2021), he now has restaurants in Dubai, Budapest and Los Angeles. And in February 2027, García and Mocca Group’s Alex Pirez will open their version of a classic American grill in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

The new Miami restaurant is named Munroe’s in homage to Ralph Middleton Munroe, the sailor and yacht designer who co-founded Coconut Grove’s Biscayne Bay Yacht Club in 1887 and was the club’s first commodore. Munroe’s, located at 3131 Commodore Plaza, will serve its takes on classic American dishes like a crab cake, Waldorf salad and French dip. The centerpiece of the kitchen is a live-fire grill, where García and his team will cook wagyu steaks, local and Mediterranean seafood and seasonal vegetables.

“I’m from the south of Spain, and I love to cook with open fire,” the Marbella-born García tells Observer in an exclusive interview to announce Munroe’s. “I think it’s the most pure way to cook. You get amazing flavors when you cook fish or meat or vegetables with different woods.”

He’s excited to cook yakitori-style skewers over binchotan and try out American woods as he grills dry-aged steaks at his first Miami restaurant.

García enjoys simple elemental cooking, but he’s also known for avant-garde presentations. So the Munroe’s menu will feature some of his playful signature dishes. His foie gras apple, for example, looks like fruit on a plate, but cut into it, and you’ll find the creamy mousse with a little bit of liqueur.

“In the end, it’s a way to share a classic dish, but it’s a 2.0 view of foie gras,” García says.

Munroe’s will also serve García’s famous ultra-thin porterhouse tuna carpaccio, which features both lean akami and fatty toro.

“I use white soy instead of black soy because I prefer to respect the color and all the flavor of the tuna,” García says.

For steak tartare, García creates a caviar dome with the beef inside. It is a tribute to a dish at chef Rafa Zafra’s Casa Jondal in Ibiza, which is known for selling voluminous quantities of caviar.

Pirez, who was born and raised in Miami, wants Munroe’s to be a place that pays homage to the right things. He’s inspired by old-school New York restaurants, but Coconut Grove itself is what matters most at Munroe’s. This is the oldest continuously inhabited neighborhood in Miami, and it’s been powered by waves of immigration and a community of sailors, artists and adventurers.

“Coconut Grove is my favorite neighborhood in Miami,” Pirez tells Observer. “It has something that money can’t buy, and development can’t manufacture. It has a lot of soul. Our responsibility is not to reinvent the Grove but to protect what makes it special.”

Pirez worked closely with Paul and Dominika Bishop of Bishop Design to create a restaurant that feels like it’s been in Coconut Grove for ages. Rich woods, worn leather, aged brass, vintage objects and distinct spaces add to the allure. Pirez wants Munroe’s to be a neighborhood gathering place, where guests can come on a Tuesday for a martini and a steak or a plate of prawns meunière at the front bar. Pirez knows there will be blowout dinners with elaborate tableside presentations in the 90-seat main dining room and the private dining room, but he stresses that Munroe’s isn’t just for special occasions. There’s even a hidden speakeasy for post-dinner lingering and nightcaps.

Pirez understands the rhythm of Miami dining and has helped reshape it. He’s partnered with and invested in Miami restaurants from Major Food Group and Groot Hospitality. In 2024, he opened Coral Gables’ Mika with Michael White, where he took a leap into being the hands-on operating partner.

“My main business is construction, and I build very high-end homes and restaurants,” Pirez says. “My passion and my love is food. So I’ve been lucky to be able to partner with some of the best people in the business, and learn from them and share my ideas with them. Now it’s time for me to be able to do this through my lens, through my vision. Dani is a very special connection. Every idea I had, he liked. We seemed to be aligned. So here we are.”

García is ready to give Miami his greatest hits, including grilled avocado pipirrana and a rose-shaped torta di rose dessert, while creating something new with Pirez.

“I’m 50 years old,” García says. “I started cooking when I was 17. I’ve traveled the world for more than 25 years. I’m excited to bring that perspective to Miami, cook some American food and see Alex’s vision. I think that he knows everything about the culture in Miami.”