Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei delivered a record-breaking Wall Street debut, taking the A.I. company public in an $81 billion IPO, the largest on record. The IPO priced shares at $83, giving Amodei a new pool of public-market money to pursue his expansion plans.

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The stock opened at $111.50, 34% above its IPO price, before retreating to close at $97. Trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT, Anthropic retained a strong first day gain even as the broader market sold off sharply.

Anthropic’s IPO is the largest on record by deal size, surpassing SpaceX’s roughly $75 billion offering in June.

Anthropic, maker of the Claude A.I. assistant, is selling about 956 million newly issued shares through the IPO, raising about $79 billion for the company. Nearly 24 million additional shares are being sold by Anthropic investors, who will receive the proceeds from those sales.

Amodei’s offering surpassed the roughly $75 billion raised in SpaceX’s June IPO. Anthropic increased the sale to 980 million shares and priced above its initially proposed range of $70 to $78, securing more capital than the earlier terms contemplated. The offer price valued Anthropic at approximately $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

There’s also a separate $26 billion deal tied to the IPO. Seven technology companies have agreed to buy Anthropic shares at the IPO price, giving them an ownership stake that could also mean more business for some of them.

The buyers include cloud providers Google and Microsoft, and chipmakers Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Micron and TSMC. The deal is about more than betting on artificial intelligence model Claude. Several investors could also benefit if Amodei’s expansion drives demand for the chips and cloud services they sell.

Where the IPO money goes

Most of the public offering’s proceeds will go to Anthropic. The company is selling about 956.4 million newly issued shares, generating about $79.4 billion before underwriting fees and expenses. Existing shareholders are selling roughly 23.6 million shares, worth about $2 billion at the offer price. Those sellers receive the proceeds from their shares.

Anthropic’s stated uses for the money include operating expenses, computing and infrastructure investments, hiring and retaining employees, and other general corporate purposes.

It may also use proceeds for acquisitions or investments, although it disclosed no material agreements or commitments for those purposes. A portion will cover tax obligations associated with employee stock awards.

A separate $26 billion investment

Separately, seven tech companies agreed to buy $26 billion of Anthropic’s Class N stock at the same $83 price. Including those purchases, Anthropic estimates it will receive about $104.8 billion after fees and expenses from the two transactions. The shares give the companies a financial stake in Anthropic but generally don’t include voting rights.

Google and Nvidia each agreed to invest $10 billion in the private placement. Together, Google and Nvidia account for about 77% of the placement. Advanced Micro Devices is buying $2.5 billion of stock, while Microsoft, Broadcom and Micron are each investing $1 billion. TSMC Partners is investing $500 million.

Some purchases fulfill earlier commitments. Google’s $10 billion purchase reduces its remaining funding obligations under a previously negotiated agreement, while AMD’s purchase counts toward an earlier investment commitment. The private placement is scheduled to close immediately after completion of the IPO, subject to conditions.

The two transactions draw capital from both public investors and major technology companies. Their $107.3 billion combined gross value includes the $81.3 billion public offering, part of which belongs to selling shareholders, and the separate private placement.

It should be noted that several of the buyers already have commercial relationships with Anthropic. In its IPO filing, Anthropic lists Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure as the three major cloud platforms where customers can access Claude. Google and Microsoft also sell cloud computing capacity that Anthropic uses to develop and run its A.I. models.

Nvidia and AMD produce processors, Broadcom designs custom chips and networking equipment, Micron supplies memory chips, and TSMC manufactures semiconductors. Anthropic needs computing hardware to train and run Claude. As the business expands, that could increase demand for the products these companies sell.

What Wall Street is paying for

At the $83 IPO price, Anthropic has a market value of roughly $1.1 trillion based on its outstanding shares.

Anthropic reported $33.2 billion in revenue for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026, up from $2.5 billion in the same period a year earlier. Its operating loss narrowed to $1.3 billion, from $5.2 billion. But running its A.I. business remains expensive. Anthropic spent $18.8 billion on computing and infrastructure in those nine months.

Those numbers capture the trade-off facing investors. Anthropic has sharply increased its revenue and narrowed its losses, but keeping Claude competitive still requires billions of dollars in computing spending.

The IPO gives Amodei more room to invest in the business as he tries to close that gap. The $26 billion deal provides another source of capital alongside the public offering. For Amodei, the next test is turning Claude’s sales momentum into a profitable business.

Amodei now has to deliver the growth investors paid for.