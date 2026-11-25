December wraps the year’s art fair calendar in characteristically spectacular fashion, with Miami Art Week dominating the month, and Art Basel—along with its unmistakable, celebrity-heavy energy—dominating Miami Art Week. The list of Miami Beach art fairs expands and contracts every year, although some of the so-called satellite fairs have been in Miami far longer than the mega fair itself. Missing from this year’s lineup are REVOLT Art Fair Miami and Satellite Art Show; new to our list is the second annual Littlest Art Fair in Little Havana. Rounding out the month’s offerings are a few fairs in Europe and Asia, after which art insiders take a well-deserved break before 2027 arrives and the fair cycle begins all over again.

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The contrast between Miami’s unabashed spectacle and the more subdued, strategically focused fairs held elsewhere during the year underscores the sometimes diverging priorities of the U.S. and international art markets—one powered by glitz, the other driven by precision. Don’t mistake the city’s party atmosphere for unseriousness, however. “The fair continues to attract an exceptional volume and quality of private collectors and institutionally affiliated people,” Art Basel Miami Beach director Bridget Finn told Observer a few years back, and it’s no less true this year.

AfriKin Art 2026

November 30 – December 6

Miami’s only fair dedicated exclusively to contemporary African and African diaspora art by rising and mid-career artists, AfriKin showcases works by individual artists in presentations that weave narratives tied to each year’s central theme, creating an experience more akin to a cohesive group show. Notably, the AfriKin Foundation operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that explicitly separates its operational funding from artist payouts; venue, installation, insurance and staffing costs are paid for via grants, sponsorships and donors.

Art Miami 2026

December 1-6

Miami’s longest-running contemporary and modern art fair (and, by some measures, the second most-attended fair globally), Art Miami takes place each year at One Herald Plaza on Biscayne Bay. It was launched in January 1991 by art fair entrepreneur David Lester as a play to bring blue-chip international dealers together for winter collectors and establish Miami as a serious art market hub. Mission accomplished. Formerly a January art fair, it moved to December in 2007 to align with Miami Art Week, initially settling in a massive tented pavilion in Midtown/Wynwood before relocating in 2017 to its waterfront home at One Herald Plaza.

CONTEXT Art Miami 2026

December 1-6

CONTEXT Art Miami, the edgier sibling of the long-established and larger Art Miami, has been carving out its own space in the art world since 2012, dedicated as it is to the development and reinforcement of emerging and mid-career artists. This fair has an unpretentious vibe and each year showcases new works specifically crafted for CONTEXT, including curatorial projects, solo artist presentations and special exhibitions.

Fridge Art Fair 2026

December 1-6

Intentionally more casual and artist-focused than most Miami satellites, the multi-venue, whimsy heavy Fridge Art Fair has a welcoming, non-intimidating atmosphere in which affordable pieces are often presented by the creators themselves. Tickets are free, and the year’s theme is always a delight, transforming each space “into a stage for contemporary art, nostalgia, camp, color, fashion and a little Miami magic.”

Design Miami 2026

December 1-6

Co-founded in 2005 by real estate developer and collector Craig Robins and curator Ambra Medda and launched in the historic Moore Building of the Miami Design District, Design Miami is a global marketplace and cultural forum dedicated exclusively to museum-quality collectible design. It treats 20th- and 21st-century furniture, lighting and objets d’art with the same critical rigor, institutional recognition and collector prestige as fine art during Miami Art Week. It has in the decades since its beginnings expanded into Paris, Basel and Seoul and relocated its flagship tent right next door to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

InScope 2026

December 1-6

Relaunched with a new name and an expanded festival format, the 25-year-old art fair formerly known as SCOPE is bringing gallery presentations, large-scale installations, wellness, conversations, dinners and music to the sands of Ocean Drive. InScope bills itself as “a new cultural event built for emerging artists, galleries and collectors” in an effort to differentiate itself from Miami’s traditional, trade-centered fairs. The new format adds cultural and lifestyle experiences while keeping contemporary art and artists at its center: gallery presentations and large-scale installations share space with site-specific projects, conversations, dinners, music, wellness and hospitality experiences in a multi-category, multi-event program.

LITTLEST ART FAIR 2026

December 1-7

Founded in 2025 by Daniel Fila (a.k.a. the artist Krave) along with artist Diana “Didi” Contreras and Path to Hip Hop executive director Natalie Lewis Schere, Littlest Art Fair in the El Fresco Miami Art Space in Little Havana is less a commercial fair than it is a festival of exhibitions, mural creation, tours, workshops and events focused exclusively on homegrown Miami artists. The goal? To ensure that the city’s year-round artists and creators wouldn’t get lost in the global spectacle orbiting Art Basel Miami Beach.

PRIZM 2026

December 2-6

PRIZM is a multidisciplinary platform spotlighting cutting-edge contemporary art from Africa and the global African Diaspora. In 2013, Miami-born architect and curator Mikhaile Solomon founded the fair with just $5,000 and a lot of community support as a way to address the lack of equitable representation and market access for artists of African descent during Miami Art Week. After rotating through notable Miami venues like the Alfred I. DuPont Building, Wynwood and the Ice Palace Studios, it now takes place at 640 Ocean Drive in South Beach.

NADA Miami 2026

December 2-6

NADA Miami, organized by the New Art Dealers Alliance, a member-run nonprofit collective founded in New York in 2002 by young gallerists, launched with 35 exhibitors in a vacant, garage-like building near Lincoln Road during Art Basel Miami Beach’s second year. It was created as a democratic, affordable and collaborative alternative to the rigid hierarchies and steep costs of blue-chip fairs. The fair rotated through venues like the Deauville Beach Resort and Fontainebleau Miami Beach before settling into its longtime home at Ice Palace Studios in Downtown Miami, quickly becoming an essential hub for emerging galleries, alternative spaces and early-career artists looking to find a foothold in Miami Beach.

Untitled Art Miami Beach 2026

December 2-6

Veteran art fair organizer Jeffrey Lawson founded Untitled as an independent but still thoughtfully curated alternative to more conventional Miami Art Week fairs. Set annually inside a custom beachfront pavilion on the sands of South Beach at Ocean Drive and 12th Street, it does away to some degree with traditional booth hierarchies, replacing them with architecturally designed layouts plus plenty of natural oceanfront light. Subsidized spaces for young galleries, artist-run spaces and nonprofits round out its offerings.

Aqua Art Miami 2026

December 2-6

Each year, Aqua Art Miami manages to squeeze works brought by 40 or so international galleries into the rooms and courtyard of the classic South Beach hotel. The vibe? Relaxed. The artists? Young, emerging and mid-career. Launched in December 2005 by Seattle-based artist and curator Jaq Chartier alongside artist Dirk Park, it aimed to give innovative West Coast galleries and artists a stronger presence during Miami Art Week. Acquired in 2013 by Art Miami LLC (and then by Informa Markets in 2019), the fair has expanded from its West Coast roots into a globally diverse boutique platform.

INK MIAMI ART FAIR 2026

December 2-6

INK MIAMI ART FAIR is unique among the Miami satellite fairs in that it primarily showcases works on paper. Founded to give master printmakers, university ateliers, nonprofit presses and specialized print galleries a focused, conversational setting a quick walk away from Art Basel Miami Beach, it bypasses conventional convention-center booths in favor of transformed hotel rooms wrapping around the lush open-air courtyard of the Suites of Dorchester on Collins Avenue. Notably, the fair offers free entry to the public every day, making it an accessible highlight of Miami Art Week.

Red Dot Miami & Spectrum Miami 2026

December 2-6

Held in one venue—the iconic Mana Wynwood—Red Dot Miami and Spectrum Miami collectively show work by more than 1,000 artists to an audience of over 40,000 international art lovers and collectors. Founded in 2006 by gallery owner George Billis to offer moderately priced primary art to middle-income collectors priced out of Art Basel, Red Dot Miami was acquired by Redwood Art Group in 2016 and has evolved into a vetted, gallery-only fair showcasing around 75 international galleries and 500+ artists. Launched some four years later as a direct-to-collector platform, Spectrum Miami highlights work by independent career artists, artist studios and younger galleries.

Art Beat Miami 2026

December 2-6

Art Beat Miami, a multi-venue Miami art fair presented by Little Haiti Optimist Club, Welcome to Little Haiti and Chefs of the Caribbean, is dedicated to showcasing emerging and renowned artists from the Caribbean and African American Diaspora around the world. Created to break down barriers in the traditional art market, advocate for artists’ financial stability and bring fine art into accessible everyday spaces, it has since grown beyond its neighborhood roots in Little Haiti into a multidisciplinary cultural experience blending visual art, murals, live music, fashion and culinary events.

Feria Clandestina 2026

December 3-5

Feria Clandestina brings together artists, galleries and independent projects to “create ecosystems that promote curatorial opportunities and cultural exchange.” Created as a grassroots, affordable incubator offering a channel into the Miami market—a direct antidote to the high booth costs and exclusivity of mainstream fairs—the project pivoted after 2020 into a full-fledged satellite fair taking over historic Miami Modern motels along Biscayne Boulevard. After staging the fair at the 7 Seas Motel in 2022 and 2023, it relocated to the iconic Gold Dust Motel, transforming the rooms with solo presentations and site-specific installations alongside special projects, a Miami Salon and an artist residency.

Pinta Miami 2026

December 3-6

PINTA, founded in 2007, exists to give Ibero-American artists greater global market visibility and institutional recognition. (The brand briefly expanded to London in 2010 before relocating its flagship event to Miami in 2014 to capitalize on Miami Art Week.) Over time, it has evolved from a regional showcase into a broader continental platform that anchors sister fairs and art weeks in cities like Lima and Buenos Aires. In the States, it opens annually at The Hangar in Coconut Grove—a venue with historic significance, as it was the first continental naval air station in the U.S. and once served as the base of operations for Pan Am’s “flying boats.”

Art Basel Miami Beach 2026

December 4-6

Each year, the highbrow mega fair Art Basel Miami Beach brings close to 300 galleries from more than 40 countries to the Miami Beach Convention Center. It was launched in December 2002—the first international expansion of the Swiss fair—after local art collectors like Don and Mera Rubell and Martin Margulies, alongside civic leaders and Miami’s multicultural appeal, persuaded organizers to create a winter counterpart that linked North America, Latin America and Europe. It has since boosted Miami’s cultural profile in a big way, growing from a regional outpost into one of the premier global art fairs. Each year, it anchors the broader Miami Art Week ecosystem of satellite fairs, museum shows and public programming.

art3f Bordeaux 2026

December 4-6

art3f art fairs, held in several European cities throughout the year, cut through the noise with a warmth and accessibility that’s refreshing. The January edition in the heart of Paris unapologetically shuns the stuffy pretense of many fairs and instead cultivates an atmosphere where emerging talents mingle with established names in a space that sometimes feels more like a party than a commercial event. With a broad mix of artworks curated by a selection committee, Art3f Bordeaux offers fairgoers what they don’t always get: a human touch, direct exchanges with artists and fun. Its vernissage, with every exhibitor hosting their own opening at each booth, transforms the fair’s day-one launch into an egalitarian gala where conversations flow as freely as the drinks. Did we mention the bar? It, plus live music, keeps the vibe convivial and lighthearted. As art3f puts it, “Because life goes on and optimism takes back its rights, because you have to be positive, drink, eat, have fun, marvel, art is an excellent remedy!”

Pink Art Fair 2026

December 4-6

Staged at the JW Marriott Hotel, a five-star property in Seoul, South Korea’s iconic Gangnam district, Pink Art Fair has come a long way since its inception in 2011 as a satellite of the much larger Kiaf SEOUL. In the years since, Pink—with its mission “to bring art closer to everyday life”—has come into its own, evolving from a single annual satellite show into one of Seoul’s premier luxury hotel art fairs and drawing exhibitors from all over the world (past editions have featured work brought by galleries from the U.S., Russia, Switzerland, Italy and elsewhere).

Art Antwerp 2026

December 10-13

Art Antwerp, a contemporary art fair in Belgium organized by Art Brussels, is likely the only art fair around that describes itself as cheerful and convivial. That’s intentional, as “the success of Art Antwerp lies in the unique, intimate atmosphere of our boutique fair and the emphasis on creating experiences,” managing director Nele Verhaeren said in a statement. “Visitors come not only to discover art in a setting full of surprises, but also to absorb the distinctive artistic energy that defines Antwerp.” During the public days of the fair, Art Antwerp offers free guided tours open to all fairgoers with no registration required.