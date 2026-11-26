Donatella Versace is taking her unapologetic Italian maximalism and red-carpet glamour into an independent beauty and fashion business with Revolve. She took creative charge of the family house after her brother Gianni’s death in 1997 and stepped down in 2025.

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As chief creative officer, Versace will direct the brand’s aesthetic, product assortment and collaborator lineup. Revolve will run the e-commerce machine, providing technology, marketing and operations for a venture that plans to launch across the U.S., Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East.

The veteran designer announced the joint venture with the online retailer on Sept. 21, with its first beauty products expected in 2027, according to Vogue. Her partner operates an e-commerce business with 3.2 million active customers. In its Nov. 20 holiday beauty email, Revolve pitched shoppers a Summer Fridays lip balm set and its own advent calendar.

Why Revolve wants Versace

On Revolve’s Nov. 3 earnings call, co-CEO Michael Mente said Versace spotted an opportunity to work with the retailer after seeing what it had built with Cardi B. The Bronx rapper’s haircare brand, Grow-Good, ranked among Revolve’s top 10 sellers in the three months ended Sept. 30, and Mente said repeat purchasing had risen.

Mente told Wall Street analysts that Versace was an even closer fit for Revolve’s core audience than Cardi B, describing her audience as largely between 18 and 34. For Versace, the appeal is a partner that already knows how to reach younger shoppers and fulfill orders at volume, bypassing the ritual of courting department store buyers or assembling a distribution network from scratch.

The division of taste and tech

Revolve is already incurring costs for the venture: finance chief Jesse Timmermans said on Nov. 3 that its administrative expenses included initial joint-venture costs. But the venture’s equity breakdown, each partner’s investment commitment and the debut product’s price remain undisclosed.

The September announcement describes an independent online platform. Revolve has not yet detailed how shoppers will move between that platform and its existing storefronts.

What Versace takes with her

Without the Medusa head, Versace still has a recognizable image of her own. The platinum hair, impenetrable dark sunglasses and her signature fearless sensuality function as recognizable visual currency, developed over almost three decades at the house.

Revolve has already seen what Versace’s name can do for publicity. Mente told investors that Cision counted nearly 6 billion press impressions for the announcement, a record for Revolve. The harder sell will be getting shoppers to come back for a second order.

Two ways forward

Her pivot coincides with a course correction inside the house she left behind. Under Prada Group’s stewardship, executives are gradually reducing Versace’s reliance on discount channels to support full-price sales. Pieter Mulier is preparing the label’s first dedicated couture runway show since 2016 for January 2027, Vogue reported on Oct. 29.

Prada Group is taking Versace back to the disciplined exclusivity of the salon while rebuilding its wider business. Donatella Versace is preparing to put her personal mythology into the digital shopping cart. The partnership gives her creative authority over the new venture; what she owns or earns from it remains undisclosed.