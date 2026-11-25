Last month, Rivian and Redwood Materials expanded their partnership to cover the full life of a car’s battery. Redwood will collect end-of-life packs through Rivian’s service centers, route them into second-life storage or recycling and recycle battery scrap from Rivian’s plants. The partnership builds on a 10-megawatt-hour storage system made from used Rivian packs, which Redwood is deploying at Rivian’s Illinois plant. The logic is simple: a battery that is no longer powerful enough for a car can still hold plenty of usable energy. Discarding it would mean throwing away value.

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Rather than seeing that as a sustainability story, consider it a statement about how the industry now thinks about value. A battery is an asset whose useful life should be extended for as long as possible, rather than a component to use once and discard. If it’s wasteful to have a useful battery just sitting around unused then the same applies on a much larger scale to the car itself: the battery, materials and manufacturing resources that go into a vehicle represent a substantial investment, yet the finished product often spends most of its life sitting idle.

When I wrote about EVs and city life last year, I noted that building an EV, battery included, carries a significant upfront cost in both money and carbon. That cost is justified across the miles the vehicle travels over its lifetime. The more a car is used, the more value it delivers from the resources that went into making it. A car used every day earns back its footprint. A car that sits still for most of its life leaves much of that investment, and its potential benefit, untapped.

This is a notable distinction because the environmental impact of a vehicle doesn’t begin and end with what comes out of its exhaust or, in an EV’s case, with the electricity used to charge it. Manufacturing requires materials, energy and a complex supply chain before a vehicle ever reaches a driver. Those costs are incurred upfront. Making a vehicle more efficient on the road matters, but so does getting enough use out of the resources already committed to building it. If the industry measures progress only by the number of EVs sold or the efficiency of each new model, it risks overlooking the opportunity to make the vehicles already produced work harder.

And most cars sit still. By urban planning professor Donald Shoup’s famed estimate, the average car spends about 95 percent of its life parked. The automotive industry has spent decades improving what goes into each vehicle, but far less time asking how much each one is actually used. That is a significant blind spot in an industry focused on making vehicles more efficient: a more efficient car still represents an underused asset if it spends nearly all of its time parked.

Federal fuel-economy rules are being revisited as automakers adjust their EV timelines. At the same time, policy and consumer demand move at different speeds. Companies can’t count on incentives alone to make the case for EVs. What holds up across policy environments is getting more value from every vehicle already built. That means looking beyond the initial sale and considering how vehicles can remain useful as people’s needs change.

That’s the argument for treating cars the way the Rivian-Redwood partnership treats batteries: as assets that can remain productive across more than one owner, more than one lifestyle and more than one stage of life. The battery industry is recognizing that a component can have value beyond its first application. The automotive industry should apply the same thinking to the vehicle as a whole.

The need for a car is rarely steady. We all have different schedules, commutes and travel patterns, and those differences are clear among Eon users. Some cases sit at the edge of what traditional ownership and leasing were built for, pushing us toward new options: a consultant in a new city for a three-month project; a traveling nurse on a six-month assignment; a newcomer on a work visa with no U.S. credit history who cannot easily lease and does not want to buy. For each, purchasing a car may be more than they need, while a multiyear lease is a commitment that does not fit. Flexible access can be a better match, keeping a vehicle in use by multiple people rather than parked outside one household.

Higher utilization doesn’t happen automatically. It requires a way to match vehicles with people who need them, when and where they need them, without making access to them more complicated than ownership. It also means recognizing that not every driver has the same requirements. Some need a car for a few weeks, others for several months and some still need one every day. A more flexible market would give consumers more ways to meet those needs while allowing vehicles to serve more than one person over their useful lives. The goal is to make sure the industry has options for the substantial number of people whose transportation needs don’t fit a traditional purchase or lease.

At Eon, we kept seeing the same pattern. People didn’t need a car on the timeline a dealership sells. They needed one for a project, a season or a stretch of travel, and then not at all. So we built subscriptions by the week, month or half-year, and those plans have become some of our most popular. When people are offered access matching how long they actually need a car, many take it. That is the strongest evidence that the demand was never really for ownership. It was for a car when you need it.

I am not arguing that ownership should disappear. For many drivers, it remains the right choice. But as policy and demand diverge, the industry should look beyond how many EVs are sold and ask how well each one is used. Higher utilization can improve the economics of a vehicle and spread its upfront carbon footprint across more miles. It can also make EV adoption less dependent on any single subsidy or regulation. Of course, the environmental benefit depends on how vehicles are used and what replaces the trips they enable. Simply putting more miles on a car is not, by itself, a sustainability strategy. The opportunity is to make better use of vehicles that would otherwise spend much of their lives idle.

The work on battery recycling and second-life applications shows the industry can think about assets beyond their first use. The next step is to apply that same thinking to the whole car.