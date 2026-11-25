It’s the second night of service at Endo Chelsea, and chef Endo Kazutoshi can’t stop smiling. The restaurant is a continuation of his acclaimed, one-Michelin-starred omakase concept Endo at the Rotunda, which closed after a catastrophic fire last September. It left Kazutoshi without a culinary home in his adopted city of London, but the culinary community quickly came together to cheer him on. It’s been an unexpected journey, but Kazutoshi knows he has to make the most of his second chance.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

“It is amazing every day,” he says, speaking with Observer a few weeks after the opening. He’s behind the sushi counter, which is covered with a protective mat when guests aren’t there, prepping mackerel for the night’s guests. “I finally feel like I am back in my home.”

Kazutoshi, 53, never imagined his namesake restaurant would become a phoenix rising from literal ashes. He was on a train to Paris when he got a call that Endo at the Rotunda, located on the eighth floor of White City’s Helios building, had gone up in flames. Because it was too late to return to London immediately, Kazutoshi kept his reservation at L’Ambroisie, a restaurant he had wanted to visit for more than 20 years.

“My dream was finally coming true that day,” he remembers. “My management team told me to go to lunch, and they would update me. But already, the BBC was reporting that the Rotunda was gone.” In France, Kazutoshi couldn’t even taste his food. “I went to speak to the chef and said, ‘I can’t enjoy this,’” he says. “I went straight back to London and called my team. I told them I was coming to the Rotunda.”

It would be several months before Kazutoshi returned to the Rotunda, which is still, today, in a state of disrepair. After the fire, he flew back to Japan, where he hid himself in his family home in Yokohama. “I thought I would resign,” he says. “I really thought I would never come back. It totally destroyed my heart. For seven years, the Rotunda was my everything, so I felt like everything was gone. I didn’t know if I could go back to London—maybe in one month, maybe in 10 years, maybe never.”

Kazutoshi’s business partner encouraged him to check his email and his DMs. “I had gotten more than 1,000 messages in one month,” he says, still amazed. “I was so emotional. I was crying. My mom told me, ‘Yokohama is not your home anymore. Your home is London. You have to go back right now. You have to make sushi. That’s your destiny.’ The next day I bought a ticket. I said, ‘I will do it one more time.’”

Nearly everything inside Endo at the Rotunda, which initially opened in the spring of 2019, had been lost, including Kazutoshi’s Michelin plaques, the soy sauce he had been given by his sushi master, Akitoshi Ohno, and his custom chopsticks. A few items were scorched but salvageable. Kazutoshi’s Japanese knives could be refurbished, and some of the pottery survived. But Kazutoshi and his team were mostly starting from scratch. He began looking at new sites, hoping to avoid the overwrought trappings of Mayfair. A quiet corner in Chelsea, just off the King’s Road, felt right.

“I came here on my second viewing,” he recalls. “In 10 seconds, I decided I wanted it. It had already been a restaurant, the Five Fields, but I had a complete image of what it could be. It’s always that way for me, whether it’s developing a menu or designing a restaurant. The image comes into my head complete. I knew this was my restaurant, and I could imagine all of it.”

The interior of the space was completely redesigned. Upstairs is a refined cocktail bar called Moga, which opens to both diners and more casual guests in December. Downstairs, a dark corridor leads to the 10-seat omakase counter, a room that feels imported directly from Tokyo. The counter itself was inspired by Midorizushi, Kazutoshi’s family restaurant in Yokohama. It was opened by his grandfather in 1920 and has a lacquer ledge above the wooden counter. Kazutoshi wanted to replicate that aesthetic in Endo Chelsea.

“This kind of sushi counter is very rare now,” he says. “But when you go to an old-school Tokyo restaurant, you can find it. My grandfather’s restaurant, which became my father’s restaurant, still has it. It’s in my DNA. But also, when I go back to Japan now, every sushi restaurant looks the same. People already have an idea that a sushi chef is a certain thing: bald head, white chef jacket, no talking, bright light. That’s not true for me.”

Kazutoshi certainly defies many expectations of a high-end omakase chef. He’s boisterous and fun, his hair dyed a bleached blonde that he says his sushi master hates. He delivers nigiri with a flourish, as if he’s a rock star, not a chef. He describes himself as crazy, although it might just be that he’s a person of vision who doesn’t always adhere to the rules. But Kazutoshi says he’s only able to push against tradition now because he embraced it when he was young.

“Do you know what Shuhari means?” he asks. “It is the three steps in life. Shu means you follow tradition. Ha is when you break with that. Ri means to make your own journey. I finished Shu. Ha was when Rotunda burned down. Now my step is Ri. I still follow in my master’s way, but now I have my own style.”

Kazutoshi’s mother, a teacher, knew early on that her son would become a great sushi chef. When he was a child, she sent him to classes to learn calligraphy, flower arranging and tea ceremony. “I never played baseball,” he says. “I learned everything else. She let me start judo when I was 10, but I didn’t get to do the things other children did.” Sometimes, his mom would even take him out of school to go to a museum.

“But then the head teacher called her in,” Kazutoshi remembers. “They told her it was the law for her son to go to school. My mom said, ‘Okay, that’s your law. My son has to be a great sushi chef, and that’s my responsibility. But he can come to school every day. I leave you guys the responsibility. Make him a great sushi chef.’ And she walked out. I was crying. It was crazy.”

It was Kazutoshi’s mom who encouraged him to formally learn from Ohno in Nagoya once he was out of school. As is Japanese custom, Kazutoshi does not reveal the name of his sushi master or the name of his restaurant. But he describes spending four years as his shadow, living above the restaurant and thinking only about the craft. It wasn’t just about learning technique; Kazutoshi also had to understand the mindset of being a great chef. For a long time, he wasn’t allowed to work with the fish. “I didn’t touch tuna,” he says. “I didn’t touch any of the big fish. I worried. I worked for four years there, and I worried I didn’t know how to fillet the fish.”

After Kazutoshi left, he worked at a restaurant in Tokyo. Because of his extensive training, the head chef assumed Kazutoshi would be skillful with a knife. “I had never made sushi,” he says. “But everyone asked, ‘Can you show us how he made sushi?’ Because my master was quite famous. I’m an ambitious person, so I decided to try. And I could do everything.”

He sets down his knife and looks at me. “The lesson is that time is the first step,” he says. “Don’t speak. Watch every day. Work together. Live together. Think together. That creates the first connection. Maybe that’s a Japanese mentality, but it’s very important. I learned from him by being there and observing. Technique is easy to learn. But you need life experience.”

Kazutoshi doesn’t define himself as a sushi master. He claims not to have any confidence in his skill, although that humility, too, might be a Japanese mentality. He’s starting to understand his craft more, he says, but it’s a process. Each day is about discovery and working with the ingredients to make the best possible dish. The menu, which runs £305 per person, changes daily. A few signature dishes are continuations of the menu at the Rotunda, most notably a tuna hand roll that the chef has long called his “Business Card.”

“I will never take it off the menu,” Kazutoshi confirms. “In the beginning, people asked me why I started with a hand roll because that is not traditional. But sushi is made with five things: seaweed, rice, wasabi, soy sauce and vinegar. If those are perfect, it’s going to be amazing. When I serve my ‘Business Card,’ it makes people relax and know it’s going to be a good meal.”

He laughs and adds, “They think, ‘This guy looks fun, but he’s a very serious guy.’” (Both are seemingly true.)

Another signature is the oyster dish, which is augmented with a sweet soy sauce that Kazutoshi gets from his master. His bottle was lost in the fire at the Rotunda, so Kazutoshi asked for more. His master refused. He told Kazutoshi he would give him a large amount if he got rid of his bleached hair, but only a small amount if he didn’t. “I’m still thinking about it,” Kazutoshi quips.

For the most part, Kazutoshi isn’t interested in serving a typical omakase meal, which often begins with cold dishes, continues with fried dishes and ends with a series of sushi dishes. He likes his menu to have ebbs and flows, taking the guest on a journey of flavor, texture and temperature. “How food is combined is about harmony,” he says. “Sushi, sushi, sushi, sushi is boring. I like to change it each course.”

Most of the ingredients served in Endo Chelsea come from around the U.K., including from Scotland, Cornwall, Ireland and Devon, but a few key items are imported from Japan. The rice arrives weekly via plane, as does the water Kazutoshi and his chefs use to cook it.

“I tried billions of types of water ,” the chef says. “We have our own rice from a farm. Seven years ago, I brought the rice back to London, and the flavor was totally different [than in Japan]. I called the farmer to ask if it had changed, and he said maybe it was the water . And it was. It matters because we wash and soak it in the water . We don’t just cook it. The rice is the most important thing in the meal.”

When I dined at Endo Chelsea, there was, of course, the expected nigiri, but also ice-cold udon noodles and a stuffed chicken wing so good that it has to be eaten to be believed. The meal culminated in a grilled wagyu dish, accompanied by Miyazaki mushrooms, followed by an immaculately cooked soufflé. Kazutoshi is generous with ingredients like tuna and caviar because he knows they make people feel satisfied.

“I have an ego, but not too much of one,” he says. “If you invited me to your home, you’d want to make me happy. That’s how I feel. What makes people smile when they go home? I want it to be the best things I can cook.”

Kazutoshi talks a lot about the feeling of being home. The Rotunda was his home for seven years. But he also believes that the Rotunda helped him to move on to his new home. The building had some problems before the fire—the AC and heat would turn on and off every week, and water would drip from the ceiling.

“I think the Rotunda pushed me to my next step,” Kazutoshi says. “Me and my staff were trying for two Michelin stars [before the fire]. We were always trying to grow and get better and make the guests happier. Now we are in this location, and I think there’s a reason. I have to say a great thank you to the Rotunda. It’s very rare to develop your restaurant twice. That’s why I’m not going to try a line between them. The story keeps going.”

The chef also carries on the story of his mother, who died earlier this year. He also helms Kioku by Endo, a rooftop sushi restaurant in Raffles at the OWO, and Sumi, a Notting Hill sushi restaurant named for his mom. A second location of Sumi is set to debut in Marylebone on Nov. 1. “She gave me so many things,” Kazutoshi says of his mom. “Endo is the family name from my father, and I named Sumi for her.”

Reservations for the first few months of Endo Chelsea sold out immediately. It’s still nearly impossible to get a reservation, but everyone who does can feel the pride in Kazutoshi and his team, most of whom were with him at the Rotunda. He’s happy to have returned, but also emotional. After my meal, he held back tears, explaining that he tries to keep his pain about the fire inside his “Pandora’s box.” He’s grateful for the support and the energy from the London community, and he wants to prove himself worthy. The next step is to achieve what he couldn’t at the Rotunda.

“We got a great chance again,” Kazutoshi says. “I really don’t want to waste any time. Now it’s showtime. Let’s go big. I’m very Japanese, and I never used to speak about what I wanted. But now it’s my responsibility to bring the team together, the producers together, the fishermen together, and the guests together. And we will, all together, try to get two Michelin stars.”