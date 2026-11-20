You don’t need to know much about Australia to know that its finest culture tends to incorporate its vast and hostile wilderness. This is evident in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), which is perhaps the greatest film of the century. Though its writing and acting are magnificent, the characters can’t compare to the range on display from the landscape, which, though shot in Namibia, is meant to represent a painterly outback in angry reds and melancholy day-for-night blues. Director George Miller uses avant-garde film techniques to stage elaborate action scenes with practical effects, but he also knows when to get out of the way and let the desert do the talking.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

The same can be said of Sidney Nolan (1917-1992), a modernist with a punchy style whose examinations of Australia did much to define it in the broader cultural imagination, even though he left the country for good in 1953. A new exhibition at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, “Nolan: Origins,” marks the first major show devoted to the artist’s formative years in Australia, featuring more than 150 works spanning the late 1930s to 1953. It runs chronologically through nine thematic sections, governed by Australian geography, from the St Kilda beaches of Nolan’s boyhood through the Wimmera, K’gari, the outback and Central Australia. Its centerpiece is the complete 27-painting Ned Kelly series, reunited in Sydney for the first time in more than 60 years and hung as it was first shown in April 1948 at the Velasquez Gallery, the basement of a furniture store in Melbourne, where few people saw it.

"Nolan: Origins"

Artist: Sidney Nolan

Venue: The Art Gallery of NSW

Address: Art Gallery Road, The Domain, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Through: February 7, 2027

Nolan’s experimental style emerged early, seen in this show with Boy and the moon (c. 1939-40), a flat yellow orb on a stalk that Nolan called “Moonboy.” Nolan said the idea came from observing the head of his friend John Sinclair, swallowed by a full moon rising over Port Phillip Bay near his St Kilda home, but with its clean lines and stark color, it feels to be about borders. Where should they bend, where should they yield? The 22-year-old had absorbed Arthur Rimbaud, Rainer Maria Rilke, Paul Klee and William Blake, and believed that art must look past external reality to the world “behind you at the back of your head.” These were big ideas for an island culture: “Moonboy” so offended the Contemporary Art Society that one member quit its committee in protest.

The bold geometry of “Moonboy” can be seen in the squared black helmet of Death of Sergeant Kennedy at Stringybark Creek (1946), from the Kelly series Nolan painted in fast-drying Ripolin enamel. The outfit emerged from a childhood impression of the gang’s actual homemade armor, then on display at the Melbourne Aquarium, and would appear to be influenced by Kazimir Malevich’s Black Square (1915). The picture stages the 1878 shootout at Stringybark Creek that made outlaws of the gang. Kelly is a black slab against scrubby bush, rifle still smoking as he holds it strangely with inhuman hands. Sergeant Michael Kennedy lies fallen in his braided blue, blood like a river. There is no identification to be found in either man’s eyes, though Nolan painted the series as an army deserter living under an assumed name, and later admitted, “the Kelly is really about me.”

Nolan wandered Queensland after the war, which led to Pretty Polly Mine (1948), in which a cockatoo—”a sudden squawk of form above the horizon,” per the catalog—sails over a still mining settlement, full of pipework, sheds and ochre. The bird in the painting does not fly so much as levitate, so as not to disturb the surreal ambiance of the landscape and industry of the scene. It strongly recalls a shootout scene in Furiosa, the prequel to Fury Road, which, like the painting, reminds us that Australia is a place that rewards those governed only by the land.

More in Exhibitions