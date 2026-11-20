It’s a sunny Friday in early August, and Fadi Kattan has just arrived in London from Paris. The chef calls Bethlehem home, but he is constantly on the move. He owns and runs Akub, a stylish, modern restaurant in Notting Hill that serves Palestinian cuisine, which means he’s in London at least once a month. His commute, though, has become more difficult since the Israel-Gaza war broke out. Kattan is Palestinian, so he has to travel from Bethlehem to Jericho, then cross the border into Jordan to fly out of Amman.

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Kattan also holds a French passport and spends time in Paris, where he went to university. He’s been in and out of Venice for the Venice Biennale, where he’s curating the food and drinks program at the National Pavilion of Qatar. He recently went to Chester, England, for an event. Still, Kattan maintains his roots in Bethlehem, the historic city in Palestine’s West Bank.

“I live in Bethlehem, and my source is Bethlehem,” Kattan says, sitting in one of Akub’s intimate dining rooms between lunch and dinner services. “The stones of where I live talk to me. I have a French passport, and I could go anywhere, but why?”

The 48-year-old chef was born in Bethlehem and grew up in the city in a Christian family. His mother’s side had a French background, and he remembers his grandmother, who kept many French cookbooks in the house, as “very Francophile.” It was his grandmother who first got him into cooking as a child, giving him the space to learn.

“I used to love cooking with her,” he says. “We used to make jams. We found a recipe of how to make a jam on a fire, and we started a big fire and we dumped the fruit and the sugar into her cauldron. And we burned the jam. So we poured the jam into trays, cooled it down, covered it with sugar and said it was pâte de fruit. Everyone believed us. It taught me early on how to pivot.”

It wasn’t until several years later that he realized he wanted to be a chef. As a teenager, he told his parents he wanted to either be a cook or a hotelier. “They were like, ‘That is not a good option,’” he says. “So we negotiated. I did my first degree in international business, and then my master’s in hospitality in Paris.”

After school, Kattan moved back to Bethlehem. He got a job at the InterContinental Bethlehem when it opened in 2000. Within months, the Second Intifada, a Palestinian uprising against Israel, happened, and the hospitality industry disappeared overnight. The conflict lasted for more than four years. During that time, Kattan began to realize that Palestinian stories could be told through food and culture. He organized a Palestinian culinary competition, the first of its kind in the country.

“I realized that a lot of Palestinian chefs still had a very colonialized mind,” he says. “They were still trying to cook things that don’t come from our culture. The next year, I forced the chefs to do a dish inspired by Palestinian kebabs, and that’s where it started becoming interesting. I wanted to acknowledge the beauty of the cuisine.”

Kattan opened his first restaurant, Fawda, in Bethlehem in 2014. It was located only steps away from the local market, and whatever was available there on a particular day was included on the four-course set menu. There were no choices for the guests. Fawda was classic fine dining, with starched white tablecloths. Kattan wanted to translate traditional Palestinian food that’s usually cooked at home into a gastronomic setting.

Fawda was a new concept for the city. “The Bethlehem restaurant scene is basically very good street food—falafel and shawarma,” Kattan says. “It’s either that or international food. When I say international food, it’s what’s served in hotel chains I won’t name. Caesar salad, hamburgers, club sandwiches, fettuccine alfredo, something served in a wok. Very few people do Palestinian food at that level, and it’s because we still link that food to what we eat at home.”

Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and there was a government order to close Fawda because it was both a restaurant and a hotel. After several years of closure, Kattan planned to reopen in December 2023. The Hamas attack on Israel occurred on Oct. 7 of that year. The restaurant has remained shuttered.

Kattan did manage to open the Kassa Boutique Hotel, a six-room property in Bethlehem, in early 2023 in partnership with Elizabeth Kassis. Over the past three years, it has welcomed only five guests. “It’s because of the war,” Kattan says. “But we still have the team. They still go to work every day.”

The challenges back home are why Kattan jumped at the chance to open a restaurant in London in 2022. He had never considered bringing his food to the British city, but a group of investors approached him after they found a former townhouse in Notting Hill; it had previously been a family-run Indian restaurant, but closed during the Covid pandemic. Kattan wanted Akub to tell the story of a Palestinian home.

“I’m not a fan of kitsch, so we were very careful not to be in your face with the decor,” he says. “There are a lot of little reminders of Palestine. The usage of stone on the archway between the ground floor and the garden is like the archways of Palestine. Our designer is British, and in one of her sketches, she had keys in the walls. She didn’t know the importance of keys in Palestine, which are symbolic of the rite of return.”

The food at Akub is broadly Palestinian and also nods to the Palestinian diaspora. It encompasses styles and flavors from both the West Bank and Gaza, which Kattan says differ because Gaza was once a Roman trading port, one of the largest on the Mediterranean Sea.

“There’s a lot of produce that used to pass through Gaza that is not native to the rest of Palestine,” the chef explains. “For example, you’ll find a lot of dill in Gaza cuisine. In the rest of Palestine, we don’t use it. My mother would not do a Palestinian salad with dill. But we do a tomato salad here that’s from Gaza.”

The food at the restaurant is meant to be shared, like it would be in a home. It’s bright and sometimes seasonal, featuring Palestinian mainstays like grilled Nabulsi cheese, red lentil moutabal and Batinjan bil tahini, a rich eggplant dish. It includes vegetables, meat and fish, all layered with seasoning. The slow-cooked lamb neck, augmented with fenugreek, cumin and allspice, is a highlight, as are the prawns, served with chili, dill and caraway. The weekend brunch menu showcases a similar array of shared plates alongside local breakfast items, such as sumac-fried eggs and Arabic coffee French toast.

Many of Akub’s ingredients come directly from Palestine. Spices like za’atar and grains like maftoul and freekeh are imported, as is the olive oil, which is made in the West Bank. Zhourat, a blend of herbal tea, comes from a spice shop in Bethlehem called Orient Mill. The sea salt is made by a family purveyor on the Dead Sea. What Kattan uses at Akub can’t be purchased in stores, and he often flies it into London himself. “I fly a big bag of 20 kilos of salt quite regularly,” he says. “It’s exceptional salt.”

The wines, too, come from Palestine. Kattan created his own wine company in the U.K. in order to import wines from four different wineries, including Taybeh Brewing Company near Ramallah, which has recently dealt with attacks from Israeli settlers. The wine list at Akub is currently 80 percent Palestinian, with a smaller selection from nearby Jordan, and spans white, red and rosé varieties. The red list is especially expansive, including high-end bottles of cabernet sauvignon and shiraz. There is also a Palestinian beer and a few limited-release araks.

Kattan says Akub has been met with very little divisiveness. Londoners and visitors accept the opportunity to learn more about Palestinian food and drinks, and the neighborhood has been especially welcoming. The chef hopes guests come in because they’re curious and hungry.

“It’s very important to break the idea of victimhood,” he says. “[People] come and eat here because the food is good, because the wines are good, because the non-alcoholic drinks are good and because we have a fantastic team who does great service. It’s not a charitable act, and I don’t want it to be a charitable act. Just like I also don’t want people to tiptoe around politics, because eating is political.”

To Kattan, everything in hospitality is political, from how a restaurant deals with its waste to where it sources its ingredients to how much it pays its staff. He feels that sustainability should encompass both the products and the people.

Kattan shares his cooking in Akub and his Toronto spot, Louf, which opened in 2025. But he also wants people to try his recipes at home. In 2024, he released his first cookbook, Bethlehem: A Celebration of Palestinian Food, which features 60 different recipes and a selection of notably beautiful photographs of his hometown. His second cookbook, about Palestinian food and wine, will hopefully be out next spring.

As busy as Kattan is and as much as he travels, he centers his life around being in the kitchen. Every time he’s in London, he cooks. “I just flew in, but I want to be moving around the restaurant,” he says. “That’s what I miss. I want to do brunch. I want to fry eggs. Tonight I will do dinner service, and I’ll stay until the end of service. All the rest makes sense, but without that, it wouldn’t make sense. I just enjoy cooking.” Soon, Akub will open for dinner service, and Kattan will be back behind the pass, sharing Palestinian stories that are celebratory rather than tragic.