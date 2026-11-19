Midway through the meal at Milpero, a Mexican fine-dining restaurant in Denver, the chefs lead the diners into a small room lined with shelves stacked with glass bottles. This is the fermentation chamber, a purpose-built room that chef Johnny Curiel wanted to be part of Milpero’s experience, connecting the two halves of the menu—the cold and then the hot dishes. Inside the chamber, we’re invited to sit down, and one of the chefs explains that fermentation is a long-held tradition, both in Mexico and around the world. Fermented elements make their way into many of Milpero’s dishes. We’re offered a sip of camote vinegar, made in tribute to Curiel’s signature dish, camote asado, served at several of his restaurants.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

“When we think about fermentation, we usually think about Asia and that style of ferment, like koji,” Curiel tells Observer. “But every country has its own style of fermentation. For us, it was an opportunity to learn more about Mexico and what we could do with those traditions, like vinegars and escabeches.”

Many restaurants now incorporate fermentation into their kitchens. It can be a large-scale program, like at Copenhagen’s Noma, which creates its own line of fermented products under the name Noma Projects. Or it can be a collection of glass jars and bottles in whatever space is available, like in Salsify at the Roundhouse in Cape Town. There are many methods and traditions, but typically, fermenting an ingredient offers a stronger flavor, the ability to preserve something at its prime, and the possibility of being more sustainable in the kitchen.

Fermentation is a broad term encompassing a variety of methods that break down the sugars and starches in food using microorganisms. It’s used to make alcohol, sourdough, kimchi, pickles, yogurt and beer, and it typically acts as a natural preservative, allowing them to last longer. As The Noma Guide to Fermentation, by René Redzepi and David Zilber, notes, not all fermentation processes fit neatly into that definition. The book, released in 2018 and often cited by chefs as an essential resource, explains that there are primary and secondary fermentations. For example, koji, a fermented grain, like rice, is a primary fermentation, while a garum, a type of fish sauce, is a secondary one.

“Fermentation has always been a key element of Noma because it gives us access to flavors and textures that would otherwise be unavailable if we relied solely on conventional ways of cooking,” Kenneth Foong, director of fermentation at Noma, tells Observer. “I often liken it to giving us a wider vocabulary with which to express ourselves.”

His team of five creates ferments for nearly every dish that is served at Noma and its global pop-ups. “Fermentation isn’t necessarily the flavor you are supposed to notice in a dish,” Foong explains. “Often, it is one of the layers underneath that makes the whole thing taste complete.”

Preservation “naturally allows us to extend the life and season of an ingredient,” and can “also give value to parts of an ingredient that might otherwise be overlooked or discarded, turning them into something genuinely delicious,” Foong adds.

The process of fermentation has been used for centuries, long before the invention of refrigeration. But over the past few decades, it has become more popular in restaurants, a trend that is often credited to Noma. But Noma isn’t the only place using it regularly. Restaurants around the world, at all levels of dining, employ various fermentation processes.

“Fermentation itself obviously isn’t new,” Foong says. “Humans have been fermenting food for thousands of years, and many cultures have extraordinarily sophisticated fermentation traditions. What I think has changed is the way a lot of modern restaurant kitchens look at it—not simply as a method of preservation, but as another way of cooking and creating flavor. If Noma can take some credit, I think it is perhaps for helping make that way of thinking more accessible to chefs.”

Each restaurant or chef usually starts from a local tradition and then expands their knowledge. At Anju, a Korean restaurant in Washington, D.C., executive chef Angel Barreto looks first to how fermentation and preservation are used in Korean culture.

“They’ve been doing this for generations, long before it showed up on any restaurant menu,” he says. “It comes out of necessity: surviving harsh winters, occupation, times when food was scarce. You took what the land gave you while it was in season, and you figured out how to make it last so your family could eat months down the line.”

It comes from the mindset of making something you currently have last longer. “That’s the real power of fermentation,” Barreto says. “It’s not just a technique; it’s a whole way of thinking about food. Instead of looking at an ingredient that’s past its prime and just tossing it, you start asking a different question: How do I transform it into something new? Fermentation gives ingredients a second life.”

Adam Lawrence, a chef, gatherer and consultant, who previously worked at Ilis in New York, has been working with fermentation for years and continues to learn more methods. But he says there are limitations to what you can do, especially from a safety perspective. Each element affects the final outcome.

“The water content, the sugar content, the quality of the product and the water you’re using—all those things play a vital role,” Lawrence says. “If you look at sake making, it’s an expression of rice and water. If you only have two ingredients, they’ve got to be perfect.”

Lawrence believes the best fermentation practices are “proactive rather than reactive.” He tends to work with foraged ingredients from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and upstate New York. Fermentation helps him be more sustainable and avoid wasting what he forages.

“I preserve things when they’re abundant and at their best,” he says. “There’s no carbon footprint when you’re getting something out of your backyard, and it’s also sustainable because you don’t have to buy things. You get all of a plant when it’s at its best and then don’t have to buy anything for the rest of the year.”

Mikael Svensson, chef and owner at Oslo restaurant Kontrast, also focuses on how fermentation can prevent waste. He launched b.culture with Will Moffat during the pandemic, a company that takes byproducts from restaurants in the Norwegian city and turns them into usable ferments. Recently, a gourmet shop sent the rind and trimmings from a wheel of Parmesan cheese to b.culture, where they were transformed into garum, which is sold in the shop. They’ve also worked with Norwegian hotel chain Thon to turn leftover bread from the breakfast buffet into a miso.

“We don’t have to see these things as waste anymore,” Svensson says. “At Kontrast, we try to use all of the parts of something. With our scallops, we make a garum out of the small muscle you normally throw away. Instead of putting salt on the scallop, we brush it with its own garum, which enhances the scallop flavor that is already there.”

Svensson often experiments with the possibilities of fermented flavors. He makes koji with barley and combines it with cream. “We left it in the wine fridge for two or three days,” he says. “It inoculates the cream, and you get these blue cheese notes in it. We made a dessert around that. You had the feeling of eating a blue cheese, but there was no cheese in the dish.”

At Timberyard in Edinburgh, which focuses heavily on being low waste, chef Bart Stratfold ferments everything from pickles to venison trimmings. “It’s very financially viable to ferment and preserve things,” he says. “With every product you use, you get a byproduct. [When I worked] down at Coombeshead Farm, we used to grow our own pumpkins, and we got much out of them. We roasted the flesh, made stock from the skins and used additional flesh for making miso, so three products out of one ingredient.”

He adds, “We also made discoveries along the way, like that pumpkin miso actually tastes a bit like passionfruit. So we were unlocking new flavor profiles at the same time.”

At Gorse in Cardiff, chef Tom Waters aims to use primarily local ingredients, as Stratfold does at Timberyard. Waters has employed fermentation since the restaurant opened in 2024 to prevent waste and discover new flavors. The tasting menu at the one-Michelin-starred Gorse begins with a rich seaweed broth, featuring a rather unexpected ingredient.

“At the moment, we get a lot of celeriac trim from a celeriac vegetable dish,” Waters says. “So instead of throwing away the trimmings and peelings, we juice it, and then we ferment it with two and a half percent salt, which creates this amazing liquid. It has a celeriac flavor, but a good acidity. We use it to season our seaweed broth. A lot of vegetable trim is usually thrown away. We always try to find creative ways of using it.”

Sometimes a Welsh ingredient, like gooseberries, will have a limited season. Waters and his team often preserve these ingredients to ensure they can be used throughout the year. “Gooseberry season was in July, and we got five kilos of gooseberries and dropped them in brine,” he says. “It keeps their integrity as a berry, and they stay available to us.”

James Knappett, chef at London’s Kitchen Table, uses a similar process, often preserving seasonal produce in vinegar. “Fermentation and preserving help a kitchen build up a pantry of ingredients to use throughout the year, regardless of seasonality, while still capturing the best of that ingredient when it was in season,” he says. “During dog rose season, for example, we preserve and pickle dog rose to give dishes in autumn or winter a splash of brightness from something that was at its best in spring.”

Waters believes that fermentation should be used strategically and not merely for the sake of saying you’ve included it in a dish. “For us, the best way to use something is at the peak of its deliciousness,” he says. “When a carrot comes out of the ground, let’s use it as it is. What you don’t want to do is take a product and ferment it and use it in a fermented fashion while it’s still in season.”

Svensson agrees that fermentation shouldn’t just be a trend. “You have to do it in the right way,” he says. “In Scandinavia, it was really popular five or six years ago. It’s toned down a little bit here now and used more cleverly. It’s more to preserve things. You can’t just put something on the menu because it’s preserved. There has to be a balance.”

Head chef Nina du Toit has been expanding the fermentation program at Salsify in Cape Town over the past few years. One of the most essential elements is the restaurant’s sourdough, which comes from an eight-year-old starter named Baby Bob. He sits in the preservation chamber along with numerous other ferments, including pickles, kefir and kombucha. Du Toit likes the flavors that can be achieved through fermentation, as well as the health benefits. She uses her team’s ferments in the dishes and in the non-alcoholic drinks pairing, which launched during the pandemic, when South Africa banned alcohol sales.

“We called it the wellness pairing, and it was all ferments like kombucha and teas,” she says. “Now, most nights we sell more of the non-alcoholic pairing than we do of the wine pairing. We’ve added kefir, and we’ve got a ginger bug going. We are constantly asking, ‘What else can we ferment?’ And you can ferment almost anything once you get the hang of it.”

South Africa has its own traditions around fermentation, including umqombothi, a pungent beer made from sorghum, and pynappelbier, a fizzy alcoholic drink made with pineapple. “They do a lot of fermenting here with greens and morogo, which is a type of spinach,” Du Toit says. “It’s almost like making a kimchi, but with more African spices and less chili.”

Like Salsify, Paris’ De Vie uses fermentation in both dishes and drinks. They even make their own distillates and wines. “If we’re working in bulk and I have 10 kilograms of grape pomace or cassis pomace, we can send that to our distillery,” says Arron Robe, head of beverage development and production at De Vie. “That gives us a flavorful base alcohol.”

The beverage team works with the chefs to ensure ferments can be used across both kitchens. “Today, I processed 15 kilograms of tomatoes because we use tomato water in a martini in the bar and we have it on the food menu,” Robe says. “The chefs might also come to me and say they have some produce waste, and then I can figure out how to use it. Ideally, we don’t want to be putting anything in the bin.”

Milpero showcases the depth of Mexican fermentation techniques, but also pays homage to the history of Colorado. Chef de cuisine James Gnizak points to the state’s abundant but short growing seasons. “It’s always been about finding ways to hold on to flavors as the seasons progress,” he says. “Saving what was abundant was very important for Colorado, and that very much connects to our story, which is about the corn fields. And many things were passed up here from Mexico.”

The restaurant began building its fermentation chamber six months before opening, and will continue to add more. Curiel and Gnizak are planning a research trip to Mexico to learn even more from the people doing it authentically around the country. But Curiel never wants the allure of fermentation to overshadow the restaurant’s broader ethos, something many of the chefs echo.

“You have to choose the balance of being traditional and being true to who you are,” he says. “We use things that are fermented, and we look at low-waste [processes], like making garum from the leftover squab bones. But it has to have the perfect use in a dish. So as long as we don’t get lost in it, we’ll continue to do it.”