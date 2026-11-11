FIS CEO Stephanie Ferris Pauses Deals After a $12B Issuing Purchase

FIS CEO Stephanie Ferris has paused smaller acquisitions while the financial technology firm pays down debt following its purchase of Global Payments’ Issuer Solutions business. The pause complicates an acquisition strategy that one consultant sees as a route to growth.

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“They will continue making acquisitions as they refine their strategy,” Paul Schaus, founder and managing partner at banking and fintech consultancy CCG Catalyst, tells Observer. “Will they go for another credit card company, I don’t know, but they could look at capital markets, wealth management and digital assets.”

FIS, formally Fidelity National Information Services, reported third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4. The results include the Issuer Solutions business, formerly known as TSYS, which FIS acquired in January for a net purchase price of $12 billion. FIS supplies the software and processing infrastructure banks use to run accounts, issue cards and move money.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based FIS reported revenue surged 27 percent to $3.45 billion, including the acquired issuing business.

On a pro forma basis, revenue across its two operating segments rose 3.7 percent. That comparison includes the issuing business as though FIS had owned it from Jan. 1, 2025, uses constant currency and excludes corporate revenue; it does not strip out the acquisition.

Adjusted earnings per share rose 6.6 percent to $1.61, beating the $1.60 forecast from analysts polled by FactSet, according to MT Newswires. Under generally accepted accounting principles, earnings were 69 cents a share.

FIS narrowed its full-year revenue guidance to $13.445 billion to $13.505 billion, below the $13.66 billion FactSet consensus reported by MT Newswires.

FIS shares fell 23.7 percent on Nov. 4 to close at $29.76. By the close on Nov. 9, they had fallen 27.3 percent from their pre-earnings close to $28.34.

Complicating matters for Ferris, FIS also announced that CFO James Kehoe would step down on Nov. 5, with Chief Accounting Officer Alexandra Brooks serving as interim CFO.

Life after TSYS

The TSYS deal sharply boosted FIS’s foothold in what the company described as a $28 billion global issuer market opportunity. FIS said on Jan. 12 that it expected the acquisition to generate $700 million in additional adjusted free cash flow by 2028. The transaction had an enterprise value of $13.5 billion; the $12 billion net purchase price includes $1.5 billion in tax assets.

The transaction adds credit processing, fraud, loyalty and other value-added services to FIS’s offerings, the company said.

FIS’s Total Issuing Solutions portfolio has clients in more than 75 countries and processes more than 40 billion transactions annually, the company said. It maintains commercial partnerships with more than 150 financial institutions and corporate clients.

FIS identified two new issuing customers in its August earnings presentation: a top-10 Latin American bank and a top-10 private-sector commercial bank in India. The company also reported a 35 percent year-over-year increase in the value of sales won across joint FIS and Total Issuing Solutions clients in the first half.

Schaus expects the purchase to continue to boost FIS’s growth but does not provide a revenue outlook.

He says, however, that FIS needs to do more because bank consolidation can reduce its customer base.

“They are going to be better off than they are today but the banking industry continues to consolidate in the US and every time you have a bank taken out, it’s less base revenue for them.”

FIS has bagged businesses including corporate treasury and digital cash management provider Dragonfly Financial Technologies and TSYS. It also took control of OpenCoreOS’s U.K. company in March, according to Companies House filings.

OpenCoreOS describes MARS as infrastructure that monitors systems and automates responses to operational problems.

Other routes to growth

As FIS looks to lift revenue, Schaus says it could expand its international business and win more customers such as credit unions.

“They could expand further in Central and South America, which are fast-growing regions,” Schaus says.

FIS already serves financial institutions internationally with banking, payments and capital-markets technology.

Another revenue driver could be agentic A.I., or software that performs tasks on users’ behalf. FIS is already offering such products rather than waiting to begin after the TSYS acquisition.

The company partnered with A.I. lab Anthropic in May on financial-crime investigations, and its anti-money-laundering agent became commercially available to U.S. banks in October. It also launched the FIS Agentic Insights Suite for treasury cash-flow forecasting and risk management on Oct. 12. Those products serve bank and corporate workflows; they are distinct from software agents making payments to one another.